Federal Conference Committee report – January 2018

Just over a week ago, Federal Conference Committee met at LibDem HQ to set the Agenda for Southport in March, now just under six weeks away.
It is always tough to sort through the many worthy motions that are submitted, but on this occasion the job was even harder – the snap election last year delayed some policy papers back so we have very limited time to debate non-policy-paper motions. We also had an increased number of motions submitted, 34, compared to 26 this time last year.
Unfortunately, that lack of time is likely to spill over into Autumn too with more delayed policy papers coming through.
The full text of the motions will be published in the Agenda, which usually comes out mid-February as a significant amount of work is needed by HQ staff to ensure everything is in order before it goes to print. However, all those who submitted motions have received feedback so I can reveal which motions have and have not made it on to the agenda.
Voting usually proceeds in rounds, and this FCC was no different – the first round whittled the list down to four final candidates, in addition to policy papers and Federal Board motions which FCC almost always accepts. Being well aware of the lack of time, a number of debatable motions were eliminated in round 1 knowing that they would not feature high up enough on the priority list to win a second round vote.
We could only squeeze in three motions, so the second round voting selected which three of the final four went through for debate.
If you would like to submit amendments or emergency motions for spring, the deadline for that is 1pm, 6th March. It is common that a number of motions and amendments received by FCC are rejected due to being badly drafted, so I would recommend that anyone planning to submit a motion makes use of the drafting advice service – the deadline for that being 1pm on 20th February.
Hope to see you in Southport!
All motions eliminated in round 1 by a clear majority with only one or two opposing the majority decision, unless indicated otherwise.
- Communities and Local Government: Regeneration on Social Housing Estates (Kingston Borough)
- Communities and Local Government: Building Regulations (Cambridge)
- Communities and Local Government: Housing Crisis (Southwark)
- Communities and Local Government: Local Government and the Provision of Housing (ALDC)
- Crime, Justice, Equalities and Civil Liberties: Ending Discrimination in Mental Health Detention (South Central Region, Beaconsfield, Wycombe and Young Liberals)
- Crime, Justice, Equalities and Civil Liberties: Ending the Criminalisation of Abortion (Beaconsfield, Wycombe and Young Liberals)
- Crime, Justice, Equalities and Civil Liberties: Bodily Integrity of Children (13 members)
- Crime, Justice, Equalities and Civil Liberties: Reducing the Legal Drinking Age (10 members)
- Crime, Justice, Equalities and Civil Liberties: Unaccompanied Asylum Seeking Children (East Midlands)
- Economy and Tax: The Rehabilitation of Taxation (Calderdale)
- Education and Families: Every Child Empowered (Federal Policy Committee, Policy Paper)
- Education and Families: Rethinking Student Loans (10 members)
- Education and Families: International Students (Cambridge)
- Education and Families: Gender Neutral School Uniforms (LGBT+ Liberal Democrats)
- Energy and Environment: Restructuring the Electricity Industry in Great Britain (Association of Liberal Democrats Engineers and Scientists)
- Europe: An Exit from Brexit (12 members
- Europe: Time to Stop Brexit (Calderdale)
- Health and Social Care: The NHS at 70 (28 members)
- Health and Social Care: A Comprehensive Strategy for the Future of Health and Social Care (NW Region and Lancaster & Morecambe)
- Health and Social Care: Creating a Safe and Secure Future for the over 65s (ALDC)
- International and Defence: Embracing the Sustainable Development Goals (12 members)
- International and Defence: Sign the UN treaty on Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons (137 members)
- Political and Constitutional Reform: Votes for All Residents (22 members)
- Political and Constitutional Reform: No More Lies – Parliamentary Conduct and Responsibility (11 members)
- Rural Affairs: A Rural Future (Federal Policy Committee, Policy Paper)
- Transport: Improving Transport (Calderdale)
- Transport: Fare Freeze (10 members)
- Transport: Electrification of the Midland Mainline (East Midlands)
- Work, Pensions and Social Security: Woman Against State Pension Inequality (East Midlands)
- Other: The Left Behind (10 members)
- Business Motions: Reforming our Party Disciplinary Processes (Federal Board, MacDonald Review)
- Business Motions: Ambitious for our Country, Ambitious for our Party (Federal Board, Party Strategy)
- Business Motions: Making Policy Working Groups Accessible (Cambridge)
- Business Motions: Towards a Diverse Scalable Policy Feedback Platform (Trafford)
- Constitutional Amendments: General Data Protection Directive (Federal Board)
- Constitutional Amendments: MacDonald Review Implementation (Federal Board)
Eliminated in round one: 3 for, 10 against.
Selected for debate
Eliminated in round two: 7 for NHS at 70, 6 for this motion
Selected for debate
Eliminated in round one: 4 for, 8 against.
Selected for debate
Selected for debate
Selected for debate
Selected for debate
Selected for debate, on a vote of 8 for taking now, 5 against and delaying to autumn
Constitutional Amendments must be taken for debate, unless out of order.
In order, taken for debate
In order, taken for debate
* Zoe O'Connell is a Councillor and deputy group leader on Cambridge City Council, sits on the executive of LGBT+ Liberal Democrats and is Vice Chair of Federal Conference Committee.
So we’re doing Brexit again after policy was decided at Autumn Conference! Interesting –
as someone who helped trigger that debate at Autumn Conference I had assumed that the issue was considered closed now in terms of party policy. It’s great to see that the party are open to reconsidering the issue.
