“Erotic spasm” infuriates Lib Dem conference goers

So, Vince Cable is apparently going to refer to Brexiteers being willing to trash the UK economy for the “erotic spasm” of leaving the EU. Is this really the best we could do when Conference has set out what our plans are for the Brexit endgame – withdrawing Article 50 if there is no deal or an agreement to extend it. We have so far been the grown-ups in the room. We shouldn’t reduce ourselves to being a Carry On film.
Every Conference goer I have met so far – and there have been quite a few – has reacted with a range of emotions from incredulity to rage at such a clumsy and crude headline-grabbing metaphor.
One senior female member of the party has decided not to go to the speech in protest at what she feels is a typical schoolboy humour dreamt up by a group of men which will just not resonate with women. To be fair, it’s not going down that well with men either.
The media coverage has so far managed to avoid the fact that we have radically changed our policy on Brexit. We have decided that if we don’t get a People’s Vote, or if the UK can’t negotiate an extension to the Article 50 process to negotiate a deal, then we are in favour of withdrawing the Article 50 notification.
This is our chance to showcase that we mean business about stopping Brexit. We get about 30 seconds of media coverage which we need to be taken up with that, not immature, headline grabbing distractions.
We are serious about saving this country from the looming catastrophe of Brexit. We should not be making cheap shots that are great for half a second but don’t actually achieve anything.
* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings
On the other hand, it has got us media attention, which is more than we can say for much of the rest of Conference…
Unfortunately someone thinks the only way to get that 30 seconds of media is to resort to these childish slogans.
Not going to help your activists who hit the streets week in and week out. A range of policies that actually address the peoples concerns about what’s happening to them and their communities whatever their views on brexit. You know simple things like housing,health,education,employment and financial security. The chance to enjoy community facilities and have support when they need it from strong local government etc.
Today should have been a chance for Vince to say ” we know the issues that matter to you and we believe we have the ideas to support you”. Instead everywhere to be caught up in internal concerns to the exclusion of everything else.
I’m with Dave Page. It’s the only thing conference has done all week that has got any attention outside the bubble.
Dave has aleady hit the nail on the head. Yesterday I watched BBC breakfast discussing Brexit – they went on location to a University not Brighton and The Lib Dems weren’t even mentioned. If purile humour gets media coverage I’ll take it. It would be lovely if a calm and reasoned explanation of our new policy and the reasons for it got us a slot on the news but it just won’t.
Completely agree, Caron. The phrase is an immature, headline grabbing distraction – though I’m not as convinced as your informant that it’s male chauvinism…. It’s more
rank vulgar bad taste and bad judgement.
One really must question the common sense and judgement of those surrounding Dr. Sir Vincent Cable. When I first heard it on the early BBC news I groaned in disbelieve that a man who takes such an obvious pride in his intellectual achievements and capacity could exhibit such bad judgement. At least the vacuous nonsense with his hat was harmless. I’m sorry but it’s time for a change at the top and of those surrounding the top. As Blair discovered, once you hint at departure you’re left with a vacuum.
Is there no end to this party’s capacity to self-destruct ? They’ve blown it yet again, and I demand better..