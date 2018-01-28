Labour “betraying members and parliamentary base” by opposing single market membership

Jeremy Corbyn told the Andrew Marr Show this morning that Labour did not favour the UK staying in the single market. Will Labour members, who overwhelmingly want to do so now realise that Corbyn is not going to deliver what they want? A Queen Mary University study showed that 85% of Labour members want to stay in the single market. There is even higher support, 87% for staying in the customs union. 78% want the public to have a final say on the Brexit deal. Corbyn ruled that out too.
Vince Cable had this to say:
As has long been suspected, Labour’s leadership is moving closer and closer to the Conservatives’ hard Brexit, which would damage the economy and cost jobs.
They are betraying their own members and parliamentary base, who want to remain part of the Customs Union and Single Market. Rather than ruling out the Liberal Democrats’ increasingly popular call for a vote on the terms of any deal -which would include an exit from Brexit – they should be doing their job as the official opposition and backing the public to have the final say.
Corbyn talks about delivering social justice, but that is very hard to do if you crash the economy as spectacularly as a hard Brexit or, even worse, a no deal Brexit will do.
Would I be correct in thinking that the call for remaining in the single market and or the customs union is essentially a way to keep the UK in the EU while pretending that we’ve left? Is that too cynical a view?
There is a case for being in the EU. But we have to be in to the same extent as France, Italy, Germany and all the rest to have any meaningful say in its development. We can’t opt out of what’s happening anymore than can the State of Hawaii in the USA. Either Hawaii is in the USA or it isn’t. It can’t pick and choose which bits it likes about the USA and which bits it doesn’t.
For the UK, this means accepting the euro, accepting Schengen and anything else we might have opted out of over the years. Otherwise we’ll be a marginalised peripheral associate member which is kept at arms length by the countries who really do have an influence.
So I’d challenge anyone who claims to be pro EU to be really pro EU, and to have the courage of their convictions. Instead of trying to cherrypick what we’ll have and what we won’t, advocate to go the whole way. So either 100% in or 100% out.
100% out doesn’t mean that we don’t trade with European countries or we don’t go there on holidays! We’ve always done that except in times of war. And I’m sure we always will.
In all of this what gets forgotten is the UK voted to leave the EU. There Lib Dems should ensure Brexit works for all Britons and not try to pretend the Leave vote in 2016 does not count.
Peter, as ever you refuse to accept that it is perfectly viable for the UK to remain in an outer tier of the EU – currently including eight other countries – and that we do not need and will probably never agree to joining the EZ or the Schengen Area. You know that this issue was extensively discussed in the very recent Rob Wheway article here about EU reform, where the comments developed considerable thoughts about how we would like to see that happen.
@ Katharine,
You’re right. I don’t accept that it’s perfectly viable. There aren’t, for very much longer, going to be eight other countries in any case. All bar Denmark are committed to the euro and even Denmark is part of Schengen. Romania, Bulgaria and Slovenia aren’t yet part of Schengen but are committed to it by Treaty obligations. So we’ll be out on the periphery on our own. That’s not a good position for the UK and not good for the EU either.
Peter we voted to leave and give up our opt outs and privileged position, we are now faced with trying to make the best of a bad job and try to preserve that which was most useful to us or storm off in a huff crying we never wanted to be a member. Which neatly answers LibDemer’s comment we can try to make it work as well as possible and retain single market access and the customs union or flounce off in a huff which is the cause recommended by the brave Brexiteers. I know many brave Brexiteers want to show the world how important we are “They need us more than we need them” but as a reality dawns they can’t face they retreat from the world and shroud themselves in tales of Dunkirk and “Very Well Alone”.
As to your plaintiff plea for Lib Dems to make it work, well lets face reality the only ones in a position to make it work are the Tories and to a lesser extent Labour, now the fact they seem incapable or unwilling (or both) to make it work is their problem not ours; we can offer all the good advice in the world but if they huff and puff along, putting their faith in Tinkerbell, The Benny Hill Tribute Act. Admiral Wee Mogg and Co or even Jeremy well it is unlikely to end well because delusion runs deep in all of them.
