Vince Cable’s speech today to the party conference in Brighton – in full

Following on from Vince's speech interesting piece tonight on BBC News at 10 https://www.bbc.co.uk/iplayer/episode/b0bk1czg/bbc-news-at-ten-18092018# starting 20:15 minutes in. The reporter says "The annual profits from...
Very good speech from Vince: "Nowhere is inequality more marked than in the housing market. Property wealth for the fortunate coexists with growing insecurity and...
Paolo18th Sep - 11:03pm
Paul Walter18th Sep - 10:59pm A people's vote on the deal is the only democratic way to resolve the mess that the government has made of the negotiations to leave the EU.
Paul18th Sep - 10:51pm Regrettable he didn't mention Kirsty Williams who's the Education Minister/Secetary in Wales today.
Peter18th Sep - 10:51pm The People have already had their vote. He must mean the Losers' Vote.
A people’s vote on the deal is the only democratic way to resolve the mess that the government has made of the negotiations to leave the EU. Yes, the people could decide that staying in the EU is the best course for the country given the dire alternatives on offer, but it is the people who would decide that – not Vince Cable or the Liberal Democrats.
Very good speech from Vince:
“Nowhere is inequality more marked than in the housing market. Property wealth for the fortunate coexists with growing insecurity and homelessness for many others. Home ownership, which spread wealth for generations, is no longer a realistic prospect for younger people with moderate means.
To put this right, we must end the stranglehold of oligarchs and speculators in our housing market.
Homes are to live in; they’re not pieces on a Monopoly board. But whatever we do with existing homes will not be enough. A doubling of annual housing supply to buy and rent is needed.
For years politicians have waffled about house building while tinkering at the edges of the market. I want to recapture the pioneering spirit that in the mid-20th century brought about developments like Milton Keynes and the new towns…I want to see a new generation of garden cities and garden villages spring up in places where demand presently outstrips supply.
But we know that private developers alone will not make this happen. Just as social reformers in the 1950s and 60s saw government roll up its sleeves and get involved with building, government today has a responsibility to be bold…and to build more of the homes we need for the 21st century. It is utterly absurd that councils are allowed to borrow to speculate in commercial property…but are stopped from borrowing to build affordable council houses.
This triumph of ideological dogma over common sense must stop. Government must take the lead…and get building. The housing crisis is at the heart of a growing and deeply corrosive inequality…between generations… young people face employment that is insecure, and unaffordable housing. And – now – a future of narrowing horizons and closing frontiers, which the vast majority of under 25s never voted for. As Britain’s government of the future, Liberal Democrats will always be their voice and their champion.”
Following on from Vince’s speech interesting piece tonight on BBC News at 10 https://www.bbc.co.uk/iplayer/episode/b0bk1czg/bbc-news-at-ten-18092018# starting 20:15 minutes in.
The reporter says “The annual profits from the grant of planning consents amounts to £13 billion a year in the UK. That is more than the global profits of Amazon, Coca-Cola and MacDonald’s combined for doing absolutely nothing.”
Julia Goldsworthy of the United Communities Housing Association said “that housing associations have given up bidding for private market plots as they simply cannot compete with private developers. ”
Marvin Rees, Mayor of Bristol, had added his voice to calls for reform of the 1961 Land Compensation Act to allow local authorities to acquire Land at prices close to its existing use value rather than the much higher prices obtaining if planning consent for residential development is factored in.
The trade body, Country Land and Business Association argues that a change in the law will see landowners ceasing to put land on the market for development and do other things with, although it was not specified exactly what will be done with.
This is why we need both a change in the law to allow public authorities to assemble large scale public landbanks for social housing; and a land value tax to incentivise the productive use of land rather than have big landowners sitting on vast acreages waiting for a change of government to reverse the changes in the law.