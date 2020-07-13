End of Triple Lock in sight? Why half a million pensioners are not concerned!

In 2011 the coalition government introduced a formula that would ensure that state pensions would henceforth be automatically protected against the vagaries of inflation. They introduced a so-called triple lock which would guarantee that the state pension would be increased every year by the highest of the following:

Average earnings

Price inflation as measured by the Consumer Price Index

2.5%

Successive governments have honoured this formula (which produced an increase of 3.9% for pensioners in April this year) and the conservative manifesto in 2019 promised it would be maintained for the following five years.

But then came the coronavirus!

This has heaped a heavy financial toll on the UK as with other countries. On July 8 chancellor Rishi Sunak in his summer statement announced a strategy that could cost as much as £30 billion to protect and create jobs. All very commendable. But his statement was very light on detail. At the end of the day someone has to pay the bill.

Rumours are strong that one source of saving could be the scrapping of the triple lock. Why is it such an issue? The problem is that this year could see a dramatic fall in average earnings due to Covid-19 but pensioners would still be guaranteed a minimum uprating of 2.5%, which might be perceived as unfair. But the following year could see a dramatic economic recovery and a rise in average wages of as high as 18%. If this is applied to the state pension the cost to the government could be as high as £40 billion.

Clearly this anomaly had not been thought through back in 2011 or any time since. The government will argue that no-one could reasonably have expected the coronavirus. True, but provision for scenarios such as financial meltdowns, wars, natural disasters should have been built into the original policy. That’s now water under the bridge. The question now is how should we respond to any proposal to scrap or water down the policy? A temporary fix may be the solution.

But half a million pensioners stand to lose nothing at all as they do not benefit from the triple lock!

Nor a double lock or even a single lock! Their pensions are frozen in time. From the time they left the shores of the UK and settled overseas. Over half a million UK pension holders across the world from Canada to Australia and in countries in Asia, Africa and South America have to survive on the pension they received when they left the UK, whether it was last year or over 30 years ago.

While we can sympathise with those whose promised triple lock is threatened, their plight is nothing compared to that of those with frozen pensions.

Any discussion or debate on the triple lock must also address the plight of the frozen pensioners. If savings are to be made by adjusting the triple lock on the basis of fairness to workers hit by Covid-19 then part of the savings should be directed to those who are also suffering from the impact of the pandemic, many of whom are very elderly and suffering extreme hardships. At least a hundred thousand of their number are war veterans. They deserve better.

* Colin Bloodworth is the Head of Policy for the Lib Dems Overseas Executive .