Welcome to my day: 29 January 2018 – is something pecking at you…

By | Mon 29th January 2018 - 7:45 am

Never let it be said that we’re on message here, but I really ought to remind you that, if you are due to file a Self Assessment tax return, and you haven’t, the deadline is coming up fast…

Public Service Announcement complete, welcome to another Monday of drama and passion. Alright, I may be exaggerating just a bit, but the fun really starts this week, as the EU Withdrawal Bill reaches the House of Lords, where the Government have to find a way of getting the Bill past an unfriendly chamber. Remember, the combined forces of the Labour and Liberal Democrat benches outnumber those of the Government, although with Labour still attempting to play both sides against the middle, anything may happen. As Ben Stoneham noted last week though, this week’s Second Reading is mostly an opportunity to see where the likely issues are, although don’t rule out the possibility of votes, unusual though that might be.

What else do we have for you?

Tahir Maher is back with more thoughts on how we might build a recovery for the Party, and we have our Party President, Sal Brinton, writing about the link between transgender rights and our Party’s values.

I’ll be covering the Lords again, as well as responding to earlier pieces on how this site works and might work. It’s interesting to find out what you think, and important to respond to that.

Read more by or more about or .
This entry was posted in Site news.
Advert

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • User AvatarMichael 29th Jan - 10:19am
    In, out, shake it all about!! Clearly you can be have the Norway option - out of the EU but in the single market as...
  • User AvatarDavid Raw 29th Jan - 10:09am
    @ William Fowler If, as you say,it is illegal under EU law to have publicly owned utilities, can you please explain why France Holland and...
  • User AvatarArnold Kiel 29th Jan - 10:03am
    William, for 68 years, all the man had to do was saying what he wanted. As soon as he has to show what he can,...
  • User AvatarJohn Marriott 29th Jan - 9:37am
    David Evans states that the years in coalition “were a disaster for our party and its values”. Well, that’s probably the best that ‘Liberal’ parties...
  • User AvatarGlenn 29th Jan - 9:29am
    William I think you'll find what they want to take back are the failed franchises of water, rail, the various services that were handed over...
  • User AvatarMichael 29th Jan - 9:27am
    @Paul Holmes You are right to say that voters do not care about the EU per se. And this was a failure of the remain...