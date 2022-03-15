Federal Board reform – structures are nothing without good people

I am here to support option 3, because I think it is the least worst option of those offered. It has guaranteed local government representation. Councillors need a louder voice in the party. They are used to doing scrutiny, and will be able to use that to our benefit.

My lack of enthusiasm is not due to being resistant to change. It’s that this is not the change I am looking for.

Consider how professionally we approach campaigning – the training, the use of data, the effort that we put in. Consider how diligently we approach our policies – the use of evidence, the attention to detail. And then look at how we approach running the party – largely as an inconvenience that gets in the way of the campaigning and policy-making. But all the campaigns and policy in the world are useless without a party that can deliver them.

We need a change in culture more than we need a change in structure. We have had governance reviews before. Like this one, they have been about the shape of the structures at the top of the party. I believe that form should follow function. We need to look at the function first, and properly define what we want these structures to do for us.

Not only do I think we are starting in the wrong place, we are missing something. As someone recently said to me, competent people can make almost any set of organisational structures work. Incompetent people can destroy your organisation whatever your structures are.

We are lucky to have some good people on the Federal Board at the moment. But it is largely by luck that they are there. It certainly isn’t because we plan for it.

We do not let people stand to represent the party for external office without checking they can do the job. Candidates for parliament have to pass a formal assessment to be approved, and approval can be revoked if things go wrong. Council candidates have to go through approval every 4 years – even if they have been elected and are doing the job well. Yet, we do nothing to assess the capability or suitability of the people on the Federal Board.

We don’t even check they know what the role involves before they end up in it. This is not a sensible way to carry on.

So I fear that this set of changes is not going to cure the problems identified in the Thornhill review of the 2019 General Election. The report recommended overhauling the organisational structure but it also recommended overhauling the organisational culture. That overhaul needs to include giving the same attention to the party internally as we bring to its external face. A change to the structure of the Federal Board is not enough.

If we are going to get anywhere as a party we need to start practising internally what we preach externally. We need to foster diversity, to disperse power, nurture creativity, promote a democratic federal framework, and involve people in the decisions which affect their lives. If that’s the right way to run the country, it has to be the right way to run the party. So we need to ensure that the people we have in place on the Federal Board are people who can ensure that’s what we are doing.

* Prue Bray (she/her) has been a member of the Lib Dems since 1994. She has been a councillor in Wokingham since 2000. She was the Chair of the Candidates Committee in England during the 2017 and 2019 General Elections and the 2019 European elections, and is currently chair of ALDC and Vice Chair of the Liberal Democrats in England. She writes in a personal capacity.