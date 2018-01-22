A question for our readers. What do you think Liberal Democrat Voice is for?

Liberal Democrat Voice has existed for more than eleven years now but, a bit like the axe of my grandfather, it has seen quite a bit of renewal. The editorial team has changed, the style and content have evolved. As an editorial team, we are scattered across the country, with a range of experience within the Party – organisers, councillors, campaigners, bureaucrats.
And, occasionally, it is good to ask oneself, what draws people to the website, what does it do well, or badly, what is missing or how might it be more effective. So, here’s your chance to let us know what you think.
What do I think, you might wonder?
Well, I see Liberal Democrat Voice as a conduit for the Party to communicate. We’ve established ourselves as a means for senior Party figures to tell us about their campaigns, for Committee members to outline what they’re up to, for important Party management issues to be aired, on diversity, on member engagement, on protecting members and volunteers from abuse.
We’re also a place to debate ideas, suggest strategies for fighting and winning elections and exchange tactics and techniques, to grumble about things that aren’t so good.
And, perhaps, we offer a means to send a message to the Party’s leadership. In the past, we’ve polled our readers – at least those who are Party members – to find out what you’re thinking, and covered key internal contests.
That isn’t a complete list, simply the first things which come to mind. But you’re the readers, and without you, all of the work of the editorial team would be in vain, so I’d like to hear from you. Remember, be respectful – I don’t want to have to exclude your comment unless left with no choice. But otherwise, let’s try and avoid moderation – this is about content for a change…
I await your thoughts with interest…
Mark I suppose LDV is there to affectionately but critically work out what, three decades after the merger, the Liberal Democrats are for!
Mark
Your comments, well meant but very ambiguous, and confuses me…
“Remember, be respectful, I don’t want to have to exclude your comment unless left with no choice.But otherwise let’s try and avoid moderation. This is about content for a change.”
I was so troubled by recent attitudes on here , particularly from the editors, that I considered leaving this site completely and for a while, not being in any way active online or elsewhere in the party.
I glanced at the site a couple of times, to see what was going on.
I was a reader of it for a very long time before a contributor to it.
I wanted to avoid the cut and thrust I saw too much elsewhere but only very little here.
I was a contributor to the site for a very very long time before becoming very troubled by the tone .
It was not that of the contributors . The worst comments are best dealt with by interaction and repost that shows them up at worst, defeats their argument at best.
The tone was the sort of thing you say here in a nice way, said often in a manner that can be regarded as patronising way at times.
When editors constantly admonish or “remind ” the tone changes more than when contributors argue too much. Because politics in a liberal party is freedom loving at best, flexible at worst or best, or it is not really worth engaging in.
My advice to the editors, the contributors, the members, of this site , the party and beyond, visit other party sites.
Labourlist is an embarassing joke because it is a free for all, the editors do not seem to care and do not bother. This is not a good thing and on this site the editors are dilligent.
But in a party that is draconian and extreme now more than ever, Labour have a site that is libertarian in policy and practical effect. They swear and mock. They criticise and argue. I have never liked it but it is bad because it reveals the tendencies of that divided and bitter party.
This party is not like that. Nor is this site. This site is decent and robust.
That is what this site is for. It is justly regarded because of that. It is a public space for likeminded political enthusiasts, often in agreement or disagreement.
I have always liked this site , it’s editors are dedicated, the contributors including me, also dedicated.
It is for debate. Debate must be freer. Or it is good for very little.
I wish the site would contain a bit more analysis of the goings on within the party e.g. comment pieces about how the likes of Vince, Willie Rennie, Kirsty Williams etc are doing without being afraid to be critical where needed. Sometimes the site lacks a voice to challenge the party’s performance (or lack of), which was especially noticeable during the Farron years. It sometimes seems like a Lib Dem cheerleader not a site for critiquing those at the top, or LD policies.
To debate the trade offs between economic liberalism and social liberalism.
It should be about reality. When things are good say that, when things are bad, or even worse as they are now, say that. Do not be bland, do not turn a small success into great glorious seeming headlines, highlight why and where we are bad, heaven knows there are plenty of examples each Thursday. With reality comes the real truth and that is something we should not be afraid to face. We may then find the right way out of the mire.
Please would you include the author of articles in the first line of text, so that when the first paragraph appears on Facebook, we can see who wrote it, without having to click through to the article. It is particularly galling when the article’s first para. includes a reference to the author.
@Lorenzo Cherin
I would agree that you probably got the rough end of the stick that day. Sometimes your unusual grammatical style can lead to misunderstanding. Even moderators have bad days. Stick with us.
