Liberal Democrats are the party where everyone belongs

What do Liberal Democrats believe? We strive for a society where everyone belongs and is free to be themselves.

Inclusiveness comes first, because freedom alone is not enough. Liberal Democrats value individual liberty, but at the same time we recognise that none of us can be truly free without the support and consent of everyone around us. And society as a whole is stronger, healthier and happier when everyone is able to play their part. We all win when we work together, while respecting our differences.

This historic Liberal tradition is today a thoroughly modern political philosophy, perfectly in tune with the 21st century zeitgeist. Globally connected by today’s digital technologies, we’re all more interdependent than ever. Businesses seeking to thrive in this modern world have found that when they build teams that respect and prize diversity, they prosper more than those who don’t. Research has shown that when everyone in a team knows they are accepted just as they are, they contribute more than when they have to keep a part of themselves in check.

Our commitment to belonging and freedom is distinct from both the anonymous collectivism of socialism and the free-for-all individualism of capitalism. Monolithic state socialism and unaccountable, unregulated capitalism are equally disempowering. Liberal Democrats reject the imposition of conformity and hierarchy as much as we oppose the perpetuation of inequality and privilege.

Yet this is a radical politics, centrist only in the sense that it upsets the extremist wings of Conservatives and Labour alike. It is left-leaning, because it is necessarily redistributionist. Liberal Democrats believe too many in our society are let down by inadequate education, health, environment, housing and welfare provision to realise their full potential. We are internationalist, naturally, committed to supporting these goals globally. Our politics also promotes localism and co-operative enterprise, encouraging people to work together to improve their own communities, workplaces and industries. In doing so, we challenge vested interests on the left, right and centre.

At the same time, our overarching commitment to an inclusive society means that we will always proceed by persuasion and compromise. By definition, a Liberal Democrat society will always have a mixed economy. We respect and value the views of others who think differently. This encourages us to be pragmatic about working with others of different views to achieve shared goals. And we always welcome opposition because it helps us refine and strengthen our thinking.

But make no mistake, we are as passionate and determined as any political movement. Do not be deceived by what you might have heard in the past from some who have misunderstood our mission. It is not our goal to be a moderating influence on someone else’s view of society. We are wholeheartedly campaigning for Liberal Democrat politics to prevail, so that we can build a world that realizes the full potential of humanity – where everyone belongs and is free to be themselves.