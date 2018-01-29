Sal Brinton writes…Transgender rights are core to Lib Dem values

Following some problems in the Labour Party over whether transgender members can be treated as women for the purposes of all women shortlists (AWS), a number of members of the Liberal Democrats have asked me where the Lib Dems stand on transgender rights, including on AWS.

As a party we voted at Federal Conference in March 2016 to use all the powers available to us under the guidance to political parties under the Equality Act 2010. Helpfully, this also links to our clear and long term view about the rights of an individual in our values, best summarised in our Preamble to the Constitution:

‘The Liberal Democrats exist to build and safeguard a fair, free and open society, in which we seek to balance the fundamental values of liberty, equality and community, and in which no one shall be enslaved by poverty, ignorance or conformity. We champion the freedom, dignity and well-being of individuals, we acknowledge and respect their right to freedom of conscience and their right to develop their talents to the full….

We look forward to a world in which all people share the same basic rights, in which they live together in peace and in which their different cultures will be able to develop freely.’

Under the Equality Act 2010 we are able to have all women ppc shortlists (AWS) & all disabled shortlists (ADS), as well as to reserve places on a ppc shortlist for LGBT+, BAME, women & disabled approved candidates. Our definition for those who are eligible for AWS is based on the self definition of candidates when they ask to go on to the approved candidates list (which can be updated if their circumstances change by sending a formal request to the candidates office to change their equality and diversity form). We respect the view of the individual as to their gender – it is core to our values – and we’ll continue to do so.

The same is true for for our internal party committees. We also agreed to change the constitution at our Federal Conference in March 2016 to ensure that for internal Federal elections 40% must be women, 40% must be men, 10% LGBT+, 10% BAME, and 10% disabled.

Some people said that this was too complex and we’d end up with chaos but in fact the opposite was true. We asked you – our members – when voting for your candidates for Federal Committees in December 2016 to ensure that they took account of diversity, and you did! On only one Committee did we need to invoke the rules to ensure representation & that was in just one category. The rest was done by you members looking carefully at the biographies of candidates and thinking about that diversity as you voted.

We also know that there is more to be done on transgender rights in Parliament. During the passage of the Same Sex Marriage Act we were unable to persuade our parliamentary colleagues in other parties to get rid of the spousal veto, a vicious rule that allows a non-transgender spouse to veto their partner’s gender recognition. We have and will continue to fight for this, led by the amazing Baroness Liz Barker who will go on leading on this and other key LGBT+ rights.

Transgender rights remain core to our values. Whether you are at the start of your transgender journey or have many years experience, Liberal Democrats welcome YOU.

* Baroness Sal Brinton is President of the Liberal Democrats. She is a working Lib Dem peer, and was the candidate for Watford at the 2010 and 2005 General Elections.