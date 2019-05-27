The Liberal Democrats are back and the electoral opportunity is huge

I’m not a Lib Dem. I’m Labour and I hope that in voting as I did I will help the Labour Party see sense and do the right thing for the country.

This was Alistair Campbell tweeting about his support for our party on Sunday night, following the European election results.

In some ways history is repeating itself. Through his work in convincing the Blair government to go to war in Iraq, Campbell was also partly responsible for the last great surge of support from Labour to the Liberal Democrats. What we learnt from that episode in our history is that party loyalties die-hard amongst much of the UK electorate, as those who supported us due to our anti-Iraq stance in many cases disappeared as quickly as they came.

A Labour voter does not suddenly become a Liberal Democrat overnight. The famous Brent East by-election victory taught us this, where in 2003 Sarah Teather was elected with a 28.5% swing away from a highly unpopular Labour party. The result was however reversed in 2015, and within two years the Liberal Democrats were coming third in the constituency with only 4% of the vote.

The tidal wave of support for the Liberal Democrats that came from our anti-Iraq stance in the Noughties bares a striking resemblance to what happened on Sunday night. The European election results were incredible, exhilarating, glorious and logic-defying. In London alone, Labour strongholds have been transformed. The borough of Lambeth saw the Liberal Democrats win with almost one third of the popular vote, compared with Labour’s 22% – a dramatic loss of 30% of their vote share compared with only a year earlier in the local elections. These results were repeated across the capital: 36% in Camden, 33% in Southwark, 52% in Richmond, 37% in Wandsworth – the list goes on.

As a party, we now have a once in a lifetime opportunity to change British politics and create a liberal Britain. However, we must not be complacent and assume the work is already done, with further great successes to follow. The European election results provided a strong affirmation for our unashamedly pro-Remain stance, but Alistair Campbell isn’t the only person to ‘lend’ their vote to us. This was the Remainers’ revenge – an opportunity to protest, in what many considered to be a relatively unimportant election, against the two main parties who have provided the country such catastrophically poor leadership on Brexit.

The challenge, but also the opportunity, we now have is finding a way to retain the loyalty of those who have in many cases broken a lifelong tradition of supporting either Labour or the Conservatives. This won’t be easy and it cannot be built on tactical voting or our anti-Brexit stance alone. We need to offer a wider positive narrative for the future, which clearly identifies the vision the Liberal Democrats have for the United Kingdom. A vision that will inspire people to rightly conclude that we are fit to govern.

Whereas both of the UK’s main parties have, in the past, been able to build coalition of voters based on some basic and memorable key values, the Liberal Democrats have consistently struggled to define their unique selling proposition to the electorate. In Labour’s case their values have been built on their commitment to social justice and for the Conservatives it has been tradition mixed with economic competence.

Politics across the western world has now turned on its head, with the battles no longer being waged between left and right, but instead between open and closed; internationalist or nationalist. In this new paradigm our values are clear whereas our main opponents’ are not. While Labour equivocates, we know which side of this vital debate we sit on. However, we cannot assume that the electorate understands that we share their values – it needs to be made crystal-clear.

This isn’t about producing a manifesto of detailed policies and promoting them; it is about connecting with people on a more visceral level. Explaining that we believe that immigration is a good thing, that global problems such as climate change require global solutions and that we are all citizens of the world. The detail on how we will create a better future can come later.

To do this will require some changes in the way we campaign. We have to accept that Sunday’s results were primarily derived from a strong, simple and honest national message driven by the federal party, to ‘Stop Brexit’, which was easily understandable and memorable for a wide portion of the electorate. Our future campaigns need to be similarly bold in their content. Elections are no longer determined by the strength of a manifesto or the strong presence of a local champion as the candidate for office. They are primarily determined through simple and decisive messaging that speaks to those who hold similar views.

So let’s hope that the future leader of our party realises the significance of the opportunity we have before us and seizes the moment. For the time has come to build a liberal legacy that will last for many generations.

* Dan Whitehead is a councillor in the London Borough of Southwark and the Campaigns Lead for the Southwark Local Party.