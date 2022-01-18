NewsHound

Government loses 14 further votes on Police, Crime Sentencing and Courts Bill

By | Tue 18th January 2022 - 12:51 pm

BBC News reports:

The government has suffered a series of defeats in the House of Lords over its plans to clamp down on disruptive and noisy protesters.

Opposition peers voted against a range of measures in the Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts Bill, with Labour calling some of the plans “outrageous”.

Peers also voted to make misogyny a hate crime in England and Wales in another government defeat.

Baroness (Liz) Barker tweeted:

Lord (Brian) Paddick, our spokesperson on Home Affairs in the House of Lords tweeted:

Sky News quotes Brian as saying:

If the government is determined to bring in these draconian, anti-democratic laws, reminiscent of Cold War eastern bloc police states, they should withdraw them now and introduce them as a separate bill to allow the democratically elected House time to properly consider them.

The anti-protest measures in the original bill were dreadful. These measures and the way they have been introduced are outrageous.

More on this later from our Second Chamber watcher, Mark Valladares.

  • Paul spiller 18th Jan '22 - 2:01pm

    This is why we need the House of Lords. My heartfelt thanks to peers from all parties who stood up to this nonsense.

  • Paul Holmes 18th Jan '22 - 4:09pm

    This is why we need a properly elected revising chamber or Second Chamber.

    Unelected people should not be passing/amending laws in a democracy. Although of course while we are stuck with this medieval hangover we have to make the best of it just as we have to do with FPTP elections.