Be interesting to see whether the motion gets amended away from a referendum on the deal this time, and towards setting the overall strategy that the party’s position is to stop Brexit by democratic means – be that a new mandate from a general election or a referendum on the terms.
Disappointing to see no motion to set out our much- needed progressive economic and industrial strategy. What has happened to the expected Economics Working Group paper, and, separately, the expected Strategy document?
I’m a little bit baffled as to what substantially new can be brought into a federal policy motion on Brexit, especially as it appears to be called “Exit from Brexit”, the exact same catch-phrase as in last autumn’s motion.
Katherine, I think Economic policy bears fruit in autumn, but I could be wrong, that’s just off the top of my head.
Michael: you might very well think that…
I cannot see much here that will lift us above 7%.
Banging on about Brexit is the only publicity we will get.
Missed opportunities piling on top of missed opportunities.
Aside from Brexit, which could be dealt with by emergency motion if anything has developed by the time of Conference, the biggest issues facing the country are the Housing Crisis, the wider issue of inter-generational fairness including tuition fees, the current economic climate including the impact of QE & zero interest rates, and the balance of taxation income v wealth, the looming crisis in school funding, and NHS/Social Care. Hopefully the party will have something to say on these issues arising from the Conference Agenda.
It beggars belief that someone thinks that ‘gender neutral school uniforms’ are worthy of debate or that any FCC members voted for it. Nothing could be more guaranteed to drown out any other publicity from the weekend.
There is also farming subsidy and Gove’s quite positive proposals slowly being kicked into the long grass by Tory vested interest. Plus animal welfare. Issues with wide impact and public interest where I would have hoped the Green LibDems would have something to say?
Ian’s comment on school uniforms is absolutely right given what we know about the way the press treat things however intrinsically worthy and correct it may be. It’ll be look at those funny old Lib Dems time again.
Have we got nobody with a bit of nous about the real concerns of the general public and what they want to hear ?
It’s the NHS, the economy, inequality, poverty, the need for homes and the scandal of homelessness, the crumbling PFI infrastructure and rip off firms like Carillion paying out millions in dividends whilst dodging their pension liabilities by one billion pounds…
There’s a real world out there beyond the Lib Dem world. If Lib Dems can’t or don’t communicate with it then it’s finally going to be Kaput time.
Ian, Google gender neutral school uniforms Scotland. Thanks to the young liberal Jess Insall this subject was debated in Scotland and has now been accepted by the Scottish government in a matter of months, arguably raising the profile of the Lib Dems with young people and the wider public in the process. It might have little impact to some, but it makes a HUGE difference to others. I’d like to think we are a party that provides a voice for those who need it.
That aside, I do agree with you on us having more to say on wider topical issues that we should be addressing, such as taxation, rebalancing the economy and the funding of public services.
IMO, it’s important to mix a few of these smaller, but actionable, issues inbetween the great big juggernauts. The big issues are important, but can become quite unwieldly and you can feel like you’ve barely made progress within the party, never mind the country as a whole. Something like a policy on school uniforms can be quickly scaled from conference into a policy that would have the support of a lot of school age people, and those who can remember being annoyed at not being allowed to wear trousers etc.
“Constitutional Amendments: General Data Protection Directive (Federal Board)”
I hope the rest of the amendment is more accurate than the title as IIRC this is a regulation not a directive! 🙂
The FCC are rejecting the specific motions presented to them. Not saying the party shouldn’t have policy on those areas. One problem with just reporting the titles is that a policy motion can have a very good sounding title and be incoherent rambling nonsense and rightly rejected.
My confidence in the party to actually get a grip isn’t enhanced by 5 people wanting to delay agreeing a strategy though!
OnceA: without wishing to be in any way catty, the first part of your comment bears a lot of resonance to the second part, and was certainly why I voted to punt the “strategy” back to autumn.
Those who are so viscerally against the federal party adopting the Scottish party’s policy on gender neural school uniforms will no doubt be delighted to hear that LGBT+ lib dems plan on submitting it as an amendment to the main education motion.
Those decrying us not saying anything on housing, when one of the 3 motions adopted was a housing motion… seem to me to be under a misapprehension of some kind.
With reference to complaints about gender neutral school uniforms, I believe conference is capable of debating more than one topic over a weekend.
I’d also like to point out that just because some people don’t find it important doesn’t mean no-one does.
No-one enslaved by conformity seems a relevant point to mention here.
If the FCC had any guts they would refuse to accept half the boring policy papers sent to them by the FPC. But there again they would completely revise their requirements for the format of policy motions which have become quite ridiculous.
Tony
@OnceALibDem
The problem is that Conference Committee won’t publish the text of motions, so members have no idea on what basis they make their judgements. I would like to see LDV publishing the text of motions before they go to Conference Committee (they can put them in the Members’ Forum if need be) so that members can comment on them and, if appropriate, support them, When a motion gets 137 party members supporting it, but is rejected by Conference Committee out of hand, we need to know if it was just badly drafted or something more sinister. The only motions where I know what the text was were the three from Calderdale, which I learned about via Jennie Rigg.
Incidentally, if you want to see what she thought about FPC (no names, no pack drill) it is on her blog https://miss-s-b.dreamwidth.org//
Thanks for all the hard work.
The important thing about the reporting of Spring Conference, if any, is that nothing detracts from our core message on Brexit . We may be heartily sick of talking about Brexit but most Voters have hardly given it a thought since The Referendum.