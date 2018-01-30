Why targeting has damaged the Party

My fellow colleague kicked off a fascinating debate on how the Party might progress on Sunday. Amongst the comments was a contribution from Michael Meadowcroft which, according to one of our readers, deserved to be expanded upon. It’s a bit longer than our normal pieces, but I hope that it will be thought-provoking. Mark
I have a fellow feeling for Paul Holmes as another of the handful of Liberals who have gained seats from Labour, but it is perverse in his situation for him to defend targeting. I have acknowledged that it arguably works once in the ruthless way it has been carried out for twenty-five years with the diminishing and lethal returns we saw last year. It is a risk to execute targeting even once but the result in 1997 arguably justified its inception. It is the continuance of the strategy that has been disastrous. Indeed the evidence of its failure is visible in that the same seats have to be targeted election after election because we have been unable to build self-supporting organisations in those seats. How then can we rely only on this strategy to win a wide swathe of seats towards a majority in the House of Commons?
By definition, once we have no campaigning in a majority of seats our organisation atrophies and we lose the deliverers, canvassers and all the local workers in those seats. Then, at the following election, the number of workers available to go to target seats dwindles away and the strategy doesn’t even work for target seats. Today, in the eight constituencies making up the City of Leeds, there is no Liberal Democrat activity at all in seven of them – including my old constituency – except for a few outlying wards in which we have a single councillor left or a recent City Council presence. My efforts to revive West Leeds were opposed and wrecked by the Regional Party organiser!
Nor did Paul Holmes success in Chesterfield stem from targeting; it was the consequence of the by-election there in 1984 when the Liberal vote leapt from 19.5% to 35%. This was followed up by Tony Rogers who, over thirteen years, pushed the vote up to 40%. Chesterfield could have been won on its own merits, without targeting, as long as the party’s national standing was high enough. What is more, targeting could not save Chesterfield in 2010 – even before the electoral effect of the coalition! The scale of the failure of targeting is best seen in Wales where, for the first time ever, there is no Liberal MP!
Paul gives the game away by mentioning “Cleggmania” in 2010. The party had already ceased to be a viable national party so that, by 2010, when our national poll rating leapt by 10% after the first leaders’ debate, we were incapable of capitalising on it in more than a few seats. That surge just dissipated because of our lack of organisation across the country. The same is the case now with the post-referendum increase in members. The party is not in any position to draw them in and to energise them into a powerful political party.
There are two other important points in relation to target seats themselves. In Leeds North West there was an increase of 16% in the electorate in the last few days. It is said that many were students. Inevitably most will have come to Leeds from constituencies where we had no presence and, therefore, they had no background in voting Liberal Democrat. They voted Labour and Greg Mulholland was doomed. The same effect was probably the case in Sheffield Hallam. By contrast, we did well in the five contiguous seats in South West London where Liberal Democrat activity in the whole area created a broader awareness of the party’s presence and its wider appeal.
I am not arguing against there being “special” seats to which “spare” activity is directed. This is what happened in West Leeds prior to victory in 1983, but we always urged colleagues to be active in all the constituencies around us. First, this tied up more of the other parties’ activity and, second, it gave us a much greater presence in the local media, which helped us. But many Liberals wanted to help ensure victory by giving us their extra time – and it worked.
Finally, targeting, as currently practised, is a fraud on the electors and sheer hypocrisy. The party puts candidates willy-nilly into seats without them having any connection with the area and knowing there will be no campaigning there. Then it proclaims the party is fighting (almost) every seat and it publishes the list of candidates. No approach to such a candidate from media or even a voter will get a worthwhile response. It is a complete pretence and we ought to be ashamed of it. Liberalism deserves better.
Can I turn briefly to Lorenzo Cherin and Katherine Pindar who queried my emphasis on “values before policy” in today’s political circumstances. It may well be more difficult today but the besetting sin of the party in modern times is the reliance on hyper activity and millions of Focus leaflets, neither of which will serve to build a self-supporting political party. We are always trying to go directly for votes rather than finding those of a Liberal attitude who, if recruited and imbued with the values, will be committed enough to go out and win the voters at large. Politics is of necessity a two stage operation and it is impossible to baptise the electorate with a hose pipe! There are – palpably few maybe – instinctive Liberals in every area. Our task is to direct our appeal to them, via more serious material which sets out what a Liberal society is like and enables them to identify with being a Liberal. Then with even a small but committed team, it is possible to build towars an election campaign.
It is salutary to connect with Paul Holmes reference to the meeting we were both at recently in Mid-Derbyshire. I was contacted by a member in that constituency. He told me that he had joined the party at the time of the referendum but he did not know what he had joined! He had been told that I might come to a meeting in Mid-Derbyshire to set out what the party was and what its history and values were. Of course, I was happy to do so. There were some thirty people present and we had a long and intense meeting and a constructive discussion. I gathered afterwards that the meeting was thought to be a success and helped to demonstrate why the new members should continue to be involved.
We need to have similar meetings constituency by constituency but not waiting for invitations but rather saying that we want to come – however few people might be present – and just give us possible dates. Revival is possible but not overnight.
While I agree with Michael’s diagnosis, I find it hard to see a cure. More and more ruthless targeting has indeed led to atrophy and waste of resources; but how do we fix it? In vast swathes of the country there just aren’t the committed party members there any more to do the reaching out and recruiting and nurturing necessary to rebuild in the atrophied areas, and while I agree that overly aggressive targeting is a cause of this, those of us that are still here are so knackered from triaging what’s left that we have little energy left to try to reach out.
I wish I was leaving a more cheerful comment. Sorry.
What a wonderful thing to be mentioned in an article by someone I admire, Michael Meadowcroft, with a colleague I consider a friend, Katharine Pindar !
The response of Jennie is not depressing, as it is heartfelt and reflective, thus emotional
and thoughtful . We need both. Whether we agree or not, are hotheaded or measured. What we do not need is silence and silencing.
As someone who married into America, as it were, but whose political heroes, the Roosevelts, the Kennedys and Martin Luther King, were from there , I believe we can learn from there now.
I know of candidates in the Democratic party who have made progress without leaflets.
I am not arguing against leafleting.
I respect and like Paul Holmes.
Yet think about it, Italy, the other country I have knowledge of politically, I am half Italian personally, is about to consider a thirty one year old from the Five Star Movement as that nation’s pm!
That movement developed online and in the media and on the street.
I wanted to know more from Michael, because I know his and our values, most outside this party don’t, and to know his ideas as to how we can develop as a party.
I believe he is right on speaking to the people who are our potential supporters. How do we do it when our leader is thought to be “he who flogged the post office to his friends in the city !” Crass, but true of more than some who we could see as the centre left voter who has gone to Labour.
How do we do it when the party is thought to be”that lot who sold out on tuition fees etc!” Crass but true of many as to the way they perceive us in this party.
For the first time in years, my desire to advance what we stand for , makes me wonder if , without changing the rules , to get a leader who is not an mp, or need not be, if we are in need of liberalising Labour, in an alliance, a return , not to the Lib Lab pact, but a uk DemocraticParty, that takes in Hillary and Bernie?!
Under first past the post, it shall take years to just get a few seats. Brexit or bust ?! Not a good way forward.
Jennie is right, but we cannot do it on our own. In areas where we do not have the effort we need the national media. Our most sympathetic paper of the past, the Guardian, has blackballed us, with their constant reference to Labour tackling the Tories on Brexit and leading the opposition in the Lords. I no longer take the paper, possibly all Lib Dems should cancel their subscriptions.
We could do more to help ourselves. The central party should be sending out daily press releases to all local parties to feed to local press, put on local websites or in a focus. Unfortunately there appears to be a lack of imagination at HQ.
Leadership is the next problem, we have not had an inspiring leader since Charles.
