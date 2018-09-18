Paul Walter

Why are there giant snails around Brighton? #bemoresnail

Tue 18th September 2018
Members hurrying from conference chamber to fringe meeting hall in Brighton have asked the question:

Why are there giant colourful snail sculptures dotted around Brighton?

The answer is: It’s all the idea of the charity Martlets Hospice, which cares for terminally ill prople. For the next two months, around fifty snails, plus a mini-snail trail for kids, will pop up around the city to raise funds for the charity and also encourage people to #bemoresnail – to slow down, like snails, and enjoy life’s precious moments with our family and friends, while we have them close to us.

The photo above is by my nearest and dearest, Janet Walter, who has spent most of conference wondering around Brighton taking pictures of giant snails!

* Paul Walter is a Liberal Democrat activist. He is one of the Liberal Democrat Voice team. He blogs at Liberal Burblings.

  • Phil Beesley 18th Sep '18 - 12:06pm

    The headline suggests something about the consequences of calcium carbonate from the chalk downs…

