Two things the Lib Dems need to do to move forward

It won’t come as much of a surprise that John Rentoul forecasts doom and gloom for the Liberal Democrats. He has never been much of a fan. In an article ifor Indy Voices, he says:

This I think is part of the most important reason the Lib Dems are cast down so low. That “ephemeral group of supporters that always clusters round anything new” is clustering around Jeremy Corbyn now. After Labour did unexpectedly well in last year’s election, Corbyn is the new, improved, exciting special offer in British politics.

We know that in the last few days, former Lib Dem London Assembly member Stephen Knight and former Tees Valley Mayoral candidate Chris Foote-Wood have left us for Labour, so could there be some truth in what Rentoul says?

Well, as Mark Pack pointed out last month, there is evidence of a fair bit of traffic the other way.

Where Rentoul is right is that our voice simply isn’t getting heard.

Then there is Cable’s invisibility. It is fashionable to say that Prime Minister’s Questions isn’t as important as it used to be, but it is still a potential platform. The Lib Dems’ loss of third-party status in the Commons to the Scottish National Party is significant. During the coalition, Clegg got to sit next to Cameron and very occasionally to stand in for him. Now the Lib Dems don’t even have the two questions automatically allocated to the third-largest party, and so Cable doesn’t have the weekly chance for journalists to say, as they did of Angus Robertson – although not of the SNP’s current leader, Ian Blackford – that he showed Corbyn how leading the opposition is done.

It’s a bit more than that, though. We are simply being cut out of the story. Journalists would much rather write about the Tory civil war or the differences in policy in the Labour Party than about the party with a clear, distinctive opposition to Brexit and a totally different approach to the other two. Rentoul admits that many of those supporting Labour aren’t sure of their policy on Brexit.

Some Labour supporters care a lot and are desperately disappointed with Corbyn’s insistence that the referendum must be respected, but most of them seem to be focused on the campaign to stay in the single market. Others care a lot but don’t really know what Corbyn’s position is, or they assume his opposition to a “Tory Brexit” means he is with them.

Nobody talks about how Labour has enabled the Tories at every stage in their pursuit of a hard Brexit.

If you look at the big Sunday political programmes, there isn’t one single Lib Dem on today. Marr, Peston, Sky, Sunday Politics, Westminster Hour are all Lib Dem free zones. Last week, you couldn’t switch on the tv or radio without coming across Henry Bolton, who, for the moment at least, leads a party that has no MPs and is barely registering in the polls.

This is absolutely not down to lack of effort on our part.

So what can we do to try and be heard? There are two big things we need to concentrate our efforts on.

The first is to show people very clearly how Brexit can be stopped. The number of Remainers I speak to who are resigned to our fate is quite staggering. We have seen this weekend that people want another say by a pretty significant margin. They are coming round to our way of thinking. They just need to be shown how we get out of the mess we are in.

The other thing we need to do is that we need to be a bit more proactive in tackling the coalition legacy. Last Autumn, YouGov found that a large proportion of Remainers are still narked at us for the Coalition. Many of them won’t know that Vince is trying to tackle the tuition fees issue by moving towards a graduate tax. That is pretty much what he wanted to do back in 2010 but you can’t always get what you want in the harsh reality of the Coalition.

There are some who think we need to do a massive mea culpa for ever going into coalition. I think we need to acknowledge that we supported stuff, like the Bedroom Tax, that we shouldn’t have touched with a barge pole. Then we need to talk about the realities of that time and show what we did achieve. We can’t allow it to be forgotten that we put more money to help disadvantaged kids in school, we let people earn more than five grand a year before they started paying tax, we did loads to improve mental health care and attitudes. Our hearts lie in breaking down barriers, challenging the establishment and tackling inequality and we did that even in the most difficult circumstances. Did we make mistakes? Yes, of course we did. But look at the current lot.

Vince needs to continue to talk about inequality. I’ve been really pleased that he has continued to talk about homelessness.

We need to join the dots between Brexit and inequality. If we stumble into this ill-thought out Brexit which is being dictated by the fault lines in the Conservative party rather than what is actually good for the country, enabled by Labour, the people who will suffer most will be the poorest when there is simply not enough money for the public services that they need.

We need to offer people an optimistic, liberal vision of a more equal society. In a polarised world, it can be very difficult to build bridges when it is in the interests of others to tear them down, but that doesn’t mean we shouldn’t try.

It’s time for a big picture that shows how they can play their part in building that society where none are enslaved by poverty, ignorance and conformity. It won’t happen overnight but at the same time as we need to give people confidence that we can get out of Brexit, we must show how we will build the fairer country that most Remainers actually want.

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings