Lib Dems “most sweary peers in House of Lords”

Something to amuse you on a dark January evening from iNews:

Our Lib Dem Lords make six out of the top ten profane peers

Six of the top 10 “sweary peers” are Lib Dems, with Baroness Sarah Ludford leading the pack with 51 profanities in 2017. It’s a pretty admirable feat given that peers only managed to score 287 swears between them across the whole year.

They have been joking about it on Twitter:

The Leader of the our Lords group was perhaps upset that he didn’t make the list:

Sarah Ludford was modest:

I think I might be getting credit on false pretences since the worst I said myself was a – welldeserved IMHO – ‘twat’. Otherwise retweets, so the credit is to the originators! https://t.co/0zRIvUosk8 — Sarah Ludford #FBPE (@SarahLudford) January 23, 2018

Liz Barker is such a diplomat:

is proud to be a colleague of the most committed, hard working, passionate members of the House https://t.co/ICDoI09ftf — Liz Barker (@LizBarkerLords) January 23, 2018

It’s a different story with our MPs, though. Not one of them made the list of sweary MPs, which was topped by Labour’s Jess Phillips.

* Newshound: bringing you the best Lib Dem commentary published in print or online.