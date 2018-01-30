The Lib Dems are for freedom: making everyone free to be whatever they can be.
That’s the golden thread running through all we do. You know that. I know that. Most electors don’t know that.
We’re flatlining in the polls at 7-8%. Last year, thanks to ruthless targeting, we held half of our existing eight seats and picked up a few others – but most of the country became a desert to us.
We can campaign in any given seat like no other party – but, by definition, we can’t run targeted campaigns over the entire country.
We need to lift the entire voteshare across the country well before the next election. Mark Pack has been loudly (and correctly) preaching the need to build a core vote, but I haven’t seen much being done on the biggest single element of that – publicising what the Lib Dem package is all about.
Policies are one thing, but they’re the retail goods in the overall shopping trolley of a party. They need to be threaded together on a single ribbon. A theme. A golden thread. What the party in question is all about.
Exit from Brexit, PR, a penny on income tax for the NHS – they’re just policies. What are we about? That’s what we need people to know.
Labour… are seen as being about fairness, plus state control.
The Conservatives… are seen as being about common sense, plus traditionalism.
We are seen as… Not-the-Tories. Not-Labour. Not-Brexit. Lots of what we are not, rather than what we are. What’s on our membership cards is great, but way too long for a soundbite, and arguably something both the other parties would claim they believe in as well.
I suggest: “The Liberal Democrats… are about true freedom, plus localism.”
We need to take opportunities to expand on “true freedom” whenever we can – we believe in freeing everyone to live their life to their potential and their choices, which involves freedom from poverty, ignorance, intolerance, or unfair interference, by the State or by other people. Freedom means empowering people.
Then, we take every opportunity to mention it with all our policies, to the point where we’re sick of saying it, the media are sick of mentioning it, and the electorate are finally having it sink in. We link all our policies and announcements to who and what we are, and tell the country at every opportunity: The Lib Dems are for freedom: making everyone free to be whatever they can be.
We want a chance to take an exit from Brexit because we believe membership of the EU removes barriers and gives people more options and freedoms, and the people should be empowered to choose whether or not to stay or go when the full facts are available;
We support Proportional Representation because it gives people the most freedom to choose their Governments without fear of “letting the wrong one in” and the widest choice;
We support an increase in NHS funding from a penny on income tax because it will free more people from disease and hurt, and we want people to make their choice in full knowledge of where the cost will fall.
… and so on.
We want everyone to know: “If you believe in making everyone free to be whatever they can be, then you might just be a Liberal Democrat.” That’s how we get a core vote.
* Andy Cooke is an ex-RAF Engineer and analyst who joined the Lib Dems after the Coalition. He has campaigned in the Richmond Park by-election, and in OxWAb and Bath in the 2017 General Election
An interesting article, and I will give it some proper reflection at some point today.
However, just one thing I will say at first glance – you appear to have done the exact thing you were criticising earlier!
“The Liberal Democrats are about true freedom, plus localism”
Why does there need to be a plus something completely different tacked on at the end?
We need to be clear that liberalism is about economic and business freedoms as well as social and individual freedoms. So free markets and (global) free trade with the usual caveats about not harming others.
I suppose a homeless person sitting in the Strand is free to go into the Savoy to have lunch if he/she was given a few hundred pounds as a donation (plus a tie ?).
Decentralisation of power has always been a massively consistent liberal policy, ranging from pushing Home Rule as much as possible with the British Empire all the way to now, where we place heavy emphasis on local governance. Champion it since other parties are against decentralisation and since it aligns with our views anyway. UK and English federalism is one key area where we should draw up proper plans for and push it along with pro-EU policies; from what I’ve seen, the people that are heavily anti-EU are the ones that have been forgotten by Westminster. What better way to acknowledge them than to say Westminster will no longer dictate everything and they can make their own decisions on what they feel is best? Couple this with PR and I think we’re onto a winning liberal message. The German system could act as a good base template for UK federalism.
An intelligent piece that tries to do what is a regular preoccupation in politics when not doing well at a task, less so when doing rather well at it.
