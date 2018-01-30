The Lib Dems are for freedom: making everyone free to be whatever they can be.

That’s the golden thread running through all we do. You know that. I know that. Most electors don’t know that.

We’re flatlining in the polls at 7-8%. Last year, thanks to ruthless targeting, we held half of our existing eight seats and picked up a few others – but most of the country became a desert to us.

We can campaign in any given seat like no other party – but, by definition, we can’t run targeted campaigns over the entire country.

We need to lift the entire voteshare across the country well before the next election. Mark Pack has been loudly (and correctly) preaching the need to build a core vote, but I haven’t seen much being done on the biggest single element of that – publicising what the Lib Dem package is all about.

Policies are one thing, but they’re the retail goods in the overall shopping trolley of a party. They need to be threaded together on a single ribbon. A theme. A golden thread. What the party in question is all about.

Exit from Brexit, PR, a penny on income tax for the NHS – they’re just policies. What are we about? That’s what we need people to know.

Labour… are seen as being about fairness, plus state control.

The Conservatives… are seen as being about common sense, plus traditionalism.

We are seen as… Not-the-Tories. Not-Labour. Not-Brexit. Lots of what we are not, rather than what we are. What’s on our membership cards is great, but way too long for a soundbite, and arguably something both the other parties would claim they believe in as well.

I suggest: “The Liberal Democrats… are about true freedom, plus localism.”

We need to take opportunities to expand on “true freedom” whenever we can – we believe in freeing everyone to live their life to their potential and their choices, which involves freedom from poverty, ignorance, intolerance, or unfair interference, by the State or by other people. Freedom means empowering people.

Then, we take every opportunity to mention it with all our policies, to the point where we’re sick of saying it, the media are sick of mentioning it, and the electorate are finally having it sink in. We link all our policies and announcements to who and what we are, and tell the country at every opportunity: The Lib Dems are for freedom: making everyone free to be whatever they can be.

We want a chance to take an exit from Brexit because we believe membership of the EU removes barriers and gives people more options and freedoms, and the people should be empowered to choose whether or not to stay or go when the full facts are available; We support Proportional Representation because it gives people the most freedom to choose their Governments without fear of “letting the wrong one in” and the widest choice; We support an increase in NHS funding from a penny on income tax because it will free more people from disease and hurt, and we want people to make their choice in full knowledge of where the cost will fall. … and so on.

We want everyone to know: “If you believe in making everyone free to be whatever they can be, then you might just be a Liberal Democrat.” That’s how we get a core vote.

* Andy Cooke is an ex-RAF Engineer and analyst who joined the Lib Dems after the Coalition. He has campaigned in the Richmond Park by-election, and in OxWAb and Bath in the 2017 General Election