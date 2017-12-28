Everyday Sexism – a child’s experience

As the mother of three girls, I am constantly aware of the sexism they face. It is endemic in society.

Last week, having tea with the family, my 12-year-old daughter asks for another drink, and the waiter says, ‘Right away, young man.’ It happens to her constantly – she has a very short haircut, but that’s all.

On holiday in San Francisco last year, the same child was allowed to (dangerously) hold on to the bars of a streetcar, half hanging out the door, having the time of her life, with the staff encouraging her, “That’s right, boy!”. If they had realised she was a girl, I am sure they would not have allowed her to hang out the open doorway in the same way. Sexism, on that day, had its benefits.

And then my daughter, participating in a tennis class, has the boys gang up on her because she was winning points against them. She was reduced to tears and escaped to the changing room before anyone noticed. I complained to the coach afterwards, he apologised and had a word with the boys. But it happened, nevertheless, and was certainly not the first time she experienced harassment on the court.

Why is gender still such an issue? When we had our first daughter, 17 years ago, I made a point of saying we wished to raise her in a gender-neutral environment – some family members were aghast. I requested no pink outfits, decorated the baby’s room in greens and yellow, and made a point of buying my daughter a Lego trainset for her first Christmas. But as soon as she started playgroup, gender stereotyping set in. And now she is the girliest of my three girls – nothing to do with me.

Over the holidays I have dipped into a book by Laura Bates, Everyday Sexism. Her chapter on girls is harrowing, with many stories of what girls in the UK regularly experience, from a very young age. This goes beyond gendered toys and being told what careers would be suitable – it is young girls getting catcalls on the street when wearing a school uniform, teachers shouting to boys not to be beaten by a girl in a cross-country race, girls judged by how they look rather than what they can do.

Needless to say, the ramifications on girls are humongous – poor self-esteem, body image issues, self-harm, depression, accepting abuse as a matter of course.

I posit that the #metoo campaign and the recent heightened awareness on harassment issues have uncovered a much deeper problem. It starts with how we raise our children, how we treat children, and the gender inequality that permeates society from birth onwards. Children pick up all the signals of boys being treated differently than girls, and then, as children grow older, many live out those stereotypes. And everyday sexism is perpetuated through the generations.

I don’t have a solution, just ongoing frustration that my daughters are putting up with versions of what I put with as a child. When will this change?

The Everday Sexism Project can be followed on twitter.

* Kirsten Johnson is an Oxfordshire County Councillor and Day Editor for Lib Dem Voice. She stood as the Parliamentary Candidate for Oxford East in the 2017 General Election.