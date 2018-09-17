Enjoying Conference? Fancy another one… in Madrid?

The Federal International Relations Committee is recruiting Congress delegates for the upcoming Alliance of Liberal Democrats in Europe (ALDE) Party Congress later this year. For more information on this process, please contact us!

What? ​Delegation voting-member at the ALDE Party Congress 2018

When? ​8-10 November 2018

Where? ​Madrid, Spain

Who? Staff, parliamentarians, party members, activists, volunteers can apply

About the Congress

The 39th ALDE Party Congress, will take place from 8 to 10 November 2018 in Madrid, Spain.

Preliminary information about the programme, political deadlines, venues and logistics are now available on the ALDE Party website.

The Liberal Democrats are currently one of the largest voting blocs in the ALDE Party, with strong representation in the Council and at the Congress. The Congress is the largest event of the year for ALDE and it is a policy-making event, with policy motions submitted by member parties for debate and voted on during the Congress.

The ALDE Party Congress is the biggest annual event gathering Liberals across Europe:

● over 650 members of Liberal parties from around the continent.

top politicians including Prime Ministers, European Commissioners, Ministers, Members of the European and national Parliaments, Members of the Committee of the Regions, and many other delegates.

● An event with European visibility, acknowledging the role of the supporting party within a European and not only a national political context.

● Topical debates, high level speeches and policy discussions.

About ALDE

The Alliance of Liberals and Democrats for Europe (ALDE) Party is the party for liberal democrat values in Europe.

Together with our liberal member parties across the European continent, ALDE are translating the principle of freedom into politics, economics and all other areas of our societies. The ALDE Party provides an increasingly vital link between citizens and the EU institutions and is continuously growing in size and significance.

The ALDE Party consists of over sixty member parties and many individual members from thirty-nine countries across Europe.

Liberal Democrats created their European political family in 1976 in view of the first European elections and in 1993 was established as a true transnational political party.

What is expected?

1. ​Active participation at the entire Congress, from 8-10 November 2018, including attendance at policy debates, voting in internal ALDE elections and on policy motions and participation in the whole programme. Please do not apply if you are not available for the duration of the Congress – attendance at voting is mandatory as your votes cannot be allocated to another delegate on the ground.

2. ​Ability to attend a minimum of two delegation meetings (in person or via phone) before and during the event, chaired by the Delegation Leader.

3. ​Ability to prepare for policy debates and events ahead of the Congress, including reading all policy motions and briefings provided.

Unfortunately, the participation in the Congress will be completely self-funded.

Deadline

ALDE Delegation registration closes 22nd September.

Contact

If you are interested in applying, please contact Denali Ranasinghe ([email protected]), the Secretary of the Party’s Federal International Relations Committee, for an application form.