UK democracy is a rotten borough – Liberal Democrats must act like it

Results from the largest opinion poll since that slightly odd one in 2016 are in, and what a surprise: Brexit negotiations have not convinced people that the sunny uplands are just over the brow of this particular Everest.

Instead, there is a definite shift in public views: an eight-point majority for Remain in Survation’s 20,000-person poll (54-46). More interesting was the map showing the extent of the change; Leave-loving Wales is now Remain, while ‘Labour Leave’ constituencies in the north of England have also seen the light – or the lights going out.

As is so often the case, there were immediate redoubled calls for a People’s Vote from Remainer politicians.

I am technically in favour of a new vote. I marched for one in London two weeks ago. The last time I marched, it was against the Iraq war; a simple choice. However, this time, I marched not because I thought another referendum was the right policy, but because nothing better is on offer.

The problem is that our democracy is more broken than that campaign recognises. Also, a new plebiscite may only demonstrate that brokenness in greater detail.

I believe there is sufficient evidence of proven illegality and electoral offences to demand a halt to Brexit. There is also the ICO report which proves data crimes by Arron Banks’ companies and embarrasses the Lib Dems. Moreover, investigations are focusing on the dark money that enabled the UK’s largest ever political donation.

It is not enough in that context to demand a new referendum under the same conditions. So what should we do?

We should revoke Article 50 and allow the Banks investigations to be completed. We should demand a full inquiry into the 2016 referendum, with powers to make recommendations on systemic reform. We should commit to a full parliamentary response to those recommendations, including action on the most pressing. We should give real consideration to reports and recommendations from the DCMS Committee inquiry, led by Damian Collins, that has helped to reveal so much of this broken system. We should fund the kind of public interest journalism that has tenaciously and bravely exposed corruption and dark money.

Finally, we should commit to offering a new referendum when all of this is complete.

I prefer to offer a choice between an agreed government position, no deal, and the option to Remain. Further options could be added, of course, if AV were used. Why restrict the choice?

This set of measures is unlikely ever to happen. However, it is a comprehensive response to the current crisis. It is internally consistent and in line with our party’s values, avoiding the illogic of calling for another vote under the same inadequate conditions as the 2016 vote.

I am told we should demand better. It is time to outflank the People’s Vote campaign and inject some urgency. It is time to restore our democracy.

* Tom King is a Liberal Democrat member and blogger. He was formerly a Parliamentary researcher to Julian Huppert. He intends to become a proper activist, starting yesterday.