Vince is universally respected and does get air time, which is a step in the right direction. However he lacks charisma, and cannot do it all on his own. He needs a small back up team, with imagination and ideas. They can start be replacing the FCC and FPC, who between them have produced another conference agenda that will do little to attract the attention of the passenger on the local omnibus .
A shake up of the party is required not another post as how to move forward, those running the party are holding us back.
Well said Michael. I remember hosting you when I was Chair of Durham University Liberal Society. 1982? The room had been double booked so we went to a nearby pub and you talked to us about Liberalism and what it was all about. It was the best meeting I have been to. There was probably only about 15 of us bit you were inspiring. Thanks for that. I agree with what you say. If we were just about winning and gaining power we probably would not be in a Liberal Party!
In 2015, with 57 seats to defend the Party spread itself thinly and this was the predominant diagnosis. As a consequence, in 2017, the Party took the opposite strategy, which provides evidence for Michael Meadowcroft’s criticism.
It was fairly clear to me during the 2017 election, that targeting, though it did produce a few gains, was self defeating. Campaigning in Cheltenham, an obvious target constituency, I could see that the local campaign was running against the national tide, so despite fairly favourable circumstances (majority anti Brexit, NHS ward closures, less perceived threat of an SNP-Labour government) swing voters did not swing back.
Success in national elections requires that we maintain general credibility by creating at least something of a tide in our favour. Highly focused targeting creates a diminishing set of target seats and unfavourable national polls. Just as success begets success, so does failure. The 2015 collapse has been blamed on many aspects of the coalition government, so why did so many switch to the Conservatives? When it is seen that there is a loss of support, this loss will be exacerbated and this will take place despite the local campaign.
Thank you Michael, for this article; it exceeds what I had hoped for. Michael Meadowcroft gives voice to Liberalism as a powerful political creed with a distinguished pedigree. His call to present Liberal values and a Liberal vision with confidence echoes Jo Grimond 60 years ago, but also Harold Wilson, who, five years later, said of his party that “it is a moral crusade or it is nothing”.
I disagree with the headline “targeting has damaged the party”. Indeed much of the article makes the case FOR targeting and having a ground strategy.
It makes sense to pick “the lowest hanging fruit first”.
By definition this means those seats that we are best placed in. It also means those wards within seats that we are best placed to win.
There are two corollaries to this. Firstly it does not mean neglecting “development” areas. Every seat should at least “pick a ward and win it” and then another and then another.
Secondly it means target and held seats giving back to neighbouring development seats. For example many good seats or groups of seats have set up printing societies to print Focus leaflets more cheaply and they should allow and encourage nearby seats to take advantage of this.
Every seat or indeed if required group of seats should set a strategy that sees them grow. Today there is a vast amount of help, encouragement and support available within the party from ALDC, at conference etc. – and relatively easily accessible.
An insightful article. Definitely a lot to think about.
You’re right about Wales especially.
David B: I tried my best on FCC to not deliver a boring agenda 🙁
Michael: the problem is that everywhere the targeting model is followed the exact opposite of your two corollaries happens. Every single time. All the resources go to the target, which the target then jealously guards. I’ve known local parties discipline people for working in the “wrong” ward.
This is half right; what damaged us was Targeting without any National strategy to build a core vote. Our 23% in 2010 was built on sand with many of those Voters backing us for different, often contradictory reasons.
Targeting is not enough but it is neccesary, we lost seats last Year because our Targetting wasnt ruthless enough.
I agree with Michael. In 2010 there was considerable evidence that Leeds West was winnable because of LibDem activity and because there was to be a new MP as the current MP was quitting. I should know. My wife Ruth was the candidate and we had started to build up a presence and an organisation. My old friend Michael Meadowcroft had recently rejoined the party and we had started to discuss politics and Liberalism as mentioned in his article.
No sooner did we recruit an activist than s/he was pinched to work for Greg Mulholland in Leeds NW. The then MP refused to even contemplate a serious effort. in another Leeds seat and used his considerable influence to prevent it. The party nationally refused to provide any resources at all and set impossible targets to reach before help would be given.
