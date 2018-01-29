From our Lords Correspondent: the Government see sense, and the Brexit Bill comes…

By | Mon 29th January 2018 - 8:05 am

Last week saw the fallout from the previous week’s defeat of the Government over the Sanctions and Anti-Money Laundering Bill and, all credit to the Minister, Lord Ahmed of Wimbledon, he had returned with a series of amendments designed to remedy the Bill’s original flaws. At the forefront of the cross-Party collaboration were Sharon Bowles and Susan Kramer, both of whom bring vast amounts of expertise to the table. As Sharon Bowles explained;

When we started out with the Bill, there was no policy in Part 2, yet it gave sweeping powers to amend, rewrite or revoke the anti-money laundering legislation. There were no safeguards, save for the Minister saying, “Trust me—and all my successors—in all circumstances”. Clause 43 – Clause 41 as it then was – could have resulted in too little in future, and Schedule 2 could have allowed too much. It took a bit of a journey to elucidate that the problems lay as much with what was not in the Bill as with what was in it, and I thank your Lordships for bearing with me in my endeavours to explain and then distil the main essence of the missing parts.

It wasn’t entirely perfect, and it was acknowledged that not every troublesome clause had been expunged or rewritten, but the noble Lords, Lords Judge and Pannick agreed that it could and should be remedied in the Commons, where it is now headed. All in all, a good piece of Parliamentary scrutiny, and a marker for the Government that attempts to create criminal offences without Parliamentary approval will not go unchallenged.

On Friday, the Registration of Marriage Bill had its Second Reading. A Private Member’s Bill, sponsored by the Bishop of St Albans, it will enable the marriage registers to move from the current paper-based system to an electronic version and, somewhat surprisingly to this writer, allows the inclusion of both parents on the register – currently only the fathers appear. Ros Scott was quick to spot the potential;

We should be mindful that, beyond the provision of mothers’ names, the Bill allows us to future-proof civil registration so that later parliamentary decisions can be dealt with; for example, recognising those who have two female or two male parents, or, as the noble Baroness, Lady Morris, pointed out, no legally recognised father.​

And so to the coming week, dominated as it will be by the Second Reading of the EU Withdrawal Bill on Tuesday and Wednesday. There are, as of last night, 186 speakers scheduled, with a number of Liberal Democrats on the list;

  • Cathy Bakewell
  • Alan Beith
  • Sharon Bowles
  • John Burnett
  • Menzies Campbell
  • Kishwer Falkner
  • Lynne Featherstone
  • Tony Greaves
  • Sally Hamwee
  • Christine Humphreys
  • Barbara Janke
  • Archie Kirkwood
  • Susan Kramer
  • Sarah Ludford
  • Tom McNally
  • Dick Newby
  • Lindsay Northover
  • Jeremy Purvis
  • Tim Razzall
  • Roger Roberts
  • John Sharkey
  • John Shipley
  • Julie Smith
  • David Steel
  • Dick Taverne
  • Robin Teverson
  • Martin Thomas
  • Jim Wallace
  • William Wallace

It’s nice to see some of the old guard still fighting for our European future, notably Dick Taverne, who celebrates his ninetieth birthday this year. It will also be interesting to see what stance Kishwer Falkner takes, after her vote last year against a Liberal Democrat amendment seeking a referendum on the final deal.

David Davis gives evidence to the EU Select Committee on Monday, whilst the House debates the Government’s 25-year plan for the Environment – Baronesses Bakewell, Featherstone, Miller and Scott, and Lords Greaves, Redesdale and Teverson take up cudgels for the Liberal Democrats.

Mark Carney gives evidence to the Economic Affairs Committee on Tuesday, which should be interesting given his suggestion as to the scale of economic growth lost due to Brexit.

And finally, there are Oral Questions from Tim Clement-Jones, on the ability of UK audio-visual services to take advantage of EU country of origin rules following EU withdrawal (Monday), Joan Walmsley on the identity of the individual conducting the UK’s negotiations for EU withdrawal, Lynne Featherstone on the ability of companies to apply recommendations of the Financial Stability Board’s Taskforce on Climate-related Financial Disclosures and Meral Ece on the very topical issue of protection of women in the events industry (all Tuesday), plus John Sharkey on the Government’s intent on reducing the amount set aside in NHS budgets for clinical negligence claims and the annual level of payment (Wednesday).

And that’s it until next time…

* Mark Valladares is the House of Lords correspondent for Liberal Democrat Voice.

Read more by or more about , , , or .
This entry was posted in News and Parliament.
Advert

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • User AvatarMichael 29th Jan - 10:19am
    In, out, shake it all about!! Clearly you can be have the Norway option - out of the EU but in the single market as...
  • User AvatarDavid Raw 29th Jan - 10:09am
    @ William Fowler If, as you say,it is illegal under EU law to have publicly owned utilities, can you please explain why France Holland and...
  • User AvatarArnold Kiel 29th Jan - 10:03am
    William, for 68 years, all the man had to do was saying what he wanted. As soon as he has to show what he can,...
  • User AvatarJohn Marriott 29th Jan - 9:37am
    David Evans states that the years in coalition “were a disaster for our party and its values”. Well, that’s probably the best that ‘Liberal’ parties...
  • User AvatarGlenn 29th Jan - 9:29am
    William I think you'll find what they want to take back are the failed franchises of water, rail, the various services that were handed over...
  • User AvatarMichael 29th Jan - 9:27am
    @Paul Holmes You are right to say that voters do not care about the EU per se. And this was a failure of the remain...