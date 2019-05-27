European Elections 2019: Scotland and Northern Ireland declare, and the inquests begin…

15.13 Second count result from Northern Ireland, and it’s good news for the Alliance Party, with just under half of the transfers from the five eliminated candidates going to Naomi Long.

My gut feeling, looking at the voting splits for the remaining six candidates is that, with the Ulster Unionist to be eliminated next, it would require virtually all of their votes (54,736) to go to the Traditional Unionist Voice candidate, either directly, or via the Democratic Unionists, for Naomi to be denied. And given that some of them are likely to be needed by the DUP to reach the quota, that seems very unlikely.

I’m going to call this one for the Alliance Party, which means one more for ALDE.

13.37 Northern Ireland is different to rest of the United Kingdom, and they elect using STV, rather than D’Hondt. So, the count will take a bit longer, but the first reports are sensationally good news for the Alliance Party, with Naomi Long coming a very clear third…

First Count @BBCNewsNI Allister 62,121

Anderson 126,951

Bailey 12,471

Boghul 662

Dodds 124,991

Eastwood 78,589

Hill 5,115

Kennedy 53,052

Long 105,928

McCann 948

Morrice 1719. — Darran Marshall (@DarranMarshall) May 27, 2019

The quota is just over 143,000, so nothing is absolutely certain yet, but with the bottom five candidates all eliminated, and the Green candidate’s transfers splitting overwhelmingly in favour of Naomi, it’s looking good.

12.28 Good afternoon, one and all, as we return to our coverage of the United Kingdom voting in the European Parliament elections. And it’s (admittedly expected) good news from Scotland, where Sheila Ritchie is confirmed as our sixteenth member of the Parliament.

RESULT: UK regional MEPs elected for Scotland

See full results for the UK: https://t.co/WL2nHUhPGt #EUElections2019 pic.twitter.com/ujq9xdINjp — BBC Election (@bbcelection) May 27, 2019

It’s not going terribly well at Conservative Home, I’m afraid, where the shattered faithful have drawn the obvious (at least to them) conclusion that Brexit must be delivered harder and faster. Good luck with that in places like Wokingham, Windsor and Maidenhead and Tandridge.

It’s not time to gloat though, for we know only too well what it’s like to suffer gruesome defeat.

Labour List are a bit more reflective, and the argument about whether or not to support a People’s Vote rages on. One interesting suggestion is that their current stance is designed for a General Election scenario, but I am personally sceptical about the viability of that argument. For, whatever stance you take on Brexit, there is little doubt that people are taking sides, and not that keen on compromise. And where is the space in which some compromise might exist, anyway?