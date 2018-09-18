What’s happening at Conference today? The debates and speeches

On Lib Dem Voice: Reportage | Live Twitter Stream | Contribute
Who knows what emergency motions we’ll be discussing today? Will we even have a Government by that stage? Will Theresa May still be PM?
The day starts without expectation of controversy but you never know in a party business session as we look at recognising the new Lib Dem Campaign for Racial Equality.
Policy debates today include promoting a fairer distribution of wealth, and a motion that sets out our demands for a better Britain.
And there will be keynote speeches from Scottish Leader Willie Rennie and Vince Cable.
09.00–09.20 Business motion: Renewal of Recognition of SAOs
Business motion: Recognition of AOs and SAOs
9:20-10:25 Emergency motions or topical issue discussions
10:25-11:30 Policy motion: Promoting a Fairer Distribution of Wealth
11.30–12.30 Policy motion: Demand Better: Liberal Democrat Priorities for a Better Britain
12.30–12.50 Speech: Willie Rennie MSP
12.50–14.10 Lunch
14.10–15.30 Speech: Rt Hon Sir Vince Cable MP, Leader of the
Liberal Democrats