Encourage Christine and Layla to stay on track with Go Sober effort

By | Fri 19th October 2018 - 10:25 am

Lib Dem MPs Christine Jardine and Layla Moran are facing their third weekend without any booze. They are doing Go Sober for October to raise money for Macmillan Cancer Support.

So far, they have raised nearly £650 between them.

It’s not always been easy. Last week, poor Christine had to serve whisky to guests at Edinburgh West’s whisky tasting. Her face says it all.

So why not give them a bit of encouragement, all for an excellent cause. You can donate to Christine here and Layla here.

