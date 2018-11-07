Paul Walter

Even through bleary eyes, I can see a blue wave

Wed 7th November 2018

Well, I’ve stayed up, clicking refresh like a hyper-ventilated gerbil for the last six hours, so you didn’t have to….

The Democrats have comfortably won control of the House. The Republicans have gained ground in the Senate. The Democrats have so far flipped four governor’s mansions, including in Kansas, where Laura Kelly beat Kris Kobach.

Is it is a Blue wave? Taegan Goddard of Political Wire says it is, quoting some convincing figures. The New York Times estimates the Democrat vote margin, based on nationwide House votes, as +7.6%. These last elections were considered “waves”:

1994: R+7.1%
2006: D+8.0%
2010: R+7.2%
2014: R+5.7%

So, based on those figures, tonight’s results look comfortably blue wavey.

There have been a whole slew of “firsts” being elected. Many women, many veterans, minorities. We can look at some quite unexpected Democrat victories – for example in Kendra Horn in Oklahoma district 5. Abigail Spanberger’s victory in Virginia 7 was particularly gratifying.

We also saw some sanity returning to districting (what we call “boundary changes”) in Pennsylvania, and a successful ballot in Missouri which will see an independent demographer redrawing boundaries. You only have to watch the maps of House districts coming up on the screen for the last six hours, as I have done, to realise how crazy the shapes of some of the districts are. (See Governor Gerry of Massachusetts).

Yes, there were some disappointments. But it was good to hear Nancy Pelosi being able to make a very inspiring victory speech which emphasised healthcare and other kitchen table issues.

We’ve seen independents deserting Trump, and the suburban districts turning convincingly blue. We’ll see subpoenas flying and real scrutiny of Trump based on the Democrat House majority.

And we’ll see Trump’s tax returns (no doubt after a long legal battle) at last!

It’s been a very good night for the Democrats.

* Paul Walter is a Liberal Democrat activist.