So Peter Eire is in Schengen, I didn’t know that. Sweden, Denmark, Switzerland and Norway use the Euro, well I doidn’t know that either. You all or nothing philosophy for the EU doesn’t reflect reality, that philosophy doesn’t even fit the USA and they are a Federal state. Difference can exist in a Federal state, so why you feel in the EU which is far from a federal state differences can’t exist is beyond me, unless you are following the brave Brexiteer handbook which preaches of a Federal EU coming to take our freedoms away.
The bogey man of a powerful malevolent state coming for our freedoms is often used, normally from the right too trash an opponent, I’m sorry to see you falling into that trap.
They aren’t pretending though are they, they are saying there should be a vote on the deal. It wasn’t a huge mandate to leave the EU and had it been the other way round, you would expect the Nigel Farage’s of this world to be on every programme demanding a 2nd referendum or on a remain vote. At least the party is remaining consistent on its approach to the EU unlike the party of government or labour.
I’d much rather be properly in the EU, but one of my good friends who campaigned for Brexit was adamant that we could stay in the single market, and that at the very least we’d be like Switzerland (who were doing very well despite not being in the EU). I did argue that we’re not going to be like Switzerland, but the point stands that she was utterly convinced that in voting to Leave, we’d not be required to also leave the Single Market. I know she doesn’t represent all Leave voters, but she represents some of them.
More to the point, it’s downright dishonest of Corbyn to repeatedly pretend that there is a requirement to leave the Single Market if we leave the EU. He may prefer that, and he may also think that’s what most Leave voters had in mind, and maybe he’s just finding out what all of these different things mean, a bit like Davis and Leadsom, but he’s not been prepared to let his party discuss the pros and cons of it.
This needs to be continually highlighted. Corbyn and McDonnell are hard brexiters. It is the only way they can achieve their aims of selective state aid and reduced competition.
The sooner those that think they share their views realise just how wrong they are the better.
@ frankie,
Ireland isn’t in Schengen, and I do take your point about that, ‘cos the UK isn’t. And we are going to rely on that to last? The eight other EU countries who don’t use the euro are Poland, Czech Republic, Romania, Bulgaria, Hungary, Sweden, Slovenia, and Denmark. Only Denmark has a permanent opt out. I wasn’t including Switzerland and Norway because they aren’t EU.
I probably should have said that Switzerland is still in Schengen though!
So if we are talking about tiers of EU membership, who else is going to be on our tier? ie Outside the EZ and outside Schengen.
Peter,
I think most people just want to protect jobs and living standards. Only a minority care much about how much we are in or out of the EU. Personally I would welcome a Federal Europe, or indeed a Federal World. We need to work together not as competing Nation States.. But that is neither Party Policy nor likely to be given the go ahead by voters dominated by propaganda of a very anti-EU variety..
It is quite clear from polling that most people would prefer a Norway option to a hard Brexit with no immediate trade deal. Norwegians seem to be mostly ok with their half way house, even though you say it is impossible… I agree with you, of course, that Remain on existing terms would be much better….
Actually Peter the reason why Schengen isn’t a big issue to the majority of EU states is they way they police immigration. They use internal controls, the need to register, ID cards etc we relied on checks at the border. We would have to rethink they way we dealt with immigration if we ever entered Schengen as would the Irish. As has often been pointed out free movement isn’t actually free movement, we just lacked the infrastructure and will to enforce the rules.
@ frankie,
So you’re in favour of ID cards and more internal controls? We’d deny immigrants access to health care and welfare benefits if they hadn’t paid enough into the system?
Bit of a desperate jump there Peter too me denying people health care and benefits. Not my opinion at all. I would suggest we could have made it a requirement to show that after three months of no NI payments that an EU citizen could show they had funds to support themselves, where actively seeking work or had commenced studies failure to do so could lead to removal. Now it could be that our politicians would feel this is draconian and would not want to enforce removals, fare enough but what they couldn’t do is blame that policy on the EU.
I think frankie is right, would also point out border patrol boats in the country were cut back by this government not the EU as were passport staff checking ID and technology is not always the best substitute.