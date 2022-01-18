Government loses 14 further votes on Police, Crime Sentencing and Courts Bill

BBC News reports:

The government has suffered a series of defeats in the House of Lords over its plans to clamp down on disruptive and noisy protesters. Opposition peers voted against a range of measures in the Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts Bill, with Labour calling some of the plans “outrageous”. Peers also voted to make misogyny a hate crime in England and Wales in another government defeat.

Baroness (Liz) Barker tweeted:

So let’s just check. Yep. That’s 14 (yes, FOURTEEN) defeats for the Government on the Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts Bill today 👀 This awful piece of legislation looks a little better tonight. Time for the Government to acknowledge what’s happened today – and to respond. — Lib Dem Lords (@LibDemLords) January 18, 2022

Lord (Brian) Paddick, our spokesperson on Home Affairs in the House of Lords tweeted:

And they did come in, stay & vote and we did amend the #PoliceBill. I am so grateful to every single me ever of the @UKHouseofLords who voted with us last night, including every @Conservatives peer who did not support the Government. https://t.co/CptMsLFAjq — Brian Paddick 🏳️‍🌈🇬🇧👨‍❤️‍👨🇳🇴🏳️‍⚧️ (@brianpaddick) January 18, 2022

Sky News quotes Brian as saying:

If the government is determined to bring in these draconian, anti-democratic laws, reminiscent of Cold War eastern bloc police states, they should withdraw them now and introduce them as a separate bill to allow the democratically elected House time to properly consider them. The anti-protest measures in the original bill were dreadful. These measures and the way they have been introduced are outrageous.

More on this later from our Second Chamber watcher, Mark Valladares.

