Mark Valladares

Enjoying Conference? Fancy another one… in Madrid?

By | Mon 17th September 2018 - 2:17 pm

The Federal International Relations Committee is recruiting Congress delegates for the upcoming Alliance of Liberal Democrats in Europe (ALDE) Party Congress later this year. For more information on this process, please contact us!

What? ​Delegation voting-member at the ALDE Party Congress 2018

When? ​8-10 November 2018

Where? ​Madrid, Spain

Who? Staff, parliamentarians, party members, activists, volunteers can apply

About the Congress

The 39th ALDE Party Congress, will take place from 8 to 10 November 2018 in Madrid, Spain.

Preliminary information about the programme, political deadlines, venues and logistics are now available on the ALDE Party website.

The Liberal Democrats are currently one of the largest voting blocs in the ALDE Party, with strong representation in the Council and at the Congress. The Congress is the largest event of the year for ALDE and it is a policy-making event, with policy motions submitted by member parties for debate and voted on during the Congress.

The ALDE Party Congress is the biggest annual event gathering Liberals across Europe:

● over 650 members of Liberal parties from around the continent.
top politicians including Prime Ministers, European Commissioners, Ministers, Members of the European and national Parliaments, Members of the Committee of the Regions, and many other delegates.
● An event with European visibility, acknowledging the role of the supporting party within a European and not only a national political context.
● Topical debates, high level speeches and policy discussions.

About ALDE

The Alliance of Liberals and Democrats for Europe (ALDE) Party is the party for liberal democrat values in Europe.

Together with our liberal member parties across the European continent, ALDE are translating the principle of freedom into politics, economics and all other areas of our societies. The ALDE Party provides an increasingly vital link between citizens and the EU institutions and is continuously growing in size and significance.

The ALDE Party consists of over sixty member parties and many individual members from thirty-nine countries across Europe.

Liberal Democrats created their European political family in 1976 in view of the first European elections and in 1993 was established as a true transnational political party.

What is expected?

1. ​Active participation at the entire Congress, from 8-10 November 2018, including attendance at policy debates, voting in internal ALDE elections and on policy motions and participation in the whole programme. Please do not apply if you are not available for the duration of the Congress – attendance at voting is mandatory as your votes cannot be allocated to another delegate on the ground.

2. ​Ability to attend a minimum of two delegation meetings (in person or via phone) before and during the event, chaired by the Delegation Leader.

3. ​Ability to prepare for policy debates and events ahead of the Congress, including reading all policy motions and briefings provided.

Unfortunately, the participation in the Congress will be completely self-funded.

Deadline

ALDE Delegation registration closes 22nd September.

Contact

If you are interested in applying, please contact Denali Ranasinghe ([email protected]), the Secretary of the Party’s Federal International Relations Committee, for an application form.

Read more by or more about or .
This entry was posted in Europe / International and News.
Advert

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • User AvatarPeter Watson 17th Sep - 8:28pm
    @Michael Cole "You have chosen selective quotations of dubious accuracy" "Selective", yes (I selected them! :-) ). But I would dispute "dubious accuracy". Are you...
  • User AvatarMichael Cole 17th Sep - 7:51pm
    @Peter Watson. You are patently wrong to assert that the LDs have "failed ... to give a clear unequivocal message" with respect to Brexit. You...
  • User AvatarSimon McGrath 17th Sep - 7:49pm
    Strange Dr Hudson doesn't mention the Treaty would also mean we had to leave NATO......
  • User AvatarPeter Watson 17th Sep - 6:48pm
    @Michael Cole "He was advocating a referendum on the deal, not a re-run of the yes/no referendum." The ambiguity around that is why Tim Farron...
  • User AvatarNigel Hardy 17th Sep - 6:26pm
    Gina Miller has, and continues to show great courage and determination. She would be a huge asset to our party as leader, if she were...
  • User AvatarColin Paine 17th Sep - 5:34pm
    Great speech! Can't we at least get Gina to join the party?