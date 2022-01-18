‘Elections Bill makes it harder to vote and undermines our democratic rights’ – Alistair Carmichael

The BBC reports:

MPs have backed proposals to introduce mandatory voter ID for elections, a major change to the electoral process in the UK. Voters will be required to show photo ID at polling stations under measures in the Elections Bill. Labour says the plan could reduce turnout at elections and discriminate against marginalised groups. But the government said the measure was supported by election observers and was necessary to prevent voter fraud. Voters would be able to show ID cards including driver’s licences, passports and photographic travel passes. The government’s Elections Bill cleared the House of Commons on Monday and will now undergo further scrutiny in the House of Lords.

Responding to the vote, Liberal Democrat Spokesperson for Political and Constitutional Reform, Alistair Carmichael MP said:

Rather than strengthening our democracy by getting behind efforts to build a better politics with a fairer electoral system, Conservative Ministers have instead voted to expand the use of the clapped-out First Past The Post, all while making it harder for people to vote. It really does beggar belief. Their voter ID proposals are not only discriminatory, but a blatant undermining of our democratic rights. Whether it’s this, thinly veiled threats to our national broadcaster or a draconian clampdown on protests, Boris Johnson and his Government are hell-bent on ducking and diving from accountability at every turn – hardly surprising given their recent exploits. What comes as no surprise, however, is a fervent desire from the Conservatives to entrench themselves within a system that breeds the entitlement and self-serving behaviour we have seen over the past few weeks. While the Tories do anything to rig the system in their favour, the Liberal Democrats will continue to campaign so that the results of our elections match the votes that go into them.

