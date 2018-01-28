Labour “betraying members and parliamentary base” by opposing single market membership

Jeremy Corbyn told the Andrew Marr Show this morning that Labour did not favour the UK staying in the single market. Will Labour members, who overwhelmingly want to do so now realise that Corbyn is not going to deliver what they want? A Queen Mary University study showed that 85% of Labour members want to stay in the single market. There is even higher support, 87% for staying in the customs union. 78% want the public to have a final say on the Brexit deal. Corbyn ruled that out too.

Vince Cable had this to say:

As has long been suspected, Labour’s leadership is moving closer and closer to the Conservatives’ hard Brexit, which would damage the economy and cost jobs. They are betraying their own members and parliamentary base, who want to remain part of the Customs Union and Single Market. Rather than ruling out the Liberal Democrats’ increasingly popular call for a vote on the terms of any deal -which would include an exit from Brexit – they should be doing their job as the official opposition and backing the public to have the final say.

Corbyn talks about delivering social justice, but that is very hard to do if you crash the economy as spectacularly as a hard Brexit or, even worse, a no deal Brexit will do.