The result? We ran a good campaign, with 3 Freeport leaflets and canvassing as well and reduced the Labour majority to its lowest since Michael lost the seat. We scored the best LibDem vote since 1987, but we didn’t win. It is clear that with more money and generosity of spirit that left to ourselves, without losing people to help target Leeds NW we might have pulled it off.
That is the reality of targeting. In 2010 it cost us seats and prevented us winning quite a number. There is a long history of timidity in our party that goes back years. I remember in 1974 (1) our leader didn’t do the barnstorming tour of the country that our rising vote necessitated, because he was worried that he might lose his seat! Despite winning over 6 million votes we got just a handful of seats. Just imagine what might have happened of we had run a truly national campaign!
A bit like 2010 really. If Nick Clegg had been able to draw people to packed rallies in all the major cities in the wake of the TV debates who knows? Instead we targeted a handful of seats and most the electorate never heard from us.
Yes, some seats are more winnable than others, but without Liberal Democrats campaigning for our values everywhere, we won’t win. If we destroy our organisation in the attempt to target so called ‘winnable’ seats, then we are doomed to remain a small and insignificant parliamentary party.
It took 60 years of my life before the party got into power. I haven’t got the time to wait another 60 years.
We need to build an organisation in every seat in the country and teach people how to build the capacity to win. That’s what a national party is about!
Powerful stuff, Michael. Well said.
I well remember you in that poky little office in Victoria Street (paid for by Richard Wainwright ?) setting up the Local Government Department and laying the foundations for eventual future success. Would you were running it again.
I particularly welcome your comments on the so called “Flying the Flag” candidates (in Council & Parliamentary elections). It is indeed a breach of trust with the electorate if a candidate does no work. It shows a lack of respect for the electorate. I’m afraid that northern puritan streak in me (and I think in you) knows you get nowt if you do nowt.
I normally agree with Michael on almost everything he says, but on this matter he is badly mistaken. Before targetting, we had progressed by almost nothing for many years – 9 MPs in 1964 to 11 MPs by 1979. Then the SDP came along and we jumped (with the help of the likes of Shirley Williams and Roy Jenkins) to 23 in 1983 and 22 after merger in 1987. It was only in 1997 with the advent of targeting that we rose from 20 to 46 and then to 52 and 62.
Quite simply if we are serious about wanting real national power targeting was the only thing that delivered. Sadly when we got it, that’s when the damage was done to the party arose. But it wasn’t targeting.
It was what we did in coalition.
@Jennie
The difficulty is that 30% does not win you 30% of the seats – with First Past The Post it wins you none which was the problem with the Alliance in 1983.
Probably the most successful targeting strategy was that of the Tories in 2015. And it was highly focused – often on us.
I appreciate the gripes that people in the party have about target seats not doing enough to “repay their debt” to the party as a whole and other local parties and people who have helped them. Often though they are working their socks off trying to hold a seat with the fire of our opponents redoubled upon them. (See above).
By definition no targeting strategy is perfect – assumptions that look valid before an election can turn out to misguided.
The currents have been strongly against us recently as they were for Labour in the 80s and the Tories in the late 90s and 2000s. That does not mean that you don’t need strong ships to storm some islands – indeed the complete opposite.
I appreciate the rows that local parties can have about a ward targeting strategy. The best build a consensus and also reward those that may be had less resources this time and work out what they can do in development wards at smaller cost- a common leaflet or newspaper does not cost more to deliver some extra in development wards.
The worst spend all their time rowing about it and actually do not do much more in the so-called target wards. Being human, most are probably somewhere in between! But fail to plan and you plan to fail!
They may grade their wards from “likely safe hold” to “no hope”. A safe hold might have less if things are going well. But in a “no hope” it takes not much to start to develop a delivery network and may be run a petition on a local issue. And if people will move from their ward it is more fun to be part of a winning campaign and may be begin to learn what to do.
