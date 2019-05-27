Let’s leave Brexit for another time

Referendums are strange things. Uniquely divisive, and their outcome unpredictable. No matter what the issue, voters flock to opposing sides like supporters at a football match. There is no sitting on the fence.

You could have a referendum on whether we leave the earth and live in outer space, and it could succeed, who knows? Humans will have to colonise space sooner or later to survive, but the time is not here yet. And the time for leaving Europe is not here yet. It may come, if the EU fails to reform itself and technology solves the Irish border problem, but it is not here yet.

Revoking article 50 was proposed by Chuka Ummuna just recently as a solution for our crisis, though it did not stir much reaction. But perhaps it deserves a second look.

The big advantage of revoking is that it keeps our powder dry. We can always trigger article 50 again at any time, and thus retaining our negotiating power. What we can’t do is unbrexit once we have left, and lost all our negotiating power. The fact is that we currently have the best deal of all 28 countries, and the other countries are jealous of us. If we throw it away, we will never get it back.

So what we can do is say to the EU “We are halting our departure to give you a stay of execution. Take note of our discontents and reform yourselves, otherwise we will leave for real next time”.

And there are many discontents. The EU bureaucrats have been as remote from us as aliens on Mars, an easy target for the newspapers to denigrate. When did we last see one of their number on the Andrew Marr show? We need to get to know these guys, to see their faces. Instead of that, we get Donald Trump coming over with his family.

The grievances of leavers must be taken seriously, but the problem with a “final say” vote is that it is all too easily portrayed as a mechanism for overturning their expressed feelings and crushing them down permanently. Revoking article 50 does not crush anybody down, all it does is press the pause button.

To give Farage credit where it is due, all he wants to do is to restore the self respect and dignity of Leavers following their betrayal over the non- implementation of the referendum result, and free them from the tyranny of the EU.

And all Hitler wanted to do in the 1930’s was to restore the self respect and dignity of the German people following their betrayal in the Treaty of Versailles, and free them from the tyranny of the Jews. The parallel is exact, as a German neighbour of mine recalled from her personal experience. Hitler was worshipped as a saviour in the early years, just as Farage is today by his acolytes.

Of course it all ended badly for Hitler, and so it will too for Farage, unless he is stopped. And the quickest way to do that is to press the pause button.

Yet at present nobody seems be in a mood to pause anything. “Deliver, deliver, deliver!” is the constant cry, as if Brexit were a hot pizza we had ordered, which was in danger of going cold. In fact, cooling off is just what we need, a time to think, to take a breath. Rather than having Brexit delivered, we need to be delivered from the stress of it.

* John King is a retired doctor and Remain campaigner.