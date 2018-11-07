Press Release for 7th Noverber

The Voice

Tory Minister slammed for accusing police of exaggerating pressures

A lot of Tories seem to have taken an approach that when their backs are against the wall say what you need to get away and deal with the consequence later. This is just another example.

Liberal Democrat Home Affairs spokesperson Ed Davey has today slammed Policing Minister Nick Hurd for accusing police chiefs of routinely exaggerating the pressures they face.

Speaking in Parliament today, Ed Davey warned “Police chiefs say the pension deficit, if it’s filled, could cost up to 10,000 police officers.” He asked the Minister “Does he agree with them?”

Responding to Ed Davey, the Minister said: “No I don’t. I think the number is exaggerated, which is not unusual for the police.”

Following the exchange, Liberal Democrat Home Affairs spokesperson Ed Davey said:

Police chiefs are warning of huge further cuts to police numbers, and the Conservatives’ response is simply to accuse them of exaggerating. It’s deeply alarming.

“Unnecessary Tory cuts have already taken almost 5,000 officers off the streets since 2015. With serious violent crime on the rise, the last thing we need is even more cuts.

“The Liberal Democrats demand better. Instead of cutting police budgets further and disparaging senior officers, we would stop the Tory cuts and give forces an extra £300 million a year to recruit more officers and make communities safer.”

2 Comments

  • Peter Watson 7th Nov '18 - 1:54pm

    “Unnecessary Tory cuts have already taken almost 5,000 officers off the streets since 2015.”
    The graph of the numbers of “Frontline police officers” (at 31 March each year) for England and Wales on this page (https://fullfact.org/crime/police-numbers/, based upon Table A5 here http://researchbriefings.files.parliament.uk/documents/SN00634/SN00634.pdf) shows that most of that drop was between 2015 – 2016 (4400 out of 5300 up to 2017, out of 7000 up to 2018).
    Presumably this was largely a consequence of decisions about cuts made by both Tories and Lib Dems before then.

