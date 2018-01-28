Top of the Blogs: The Lib Dem Golden Dozen #504

Welcome to the Golden Dozen, and our 504th weekly round-up from the Lib Dem blogosphere … Featuring the five most popular stories beyond Lib Dem Voice according to click-throughs from the Aggregator (21-27 January, 2018), together with a hand-picked seven you might otherwise have missed.

As ever, let’s start with the most popular post, and work our way down:

1. Two prominent Lib Dems join the Labour Party (and a third is rejected) by Jonathan Calder on Liberal England.

A former London Assembly Member and a former Mayoral candidate on the move..

2. Being a local candidate wins you more votes but who are the voters this works for? by Mark Pack on Mark Pack.

They may not be like you.

3. Incident at a Council Meeting by Jonathan Wallace on Jonathan Wallace.

A slightly disturbing one, too.

4. The problem with demanding that the Liberal Democrats be more radical and distinctive by Mark Pack on Mark Pack.

Why we need to turn the usual Lib Dem approach on its head.

5. Impressive return to second place for the Lib Dems in Isle of Wight by-election by Mark Pack on Mark Pack.

A solid result.

6. Liberalism, Centrism and the difference by Andrew Hickey on Head of State.

Why only liberalism can provide a long term future for this party.

7. Report back from yesterday’s FCC by Jennie Rigg on Ten KitKats and a Motoring Atlas.

A special request for anyone submitting motions to Conference.

8. Time’s up by Becca Plenderleith on Some Ramblings .

” When I hear you say “People are too sensitive” in response I hear you say that everything I’ve experienced is totally acceptable and should be allowed to continue unchecked in society.”

9. Holocaust Memorial Day by Peter Wrigley on Keynesian Liberal.

A horrifying account of an execution.

10. The importance of trust in the media by Helen Belcher on Challenging Journeys, Phase 2.

Why we need to have more accountability and transparency in the print and broadcast media.

11. The Limehouse Declaration Dinner by Jonathan Fryer on Jonathan Fryer.

Celebrating the 37th anniversary of the Gang of Four’s statement of intent with David Steel.

12. The sense of entitlement by the Presidents Club members was class based by Jane Chellian on Feminist Mama.

Caron Lindsay