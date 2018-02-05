GINI Coefficient – is it really a measure of Press Power?

The Gini* coefficient provides an index to measure inequality. A measure of 0 shows everybody is equal, and 1 where the country’s income is earned by a single person. Allianz calculated (in 2015) each country’s wealth Gini coefficient and found the U.S. had the most wealth inequality, with a score of 0.80. As a comparison Rome’s top 1% controlled 16% of the wealth (compared to America’s 40%, today) with a Gini coefficient of 0.44.

How can a modern, educated, democratic society allow such a massive discrepancy in the distribution of wealth? The distribution of news (TV, Radio, Newspapers, Magazines etc.) is controlled by the wealthy. They have convinced a large part of the American society that it’s good to have the recent tax cuts even though it will in the long run add over a trillion dollars to their debt. The trickle-down theory spouted by Reagan and Thatcher in the 1980s has not worked in America (or the UK for that matter). This is exemplified by many cities where their industry dried up and subsequently they have not been able to attract new businesses. The rich took their money and moved on. But the wealthy control access and feed of news to the general public. They can and have pushed opinions which favour them (the tax cuts in America for example) – dare I mention Fox News here?

In the United Kingdom, the right-wing media is learning the lesson from America. The lessons are simple: only put your view forward, back it with examples, do not objectify the argument with others’ views but only include those Liberal or Left-wing views where they are extreme and where they help make your argument for you. Publicise this over the radio, newspapers, magazines and topical programmes on TV. This makes the right-wing views that are discussed, pushing others on the back foot because they end up arguing against the right-wing agenda and don’t get the chance to put their own policies forward.

As Liberals, we believe in the freedom of speech. The question now, for us, is the ability to be heard so we can counter the right-wing narrative, otherwise liberties will be taken against our rights. We need to ensure a balanced discussion to be heard on, privatising the NHS, less spending on areas like schools to build up our military; reduced freedoms for better security and so on. Incidentally, this is why I was pleased to hear Vince’s comments on Murdoch’s failed attempt to take full control of Sky.

For me it emphasises the need for savvy use of social media. If used properly, social media has a large coverage (locally, subject matter wise) and it is interactive. Issues, ideas and information can be disseminated quickly and widely. The party and its members needs to continue to develop their capability to utilise it fully.

As a footnote: the Gini coefficient reached a new peak of 0.358 in 2009–10 in UK. London is most unequal, as measured by the Joseph Rowntree Foundation, while Sunderland is the most equal city.

* Corrado Gini was an Italian statistician – and former fascist – who died in 1965

* Tahir Maher is a former Chair of South Central Liberal Democrats and lives in Wokingham.