Rebuilding the Party – a short term fix or a long-term dilemma

My team’s manager, Arsene Wenger, had a short-term problem to replace the players who left in January and a long-term problem because we haven’t won the league since 2003-04. Arsene repeatedly called on us to have faith in him because young upcoming players would strengthen the team to make Arsenal serious contenders for the title. He thought he could do what Manchester United did with “Fergie’s Fledglings” – which included players like Beckham and Giggs. Regrettably, it was not to be. Arsenal has no significant long-term solution and the focus is on short term fixes. But short-term fixes don’t morph into long term solutions.

During the coalition, we lost hundreds of local councillors, election after election. Many of them had been councillors for years and, when they lost, a lot of them took a step back or even retired. The trouble with that was the support structure they built for themselves and their local party over the years was severely compromised without them.

The smart people in the party (and there are many of them) must have known this and its consequence. But they seem to have taken the view that the good work our ministers were doing in Government (and there was plenty of that) would enable more parliamentarians to be elected and eventually councillors. This did not happen.

We lost parliamentarians; we continued to lose councillors.

As Liberals, we all fancy ourselves as radical – so let’s really be RADICAL. Democrats ‘66 and Trudeau in Canada give us hope and optimism for the future. But their resurgence may or may not apply to our circumstances. We have to create our own stable and long-term opportunities for change.

My radical idea is that we should focus to make the Liberal Democrats in the next 6 to 7 years the largest local government party in Britain. We seriously fight with the vigour we bring to General Elections to win council seats in Towns, Cities, Counties and Mayoral elections; so that Lib Dems, will lead local government to last a generation.

To state the obvious – this doesn’t mean the focus on winning parliamentary seats is any less but it’s an acknowledgement on what is, currently, strategically required. We are not going to develop our base top down but developing local parties who win increasing number of council seats will develop sustained support. Good delivery at local government will eventually turn residents voting preference to us in the general elections (enough to make us serious title contenders!). To state another obvious point – the party does support local parties and wants more councillors elected. My suggestion is for a major strategic shift backed by significantly more party resources allocated to achieving this objective.

We have lurched between success and disappointments on topical issues: the test of time shows we have not secured additional voters from fluctuations in our popularity and the party has been unable to make headway in the growing ethnic minority communities. We need to build a long-term base from which we can seriously challenge parliamentary seats across the country. This suggestion will be anathema to the quick fixers in the party, but what’s the alternative: more of the same?

We seem to have accepted we are a small third party; we need to change; think big; be RADICAL – because tinkering with the same old approach will only keep us in our place.

* Cllr Tahir Maher is vice chair of South Central Liberal Democrats