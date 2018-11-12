European Liberals adopt 2019 manifesto, express regret over Brexit

Liberals from across Europe gathered in Madrid this week to debate and fine tune a document designed to be the focus for liberal campaigning in the run-up to next year’s European Parliamentary elections.
The document is divided into key themes as follows;
- For a united Europe ready for the future
- A Europe of innovation and opportunities for all
- Opportunities and innovation through small and medium-sized enterprise and free trade
- Digital innovation that benefits and unites us
- A Europe that leads on the global stage
- A responsible Europe that works better for you
- Making every Euro count: investing wisely
It is a document which is ambitious for a liberal Europe, and is ideas driven, rather than detailed – it runs to just twelve pages. However, it is a document that, I suspect, most Liberal Democrats could readily sign up to.
Of perhaps more immediate salience, it has this to say about events in the United Kingdom;
We regret Brexit and call on the EU and Britain to make every effort to avoid a ‘no deal’ scenario which would have negative consequences for all concerned, and Ireland in particular. We hope a positive and close partnership and ongoing cooperation will be maintained between the EU and the United Kingdom if she ceases to be a member of the EU. If the United Kingdom decides to reverse its decision to leave the EU, we will welcome that decision and work to ensure the re-establishment of a refreshed and stable relationship.
The Belfast Agreement must be upheld in full, including the rights of citizens in Northern Ireland to EU citizenship if they so wish, and we want a workable and operable guarantee to be included in the withdrawal agreement that ensures that there will be no hard border on the island of Ireland.
And yes, Liberal Democrats may well regret the lack of overt support for a second referendum, but our sister parties are understandably loathe to be seen to be trying to influence British opinion, as Vince Cable found out in the Spring. Indicating that there might be a positive response to a change of mind by the British public is one thing, suggesting that they change their minds, quite another.
For more details, including a downloadable version of the manifesto, go to the ALDE Party website.
* Mark Valladares is a member of the Party’s Federal International Relations Committee.
But not, hopefully, a ‘United States of Europe’.
And the Spanish member of ALDE, Cuidadanos, is well known for their outright opposition to any sort of referendum anywhere…
The manifesto for me is a disappointing document it doesn’t really address the economic imbalances of the EU and reducing the causes of economic migration both across the EU and into the EU.
I would have been surprised if it had included allowing member countries to restrict the free movement of people from member countries which have a GDP more than 20% lower than theirs. It supports the free movement of people across the EU.
However, it could have included abolishing the Stability and Growth Pact and replacing it with a Full Employment Pact to ensure all countries at least keep their unemployment rate below 5% and make this the goal of the European Central Bank. (Instead it wants more automatic sanctions on countries which break the Stability and Growth Pact.) It could have included a call to increase the budget of the EU to provide extra funding to assist the poorest 40 Nomenclature of Territorial Units for Statistics (NUTS) regions. It could have made the Council of the EU more accountable to each member country’s Parliament by ensuring that ministers are delegates from their country’s Parliament and can only vote the way they are mandated by their Parliament.
It could have talked of encouraging EU countries to give economic aid to countries outside the EU to reduce the pull of economic migration for the people of those countries.
I am surprised it includes a desire for more countries to join the EU, when the EU hasn’t yet sorted out the unbalanced economies of the existing member countries.
While I accept that a call on the last page for ‘a Europe’ where no one lives in relative poverty would be far too radical, something about building ‘a Europe’ where no member country is more than 20% poorer than the wealthiest could have been included or even no Nomenclature of Territorial Units is poorer that 25% of the average.