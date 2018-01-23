Boris Johnson on manoeuvres

I was woken this morning to the somewhat odd news that the Foreign Secretary was going to press for more cash for the NHS at Cabinet. It was not known whether the health secretary was on board with this. Perhaps Jeremy Hunt wants to give priority to the hiring of more diplomats and trade negotiators. After all, war is bad for your health, and the NHS relies on a strong economy.

Laura Kuenssberg offers an explanation for this, fine as far as it goes, along the lines of Brexiteers wanting to be seen to deliver on their promise on the side of the Brexit bus for more money for the NHS. It wouldn’t quite do that – the promise was that there would be more money available that would then be spent on the NHS, not that the government should borrow more or cut elsewhere or raise taxes to boost the NHS, those being the options available today. Options which were not offered during the Brexit debate because they would have been blatantly changing the subject.

The Prime Minister’s responses have been weak, both to the current winter crisis, and to the cross-party letter calling for a cross-party NHS and social care convention to ensure a long term settlement for the NHS.

Really frustrating response from @theresa_may to letter from 90 MPs across Parliament. We all agree on urgent need to confront massive challenge in NHS and social care. Please don’t miss opportunity @sarahwollaston @leicesterliz pic.twitter.com/esgtH3jFu8 — Norman Lamb (@normanlamb) January 21, 2018

Can we add Boris Johnson to the list of grown-ups? Somehow I doubt it.

If you want to press for something in cabinet you press for it. If you announce it on the Today programme beforehand, that is political manoeuvres; it is disloyalty to the government that would see a lesser mortal sacked. And, perversely, it may make the cash injection less likely because now it would be seen as a weak concession by the Prime Minister.

And the Brexiters want to hold up their hands on the money for the NHS and say “well at least we tried” when they did nothing of the kind.

* Joe Otten was the candidate for Sheffield Heeley in June 2017, is a councillor in Sheffield and is Tuesday editor of Liberal Democrat Voice.