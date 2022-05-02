Faith and politics: “toxic mix” or a perfect combination?

Dalai Lama once said: “If you talk, you are only repeating what you already know. But if you listen, you may learn something new”.

As a practising Christian, I was delighted (and a bit worried!) when I was invited by the Focolare community in London to give a talk on how faith relates to politics. A lot of people would say today: “I don’t do both”! However for some, both faith and politics go hand in hand. Our political choices are guided by our religion or faith affiliation. Our beliefs often become our moral compass, which “dictates” in many cases the way we vote, or decide who to support at the polling station. Having said that, there is a growing number of people who think that although faith and politics have arguably a lot in common, they are too “closely aligned”.

I find both subjects incredibly interesting and in particular, the correlation between politics and faith. In my view, although the Church as an institution should remain non-political, I welcome the fact that many faiths nowadays are open to a wide range of political views. Having said that, I understand that embracing a more inclusive vision for politics and finding a compromise is quite hard. However, in spite of all of these challenges, we need to seek opportunities to build and not to divide.

Like in any walk of life, each one of us can find a wide range of examples, good and bad, which demonstrate that the relationship between faith and politics can be instrumental to bringing positive social change. There are many, who would argue that instead of becoming “instruments of dialogue”, governments and faith organisations magnify divisions and political polarization. The best setup? I have not found one yet!

Throughout the session, we’ve looked at reasons why people enter politics. We also talked about ways in which we make our political choices. It was fascinating to analyse the talk of Chiara Lubich, a founder of the Focolare Movement, which she gave in Innsbruck in 2001 to Mayors of many of the European cities, in which she compared politics to “love of all loves”.

As we are entering last week before the elections and as someone who is standing, I think that my meeting helped me to re-emphasise one of the two key messages; if elected, my role as a Cllr will be to ACTIVELY listen, that is to listen to understand and not listen to respond, to the needs of residents and always put myself at the SERVICE of others. At the end of the meeting, we all agreed with Martha Gellhorn, who said: “If we mean to keep any control over our world and lives, we all must be interested in politics”.

* Michal Siewniak is a Lib Dem activist and former councillor