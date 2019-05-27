European Elections 2019: results from across the sea… (part 2)

For earlier results, check out part 1…

First, an update. The BBC have got the Latvian result wrong, and our sister Party, Attistibai, have retained their seat. Unexpected that, the BBC getting it wrong…

Time to look at some of the bigger stories, and we start with Romania, where the USR have gained eight seats as the main element of the Coalition Alliance 2020. The collapse of the ruling Social Democrats has been followed almost immediately by the news that the Prime Minister, Liviu Dragnea, has lost his appeal against a prison sentence for corruption. He’s already been transferred into captivity…

#Romania's ruling party leader, Liviu Dragnea, to do jail time after he was sentenced on appeal to three and a half years in prison – Supreme Court pic.twitter.com/xs161YJakc — Ionut Iordachescu (@ic_iordachescu) May 27, 2019

In France, President Macron’s Renaissance Coalition was narrowly beaten by Marine Le Pen’s Rassemblement National. The right wing are pretty excited about this, but their vote was no higher than in the 2017 Presidential election, whilst the pro-Macron vote fell by nearly 4%. Nothing really to see here, I’m afraid. But Renaissance have elected 21 MEPs, and will form the largest national group in the new ALDE coalition in the European Parliament.

Next, to Spain, where Ciudadanos have won seven seats. I have to admit that I’m not a huge fan, in that they’re centrists rather than liberals, and really more centre-right than centre. They have also appeared at anti-government rallies with Vox, the new reactionary right-wing grouping, and oppose Catalan separatism – their perceived influence on ALDE’s decision to expel its Catalan member party was not wholly appreciated.

Setting aside the resurgent Liberal Democrats, the other significant group in the new Parliament is ANO, from the Czech Republic, with six MEPs, up two from last time. The senior member of the Czech government, they have defied the usual effect of being in power and reaped the rewards.

The latest estimate for the size of the ALDE Group in the European Parliament is 109, from twenty-two Member States, broken down as follows;

France – 21

United Kingdom – 17

Germany – 8

Romania – 8

Spain – 8

Czech Republic – 6

Netherlands – 6

Denmark – 5

Belgium – 4

Bulgaria – 3

Estonia – 3

Finland – 3

Sweden – 3

Hungary – 2

Lithuania – 2

Luxembourg – 2

Slovakia – 2

Slovenia – 2

Austria – 1

Croatia – 1

Ireland – 1

Latvia – 1

The next few weeks are going to be interesting, as the main political groupings jostle for position, and for jobs in the new administration.