A targeting strategy does not mean doing nothing in non-targets, it means concentrating your resources in the best areas and where it will pay the greatest dividends. When I pick fruit – I start with the most accessible – it seems commonsense!
1/2 Michael Meadowcroft earned respect winning Leeds West in 1983 and I remember lots of appeals for targeted help from activists around the country, I saw some of the headlines used in his leaflets that I had written for the Liverpool Mossley Hill campaign (which we also gained in 1983) and his local party received substantial financial support Rowntree Trust.
In that 1983 general election, the ‘Alliance’ achieved over 25% of the vote, but won only 26 seats. In the 10 years after we lost Leeds West (1987), we did not have a single MP in Yorkshire and were therefore not well represented in regional TV programmes about national issues and lacked the kind of inspiration and leadership which MPs such as Paddy Ashdown were able to provide in the South-West.
It was targeting Sheffield Hallam and Harrogate & Knaresborough in 1997 (without in any seriously weakening campaigns elsewhere) which gave us parliamentary representation in Yorkshire again and helped to raise our profile in regional media in a way that then helped successful targeted campaigns in Chesterfield (Yorkshire TV region) in 2001 and Leeds North West in 2005. Success breeds success and each targeted breakthrough encouraged members and candidates at every level in surrounding areas.
2/2
It was serious targeting in 1997 which led us to gain 28 MPs (net) that year and then for our number of MPs to rise to 52 in 2001 and then 62 in the 2005 General Election. The story of all this is of course told in ‘Winning Here’ – my memoirs (to 2006) published last week. Some of the story of Chesterfield, and how Paul Rainger helped Paul Holmes to make the first Lib Dem gain from Labour, and also the 1984 parliamentary by-election referred to by Michael and in which I helped Peter Chegwyn as the agent also features.
The lesson of all these years is that the party does not succeed at any election under First Past the Post without targeting support at successful local campaigns and backing its candidates at every level – if they are determined to win.
I declare an interest in having overseen the target seat Campaigning 1997 (with Paddy Ashdown as Leader) and been Chief Executive of the general election campaigns of 2001 and 2005 (with Charles Kennedy as Leader and Tim Razzall as Campaign Chair). It was those election successes that later enabled us to go into coalition when there was no majority in Parliament in 2010.
Targeting did not start in 1997. We had target seats even in 1992. The difference for 1997 was the higher level of organisation and support with targets for what local parties needed to do to keep their target status. The gains of 1997 were not all the result of targeting some them were the result of the anti-Tory vote which came our way. In 2001 we gained 8 new seats and lost 2 seats. In 2005 we gained 16 seats (it can be argued that 6 were gained due to the Scottish boundary review) and lost 5.
However, it can be argued that targeting did create problems. Every seat where we put up a candidate we should use the “free post” to at least deliver one leaflet across the whole constituency. If the Local Party can’t afford to do this then the region should pay for it, above putting extra money in the region’s target seats.
Perhaps we need to remove some of the held seats from the target list. If won in a by-election then it should only be on the target list for two general elections and if won at a general election for only one further general election. New people should not be encouraged to work in these areas. Only people who have helped in the past elections should help there once these held seats are removed from the target seat list while being on the defending list.
In the past there was a second level of seats which were not target seats and where the Local Party was encouraged to do as much as possible and not send help to target seats. If we don’t still have these types of seats we need to re-instate them.
Michael:
“But in a “no hope” it takes not much to start to develop a delivery network”
That seems like a pretty sweeping statement to me. Really?
“A targeting strategy does not mean doing nothing in non-targets, it means concentrating your resources in the best areas and where it will pay the greatest dividends.”
To expand on the Wales example – that is exactly what the long term targeting strategy has meant there. Even before that the targeting strategy wasn’t exactly wide reaching, but certainly since 2010, the Welsh party has put support solely into its four constituency target seats (the ones held up to 2010).