@Mark. It does seem sometimes that we air our dirty laundry in public on these pages but I suspect that is because the Members site is so poor. It would be nice if a comment could be made public, members only, or both. Difficult, I know.
Having always voted for the Lib Dems and their predecessors in every type of election (apart from a tactical Labour vote in 97 when I lived in a Con-Lab marginal), and having once been a party member (a Liberal and then a Salad), I first discovered this site when I felt bitterly disappointed by the Lib Dems in the early days of the Coalition.
I was trying to find out if I had misunderstood the party for all those years or if it had changed, and to see whether it was a party I could vote for again.
However, after several years and countless posts, LDV is a habit I can’t break but I still can’t bring myself to support the party as I cannot see if it is moving in a direction with which I agree with or even if it has any direction at all. So in that sense, perhaps LDV has failed its purpose for me!
However, I do think there is a good community feel here and I have learnt a lot by trying to engage in discussions with people with very different perspectives to my own (or just from reading their comments). There have been plenty of people I agree with over that time (usually an old guard of disgruntled members from the notional “left” of the party!), and welcoming in to these discussions people from outside the party – whether from the left or from the right – is an important feature. So perhaps, the purpose of this site is to promote a broad discussion about how a centrist party – preferably the Lib Dems! – can be successful.
Might LDV offer valuable distance learning opportunities?
The better informed we are as individuals and as a party, the better our thinking and actions.
Might this also help the promotion of our politics?
I think the format of the site could do with a bit of a remake. It feels a bit too much like someones blog.
I’m not sure if you want the views of ‘ex-ers’ (and it would be legitimate to exclude them IMO) but I’ll offer my 2-5p worth if you do.
I guess the point is to facilitate discussion around current political issues. In the main it has done this very well in the years I’ve followed it. I think it should also be the critical friend of the Party in general.
The strap line of by and for Lib Dem supporters is also key. Too often, and I think back particularly to the two major referendums (referenda?) of late, debate has been hijacked by the infamous cybernats and the kippers.
Good question. I’m just one person, but for me the site serves a number of functions, and I’m sure it serves those and more to others.
I like to read about specific campaigns or reports about what our elected representatives are up to. I like that we have the opportunity to give our views on those campaigns, and discuss them with others who find them of interest.
Updates on polls, or by-elections, and the big elections, are also of interest. These reviews should be constructive, and while I don’t believe in denying bad results, I see no merit in wallowing in excessive negativity. We might struggle for accurate and widespread media coverage of our policy ideas, but if I want to read about how we’re a disaster, there are several newspapers that already provide that service.
I assume that articles aimed at drumming up interest in the conferences, or support for canvassing, or certain schemes is valuable, but I don’t have the evidence to prove it.
I like Steve’s suggestion of distance learning. How many of us really do understand the background to all of our policies? If we knew more about the background to formulating a policy, we’d be able to promote/defend it much better when required. The policy that springs to mind is the one of the legalisation/regulation of cannabis. My professional background means I already knew quite a lot on the subject and so it made sense to me. I had/have questions about how to make sure the policy works as well as possible, but the central ideology is sound. However, it was apparent that a lot of other members struggled with the policy being about risk reduction of something we know to be dangerous, and I noticed a few of our electoral candidates struggling to communicate the basics with confidence. Links to the background studies, or even just some FAQ would inform and reassure a great many of those who aren’t so sure.
The same could apply to less controversial, but equally important health and environment topics. These are the sort of things that appeal to many who find much of politics dreary. But beyond that, I’m sure there are plenty of supporters and potential voters who aren’t entirely sure what it is about x, y or z that is so bad, or why our proposals of a, b and c are better. These may appear obvious to active long-term members, but it’s not always easy for the rest of us to keep up.
I am a floating voter who has voted LD in the past but not recently. I read about 25% of the content, usually about policy matters of national interest. I ignore the rest.
I will support or criticize the opinion or policy being expressed according to its merits and usually I speak as Joe Public or an average voter. Sometimes I get the impression that an article is a vanity piece, presented in the usually correct expectation that only sycophantic, caring appreciation and admiration will be expressed by the punters.
So sometimes my comments receive genuine responses and at other times I am an unwelcome intruder. I am a democrat and wish to encourage good opposition. The Lib Dems turn off voters in two major ways. I participate when I can to argue these points on these pages. My aim is to make Lib Dems understand their negative characteristics as perceived by voters. (If you don’t agree, explain the poor results.)
I thank my hosts here for this opportunity. I thank the moderators for their patience and tolerance and I value the continued existence of this site.
As a footnote, sometimes my comments are resented but they sometimes stimulate debate on a particular subject, bringing others in who may have felt anxious about expressing an alternative view. Being completely ignored or insulted can be intimidating.