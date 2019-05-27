European Elections 2019: results from across the sea… (part 1)

Overnight, we’ve had some of the results come in, and we’ll start with the bad news first, with none of our ALDE sister parties gaining seats in Cyprus, Greece, Italy, Latvia, Malta or Portugal. We had only held seats in Portugal (two), but the combined vote of the three liberal parties totalled just 2.41%.
Little change in the Baltics thus far, although in Estonia, the opposition Reform Party gained voting share and won overall, retaining their two seats, whilst the Centre Party lost significant voting share having gone into coalition with the far-right and nationalists. They retained their solitary seat in the European Parliament.
Across the Gulf of Finland next, where Keskusta have lost a seat, whilst the Swedish People’s Party are confirmed as having held their one seat.
Next, to Denmark, and good news for ALDE member parties Venstre and Radikale Venstre, who’ve both gained a seat…
RESULT: National result for Denmark
— BBC Election (@bbcelection) May 26, 2019
The Free Democrats have made minor gains in Germany, having improved their position from 2014, when they only just scraped back into the Parliament, wining five seats (up 2). They’ll be joined by the Free Voters, who have won two seats.
In Benelux, good news for the Democratic Party in Luxembourg, who’ve gained a second of the nations’s six seats on the Parliament, and for the VVD in the Netherlands, who have gone from three seats to four. Unfortunately, that’s balanced by two losses for our particularly close sister party, D’66.
As we warned the LibDems when they entered the Coalition (to make a start with Climate Change-conscious policies with Ed Davies), a famous D66 saying is”Regeren is Halveren”: govern in a c oalition and you’ll get halved at the next election. So nothing out of the ordinary there.
VVD Prime Rutte is converting to a true blue Euro-Federalist on Security, Climate Change and other portofolios.
Meanwhile we have just succeeded to arrange the (two-stage) elections of the Dutch Senate so that we gained not 6, but 7 seats for the coming 4 years. That means that the government coalition has a minority in the Senatye, but that we have 3 opposition parties (Labour, Greens and Baaudets rightrwing populists) to make deals about pending bills in parliament.
And D66 has tabled parliamentary questions about the UK citizens in Britain who got robbed by procedural tricks of their European voting rights.