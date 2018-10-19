Encourage Christine and Layla to stay on track with Go Sober effort

Lib Dem MPs Christine Jardine and Layla Moran are facing their third weekend without any booze. They are doing Go Sober for October to raise money for Macmillan Cancer Support.
So far, they have raised nearly £650 between them.
It’s not always been easy. Last week, poor Christine had to serve whisky to guests at Edinburgh West’s whisky tasting. Her face says it all.
So why not give them a bit of encouragement, all for an excellent cause. You can donate to Christine here and Layla here.
Can we please stop all these’ Staying off the Booze stunts’. How is this helping the poor pub owner struggling with business rates and high beer duty. Talking of which I will be in the Star Tavern off Belgrave Square on Saturday prior to the March. It opens at 10.30 am and is a short walk from Wellington Arch. See you there.
Christine and Layla, if you turn up and have an early morning livener I promise I won’t tell anyone.