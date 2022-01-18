We all know that without knocking on doors we just won’t get the election results in May.

Here in Wales every seat is up for election this May and that’s why I’ve made it my priority to lead from the front and set myself a challenge.

I’ve promised to canvass for at least 10 hours a week, every week, between now and polling day on 5th May. According to my quick calculations, I think I’ll be able to knock on around 2,500 doors before the election.

I’m calling it the Dodds Doorstep Challenge.

It would be fantastic if party members across Wales would set themselves the challenge of canvassing every week between now and the election.

I appreciate that canvassing for ten hours a week would be a challenge for many people, but whatever commitment you can make will contribute to our likelihood for success in May.

And if you are in England and don’t have elections this May, will you commit to make some vital calls in Wales to help us get even more people over the line?

Join us here.

Knocking on people’s doors and speaking face-to-face with voters has been shown to be one of the most effective ways of persuading people to vote for us.

Please help if you can.

Photo by Callum Littlemore – Jane Dodds celebrates with helpers Brecon & Radnorshire victory 2nd Aug 2019

* Jane Dodds is Leader of the Welsh Liberal Democrats