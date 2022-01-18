NewsHound

‘Elections Bill makes it harder to vote and undermines our democratic rights’ – Alistair Carmichael

By | Tue 18th January 2022 - 3:44 pm

The BBC reports:

MPs have backed proposals to introduce mandatory voter ID for elections, a major change to the electoral process in the UK.

Voters will be required to show photo ID at polling stations under measures in the Elections Bill.

Labour says the plan could reduce turnout at elections and discriminate against marginalised groups.

But the government said the measure was supported by election observers and was necessary to prevent voter fraud.

Voters would be able to show ID cards including driver’s licences, passports and photographic travel passes.

The government’s Elections Bill cleared the House of Commons on Monday and will now undergo further scrutiny in the House of Lords.

Responding to the vote, Liberal Democrat Spokesperson for Political and Constitutional Reform, Alistair Carmichael MP said:

Rather than strengthening our democracy by getting behind efforts to build a better politics with a fairer electoral system, Conservative Ministers have instead voted to expand the use of the clapped-out First Past The Post, all while making it harder for people to vote. It really does beggar belief.

Their voter ID proposals are not only discriminatory, but a blatant undermining of our democratic rights. Whether it’s this, thinly veiled threats to our national broadcaster or a draconian clampdown on protests, Boris Johnson and his Government are hell-bent on ducking and diving from accountability at every turn – hardly surprising given their recent exploits.

What comes as no surprise, however, is a fervent desire from the Conservatives to entrench themselves within a system that breeds the entitlement and self-serving behaviour we have seen over the past few weeks.

While the Tories do anything to rig the system in their favour, the Liberal Democrats will continue to campaign so that the results of our elections match the votes that go into them.

* Newshound: bringing you the best Lib Dem commentary in print, on air or online.

Read more by or more about or .
This entry was posted in News.
Advert

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to           show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • john oundle
    Lorenzo Cherin 'I favour a split , BBC Public, BBC Private. One funded by commercial ways, adverts, subscriptions, and sponsers. One, a grant from a new Broa...
  • theakes
    Tell that to all the lives that were saved because of the restrictions. They may have come too late on most occasions but they did come. Really Catherine....
  • Helen Dudden
    Not many children could escape the continuous bombarding of news that would cause them upset and distress. I remember when I wrote about my 8 year old great...
  • Paul spiller
    This is why we need the House of Lords. My heartfelt thanks to peers from all parties who stood up to this nonsense....
  • matt
    Although my Dad being 81 and had a very long and good quality life. It is no different to someone who is 50 and living with diabetes, who could have continued ...