You’ve spoken, so what am I planning to do about it?

We humble day editors are given a surprising amount of leeway by Caron, and readers will note that I’ve taken the opportunity to think about moderation and content. It’s been… interesting, and from the perspective of a returning member of the editorial team, it’s given me a useful steer in terms of how I might proceed in the months ahead.

So, let’s outline how I’m going to respond.

Firstly, we stopped polling you, partly because it’s all a bit complex technically. And funnily enough, given the radical change in the nature of the Party over the past two years – there are a lot more of us, we’re generally younger and openly pro-European and there are fewer of us holding public office – it might be useful for everyone to get a sense of what the Party feels. I’ve asked Stephen Tall, who used to do this sort of thing, for some advice. Watch this space.

Commissioning articles is time consuming, but you’d like more articles on Party campaigns and opportunities to discuss Party policy. So, I’ll try to work on asking people to write about campaigns, national, regional and local, to explain what they’re doing, so that you can do it too if you want to. Many of you will be running in council elections in May, and if you haven’t done this before, you might appreciate some ideas from people who have either done it before, or are finding new ways to do it.

Moderation is a never-ending bone of contention. There are those of you who think that we’re too restrictive, and others who think that we’re too laissez faire. That might suggest that we’ve got the balance about right, but I tend to the view that a really good debate allows people to be passionate without being unpleasant. I’ll try to find a way to encourage maximum participation as we go, which may involve having the odd ‘quiet word’. But do me a favour and just take a deep breath before you rush to print, so to speak. Are you sure that you are treating others as you would want to be treated?

There will be controversial issues. Bear in mind that all of us are Liberal Democrats and we tend to want to portray the Party in a positive light in our writing. That may clash with the openness that some of you seek, even if we may privately sympathise with some critical stances towards the Party and its leadership. I will not, however, shut down debate just because I disagree with an expressed view. I may edit it, if possible, to make it sufficiently respectful of common courtesy, but dissent is not in itself a reason for rejection.

Finally, thank you to everyone who has contributed over the past few weeks. I may not have picked up on your particular preference or request here – there simply isn’t enough space – but it hasn’t gone unnoticed. Bear with me…

* Mark Valladares is the Monday Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice. He still retains a sense of humour…