The preoccupation is succeeding or trying to.
The task is winning or trying to.
The basis of politics is a party system. The received wisdom is in our two party system, smaller or third parties cannot break through.
I do believe the SDP are sited thus.
But it would be possible to break through with a party untainted, with a message undaunted, and a dynamism undeniable! We have none of this!
Labour under Corbyn is doing what they did under Blair.
I was there then. People genuine in their enthusiasm.
We have the same here but not the vehicle because of trust and relevance .
The anti Brexit is too much. It is ruining all the original ideas. It is very much obscuring what Andy attempting it here, cannot succeed at therefore.
Freedom plus localism does not work.
Freedom is what we want , but connection is what we crave too. And in an internet age, both are united by this invention.
Freedom of expression with the ability and potential to reach beyond the mere local terrain to the national, international domain.
I have no more interest in my back yard or what is just beyond it, if it is uninteresting.
I am very interested in what they might be doing or what might be going on miles away if interesting.
Power is for individual people not a locality. It is for people trying to connect, beyond the local too.
There is more to reality than slogans even if we need those too.
@ James,
“However, just one thing I will say at first glance – you appear to have done the exact thing you were criticising earlier!
“The Liberal Democrats are about true freedom, plus localism”
Why does there need to be a plus something completely different tacked on at the end?”
It was mainly because the other two parties tended to be associated with one major thread, plus a lesser one that they would sometimes publicly compromise on. When I thought of it, we also had a secondary thread – localism. It’s also the case that it’s sometimes easier to remember a two-fer than a one-off (the second element gives an extra route to recall)
@David Evershed and @David Raw – exactly. That’s why true freedom involves both positive and negative freedoms – the freedom to be what you could be. Freedom from poverty and ignorance are as fundamental to real freedom as freedom from interference. If you have no choices, you have no freedom of choice. Once we can get talking about freedom at all, we can elaborate – when it’s fully embedded with us.
I seem to remember going though this ‘Freedom’ thing at great length last year sometime. I’m starting to wonder whether this constant search for Identity is a symptom of something more fundamentally amiss, leadership, communication channels, structures maybe. I don’t know but it would seem that there a lot of party members out there who seem very confused.
@P.J. – that reinforces the point. If WE’RE not clear on who we are and what we stand for, what chance have the electorate got?
If we need to work it out among ourselves, we’d better do it as a top priority.
The point about freedom vs state control is a good one. I’m not a libertarian, but my work from home business enables me to live almost anywhere with a similar time zone and you just don’t get that kind of freedom in the public sector. Perhaps we could encourage more flexible and remote working, whether in the private or public sector.
The electors are justifiably cynical about all this kind of stuff. They’ve heard it all before.
The NHS has a budget of about £125 bn p.a. The Lib Dem policy is to raise income tax by 1p to raise an extra £6 bn pa. It’s more likely to depress the economy and produce little, if any, extra revenue IMO.
But even so, an extra £6 bn, or about 5%, may help keep the wheels turning for another couple of years but what then? NHS staff could well be overdue a pay rise so that extra money, even if you manage to raise it, could be spent doing nothing else except giving them that rise.
So some more radical thinking is really called for to solve the problem.
I quite like Lorenzo’s freedom with connection.
Connection is perhaps what is suggested by community in “liberty, equality and community” – it is a better interpretation than interpreting community as localism.
I do think that all parties struggle to define what they stand for in ideological terms. The Labour Party is perhaps, at least until now, defined by the idea that socialism represents the right sort of sentiment, and we ought therefore to be able to do something kind of in that direction, while recognising that actual socialism doesn’t work. The Conservatives often take pride in a rejection of ideology verging on the anti-intellectual.
Compared to this, I think we are more clearly united around some key positive values than the others are and instinctively it seems that it ought to be easier than it is to communicate this and win support, at least from people who are interested in that kind of abstraction. Core vote strategy.
But I maintain a sneaking admiration for the greater number of voters for whom voting is less holy and more practical. Communicating with them is harder and more important. The enough votes to win strategy.
