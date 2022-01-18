Tolerance and free speech

When I joined the Liberal Party, as a young Liberal, in 1964, I joined a party that wanted to build a society where all possessed liberty and none should be enslaved by poverty, ignorance or conformity.

The party expected broad agreement with the ideas of a Liberal society but tolerated people who had a variety of views on the issues of the day.

So, whilst the majority view in the party was against capital punishment, in favour of legalising abortion, divorce law reform, decriminalisation of consenting homosexual relations between adults and of joining the EEC, there were those who differed from majority party opinion on any of these issues and argued them passionately.

MPs were expected to follow their consciences on social issues and were not whipped on them.

No-one felt that there was anything wrong with that Liberal approach and MPs were not criticised for holding minority opinions on social issues.

It is also worth noting that Liberal MPs were also not afraid to stand out against public opinion on several issues, most notably on the disgraceful Kenya Immigration Bill in 1968 put forward by the Labour Government.

Whilst many of us sought to persuade people in the party with whom we disagreed, we did so respectfully and accepted rejection.

With the greatest respect, I would argue that many newer members of our party have no historical context in which to place today’s policy issues and have little appreciation of the way a tolerant Liberal Party can or should operate.

We have moved on a great deal since my teens and many of the great social issues of the time were resolved – or at least we thought they had been until this appalling government started to roll the clock back – and the party has accepted that certain restrictions on freedom of speech are a necessary part of a civilised society. Thus, the party has supported moves to give more equality to women and minorities and to ban many aspects of hate speech and discriminatory behaviour.

Unfortunately, in recent times there has been an unfortunate tendency in our party towards intolerance of those whose views do not exactly mirror what some activists think they should be. This has been noticeable regarding the views of committed Christians, most noticeably about our then leader Tim Farron during the 2017 election. It is also noticeable with regard to some issues around the Trans Community.

In our party we expect to disagree about some issues. We are Liberals. It goes with the territory. What is not acceptable is abuse and vilification of those with whom we disagree or calls for their expulsion. I listened recently to a New Year message from former Tory MP and Speaker John Bercow, now a Labour supporter, who summed it up very nicely for me. “We must learn to disagree, agreeably.” In the Liberal Party we had that skill, but I fear many in the Liberal Democrats have lost it.

I hope that 2022 will be the year in which we all turn our backs on this sort of intolerant behaviour and start treating people with whom we disagree with respect. We might also resolve to make sure we have ALL the facts before rushing into print, especially before we comment on allegations on social media by our political opponents, that have little purpose except to divide us.

When I have a disagreement with a senior member of the party, I do not rush to publish that disagreement on social media, because doing so potentially does harm to our cause. I seek instead to make my disagreement clear to the person concerned and seek to engage them in discussion privately. I recommend this to other members of the party, especially during an election campaign, when, regardless of single issues, we should all be putting our efforts into winning seats not criticising our candidates and our leader. There’s plenty of time to do that afterwards. Please remember that a Liberal Democrat MP who disagrees with you on a single issue or even 2 or 3, is going to be infinitely better than either a Tory or Labour MP in almost any circumstance imaginable.

* Dr Michael Taylor has been a party member since 1964. He is currently active in the Calderdale Party.