Now those were the four that we held, or had previously held, so that makes sense. Absolutely. However, because of that completely single minded targeting strategy, we are now in the situation where we have no MPs in Wales; a single AM in Wales; have managed to lose almost every single one of of our 40 deposits for several elections in a row; managed to alienate many activists (and potential ones) because of that strategy; and have actually fallen back considerably, where we’re now not even in second place, in one of the four target seats – Cardiff Central.
And on the subject of Cardiff – we went from running the Council pre-2012 to now being the third biggest party in the chamber, with only 10 Councillors. There are four constituencies – yet Cardiff Central was the only place any work ever went in at all – in the other three constituencies, we’re consistently losing our deposits in the National elections and polling only double digit figures in many Council Wards. For a party that has previously run the whole city, and hopes to again, that simply isn’t good enough.
Now I know there’s no solutions in the above words, and I’m not going to attribute blame in any direction in particular in this comment; but I don’t think its at all helpful for anyone in the party to skim over the long term limitations of our historic approach to targeting just because it has worked on a short term basis in the past and can still work in some places now.
I have to agree with David Evans and Chris Rennard here. Targeting is essential because you need to get enough people into an electoral area, be it a ward or a constituency, to canvass it thoroughly, to deliver enough leaflets that the average elector notices our existence, and to get out our vote on election day. This is why, historically, our performance in by-elections has been better than our performance in General Elections.
Let us look as one of the less obvious benefits of targeting: assume that you are a candidate in a no-hope seat, then going to a target seat will give you a better feel for the level of campaigning required; seeing what a top campaign organiser does is like having a crash course in how to campaign. Over half our Party have joined since the 2015 General Election and it is these who need to know just how high a level of campaigning is required to win. Having been in the SDP in the 1980s, I never really realised how much work was needed, before as well as during an election, until after the merger when I was campaigning alongside Liberals who had been steeped in Community Politics. At local level, where I have been both a Candidate and an Agent in various elections, I have seen more seats lost because of complacency where a ward thought that they were safe and didn’t ask for more help, than I have seen wards that we failed to win narrowly because we didn’t put enough effort in at the end of the campaign. Targetting is not an exact science; when the tide is going your way you often win seats that you didn’t expect to, but when it is running against you it is essential that you do not spread your forces too widely and lose seats that you could have held.
In the end, the public only notices the number of MPs or Councillors you have; the details of seats won and lost largely passes them by.
“Over half our Party have joined since the 2015 General Election and it is these who need to know just how high a level of campaigning is required to win.”
This is a huge elephant in the room. Too many articles are written by post 2015 joiners, with no experience of political campaigns that set out some ‘easy’ way to do this. And they are often lauded as ‘new thinkers’ whose views are in some way superior to those with frankly pretty damn good records of winning elections. When I was still involved I felt more than a little unappreciated – though this may be my vast and extremely sensitive ego at play 🙂
You see that a bit above with the comment about Democrat successes. That may (a) not be all that true (huge amount of direct mail done in US elections) and (b) takes little account of a totally different scenario with two parties and a large amount of public domain information about people’s poltiical allegiances.
This is IMO a hugely important debate for the party. And yet not a single position in a person of leadership in the party has yet commented. Why is every Federal Board member not having this drawn to their attention and their views being solicited.
@James
Read Chris Rennard’s excellent posts about the benefits of targeting strategy.
As regards Wales I do not know it well. But it is difficult to see how the targeting strategy in itself contributed to the situation – indeed you do say yourself it made sense. The only thing is that we may be needed to be even more targeted. It doesn’t mean that a specific strategy is right – it might be too broad or it might target the wrong seats. But no targeting strategy is (nearly???) always wrong in any field of human endeavour.
As Chris says gaining just one MP in a region/nation helps massively build the profile of the party in that region – helping all other Lib Dems.
There is of course sense in the party encouraging and supporting activity in development areas but there is a lot of information available on campaigning and activity – it is there if people want it.
On the south east regional executive we targeted the Eastbourne by-election because it was a well worked area. We gave £5,000 from a successful fundraising, informed the then editor of the Liberal Democrat News and Chris Rennard. PPCs from second place seats, borough and county (!) councillors provided quality canvassers. Michael Heseltine gave three reasons for changing his promises not to stand against the PM and did.