@ Joe Otten,
“I do think that all parties struggle to define what they stand for in ideological terms.”
Possibly, but I’m not sure why. It’s not that difficult. The Labour Party stands for socialism. The Tories want free-wheeling capitalism. The electorate mainly want something in the middle. The managed capitalism of a mixed economy to ensure a fair society with much higher levels of equal opportunity, if not equality of outcome, for all.
In other words they want something in between. The Lib Dems are supposed to be the party of the centre. So what’s the problem? Managed capitalism essentially means the application Keynesian economics rather than the neoliberalism we’ve seen from all parties in recent decades.
Keynes was, or so I understand, a member of the Liberal Party. So there should be no ideological conflict in getting back to Liberal Party basics.
@Peter Martin
Thank you.
I would add as a consequence of that, Labor want power to be held by state institution. Tories want power in the hands of capital holders and the LibDems want to empower the ordinary citizen.
So let’s get some black and white policies around that and go and sell it.
Andy, you ask “What are we about? That’s what we need people to know.” and come to the conclusion that the answer is “The Liberal Democrats… are about true freedom, plus localism,” – and this as all very worthy and good.
Your answer comes straight from your belief in the party and its values of liberty and community. However, it doesn’t answer the real problem the party faces. The problem for Lib Dems is that for the vast majority of the people, lack of liberty and freedom is not a problem. What is a problem is how to make ends meet; will my daughter get a good job; the commute into work (cost and time); and maybe is my job/pension safe and is Brexit a good idea etc. i.e. Equality in the simple economic sense.
To most people what we say here is quite simply of no consequence whatsoever.
We all have to understand that to influence people, we have to start from where they are, not where do we want them to go. Most people begin with “What do I know?”; then go on to “What else do I want to know?”; rarely go so far as “What do I need to know?” and never “What do they want me to know?”
This is the nub of the party’s problem. Most people know we were a medium sized party. They know we were in coalition. They know that the coalition made a lot of cuts to services and benefits which they didn’t think we would do (Conservatives think it was good, Labour think it bad). They know we broke a pledge, and they know that we were punished and now have no power and are inconsequential compared to what we were.
So – were big(ish), now small. Cut services (like the Cons). Broke a pledge (Trust). No power (Unimportant). Don’t hear anything from them now in the news (Definitely unimportant). Why bother looking any further? That is where most people stop.
What we need is not a clear idea of what we are, we can all spend forever discussion that again and again. What we need is a plan to make us relevant to the public at large, to the issues that are important to them, to take them from “untrustworthy and unimportant” to “I trust these guys and they are making a difference.”
We have to start from where people are and work out what we need to do to get them to notice and then believe in them, but fine ideals and more yet policy discussions about minority issues are not the answer.
To rally ‘troops’ [voters], behind your cause, you have to declare what it is you are ‘at WAR with’, plus what the view should look like at the top of your ‘Victory hill’
By way of example:
Labour are at war with poverty, and for liberating the powerless from servitude.
Conservatives are at war with economic inefficiencies, and for a stable balanced capitalist society.
Greens are at war with pollution, and for a sustainable future lifestyle.
Ukip are at war with unelected EU bureaucracy, and for UK autonomy and self-determination.
Even the more obscure Pirate Party UK, are at war with closed Corporate monopolies, and for an open-source society and economy.
So I guess the trick to get voters ‘mobilised’ behind your cause, they first have to be clear what Liberals are ‘at war with’, and what a liberal ‘victory’ would look like?
—-
Interestingly, I took a look at the Pirate Party UK manifesto [pdf], which they used for the 2017 GE. Skipping past the first of its 25 pages, its policies frankly, look astonishingly ‘liberal’, but redeveloped for a digital age. They even have a decent stab at LVT and Citizens income. Well worth a look.
I agree there needs to be a golden thread, a framework that we hang all of our policies off and constantly reiterate each time we promote them. But I don’t think freedom on its own captures it precisely (which of course is why you tagged on, ‘but localism’).
