Journalistic consensus is that Vince said “exotic spresm” instead of “erotic spasm”

“Check against delivery” is printed at the top of every pre-released speech. Vince’s speech today was advanced emailed with the phrase “erotic spasm” included – referring to the dreams of extreme Brexiters.

Vince didn’t say that, in the event. I heard him say “exotic sprism” instead. The journalistic consensus seems to be that he said “exotic spresm” – as the screenshot from Channel 4 news above shows. See also tweets below.

My own view is that “erotic spasm” is not Vince’s type of language. He couldn’t bring himself to say it, so fluffed the line – whether consciously or unconsciously. In fact, the trailed phrase had already generated huge publicity, so maybe he didn’t actually have to say the phrase.

Otherwise, Vince gave an excellent speech which is being widely covered in the media, particularly for his challenge to Jeremy Corbyn and his direct invitation, to people at home, to join us.