After we won Ribble Valley the Tories abolished the poll tax, as we said they would and their new chairman got an early bath.
In Scotland the party won Kincardine and Deeside, so, as David Steel said, we have won in the south of England, in the north of England and in Scotland, (nationwide).
Once a lib dem
I unlike the title of your pen name, am a lib dem, but was once Labour !
I am not a new thinker, I was involved in politics at fourteen when my local Labour party let me in early, I joined this party for the first time in 2004 in my mid thirties!
I mentioned the Democrats because they do leaflet but win by meetings, media, and , my favourite method, meet and greet on streets in community situations.The fact is that they generate a presence over time in areas where they stand a chance, because , as you say, there is two party politics. We do not have that as the rest of my comment showed, and thus aI consider alliances even if not convinced yet.
Michael – I said it made sense that we targeted the four held/recently held seats, because it does. I’m not saying that we shouldn’t target at all, and neither is anybody else in this comment section, or the article itself from what I can tell.
What I am saying is that a narrow targeting strategy that allows absolutely everywhere that isn’t part of that strategy to wither and die, whilst at the same time failing to even achieve its aims in the areas being targeted – and I’ve evidenced that in Wales – clearly can’t he held up as an automatic recipe for success without any potential flaws.
And just to add (sorry, for having to post an extra comment) – in Wales, our targeting strategy involved us only doing anything in four constituencies out of forty over a six year period. That we then lost all of our four regional AMs in the most recent Welsh Assembly elections, whilst managing to slip even further back in three of those four constituencies in said elections anyway, seems to me to be quite a clear failing of our targeting strategy.
Targeting is necessary because of limited resources, so this is a debate more about what proportion of resources go on target seats, and how much is dedicated towards the rest, always being mindful that it’s much easier to allocate the correct amount of resources after the event.
So what is the limiting factor when it comes to resources and therefore deciding how many seats we can fully target? Is it funding, is it people to deliver the leaflets, to knock on doors, or is it having the experienced campaigners who know how to keep everyone organised, brief volunteers or take care of the back-room work? Or something else? Where do all of our new members live? Are they more likely to live in the areas where we’ve previously targeted? Do we have a proper understanding of what skills are potentially available to us? Any discussion of the extent targeting versus widespread campaigning must consider what resources are available.
I’m conscious that more than ever, we are influenced by what happens beyond our own constituency boundaries. Very few of us will be born, grow-up, live and work within a tight geographical area, and the odds are we have friends and family who influence our thinking in other parts of the country, and do we need to ensure areas adjacent to target seats also get a bit of extra tlc?
The added dynamic is that we are not the only party to target seats, and if it’s a target for us, it’s likely to be one that our rivals invest in. This may involve petty and unfair attacks on our candidates, and not just during the campaign, but often afterwards if we win. Supporters of other parties can take the loss badly, and do their best to convince the electorate that they made a mistake. It is quite right that new MPs are given additional support to consolidate their status. On the other hand, success inspires success, so I’d also like to see our new MPs especially visiting the promising seats around their wider region to rally members there.
Chris, we can at least be grateful that you have not used this thread to tell us how much your targeting strategy helped Lib Dem women!
It should be obvious that the problem is achieving the balance. Targeting has to be underpinned by the national campaign. In 2017 the balance was wrong, Farron misfired, so targeting was undermined.
The other side to the balance is the membership, which has a higher proportion of the younger or the not so old than Labour or Conservatives. Very many will be instinctively Liberal and also strongly anti Brexit, robust national campaigning is needed to maintain motivation.
The most spectacular example of targeting gone wrong has to be the Green Party in Bristol West during GE 2017. It was their top target and BBC Points West kept publicising their energetic campaigning there. The result was a hugely increased Labour majority of over 37000 and is now probably the safest seat in England. I bet the Greens wished they had allocated their resources more broadly around the country!