I believe our golden thread intertwines individual freedom with a belief in working with others. Nick Clegg (yes I know but don’t shoot the messenger) summed it up succinctly in his resignation speech in one simple phrase: “We are stronger together and weaker apart.” Neither anonymously collective (as in socialism) or individually free-for-all (as in capitalism), but respecting and valuing what we can achieve together when each of us is able to be who we are.
@P.J. – I fully agree. We are about empowering the ordinary citizen – giving them positive freedoms (freedom to do….) as well as negative ones (freedom from…)
@David Evans – The key point of full freedom (positive as well as negative) is that no-one is really free if their choices are constrained: freedom IS having choices. Youngsters who have no choice to own a house, workers who have no choice to get a job at the end of an expensive commute, and so on. Possibly “The Lib Dems are the party to give you more choices”? It doesn’t really skip off the tongue, though. Hmmm.
I do, however, strongly believe that clarifying and promoting our identity is fundamental to reconnecting with the public again. Knowing and believing our identity is needed before they will give us trust – otherwise we just look like unprincipled opportunists (and who trusts people like that?)
@Sheila Gee – I guess we’re at war with that which reduces individual agency and choice – but I can’t think of a snazzy term to encompass that off the top of my head. Ideas?
@Phil Wainewright – I agree that working with others improves the choices (and therefore overall freedom) of all – is there an easy and catchy way to summarise that?
The Lib Dems are for freedom
You have heard of Hoggart’s law of the nonsensical inverse, right?
If you say something that no sane politician would disagree with (can you imagine any Conservative, or any Labour MP, standing up and saying ‘Our party is against true freedom!’?) then you haven’t really said anything at all.
@Dav,
Despite that, Labour manage to strongly portray themselves as being the party of fairness and the Tories portray themselves as the party of common sense. All parties will claim they’re in favour of fairness, common sense, and freedom alike, but all will compromise on some elements in favour of their coremost value: the other two parties will compromise on freedom (reducing the choices and agency of the individual) quite readily.
Labour will compromise on freedom for what they see as fairness (“You may not buy or sell whatever-it-is because we wish to impose equality”)
The Conservatives will compromise on freedom for what they see as common-sense, or traditionalism (“You may not live in this way because it is non-traditional”)
We may compromise on tradition or imposing equality for what we see as the best way to maximise freedom and agency (“You can marry your own sex regardless of tradition”, “You may buy or sell whatever you like as long as no-one falls below a certain level”)
Andy, The key point of full freedom is that for most people they have as much of it as they want. As I implied, lots of Liberals love talking about freedom (for ever and ever), and your post is sadly another example of it. But to the public, it just proves we really are irrelevant to them.
It’s your choice.
Some interesting thoughts here, and I agree that we need to create a connection beyond a knowledge of our more high profile policies to have a general swell in our polling, and the idea of freedom is a compelling one, especially when explained as above. However, as others point out, most of the British public don’t feel that a lack of freedom is a problem, and those that do complain about it are often objecting to the “PC Brigade” who stop them from having fun by not being allowed to be racist, sexist and homophobic anymore.
Some thought would need to be given to what we mean by freedom and what the public means by it, and what it is we value. I would argue that the NHS gives us a lot more freedom than most of us appreciate. When I hear stories about workers in the US feeling they cannot change jobs, never mind become self-employed, because they couldn’t afford the health insurance that would cover their child’s asthma, then the freedom offered by the NHS becomes clear, but have we become so used to it that we don’t realise just how liberating it is to know that wherever we travel in the UK, we know that should be get into medical trouble, we can get all of the necessary treatment without having to jump through hoops or phone insurance companies.
In that sense, a penny on income tax to preserve the NHS is about treasuring that freedom. I know this is going a bit off-topic, but I can’t let the suggestion that spending on the NHS would depress the economy. Some of that extra money might well go on staff costs, but given that NHS staff, like most public sector staff, are more likely than not to spend within the local economy, then it’s the ongoing pay suppression that is bad for the economy. More to the point, NHS staff deserve a pay rise at least in line with inflation after all of these years, and if we don’t provide it, then we’ll cause huge and long-term damage to the NHS.