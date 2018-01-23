NewsHound

Lib Dems “most sweary peers in House of Lords”

By | Tue 23rd January 2018 - 7:10 pm

Something to amuse you on a dark January evening from iNews:

Our Lib Dem Lords make six out of the top ten profane peers

Six of the top 10 “sweary peers” are Lib Dems, with Baroness Sarah Ludford leading the pack with 51 profanities in 2017. It’s a pretty admirable feat given that peers only managed to score 287 swears between them across the whole year.

They have been joking about it on Twitter:

The Leader of the our Lords group was perhaps upset that he didn’t make the list:

Sarah Ludford was modest:

Liz Barker is such a diplomat:

It’s a different story with our MPs, though. Not one of them made the list of sweary MPs, which was topped by Labour’s Jess Phillips.

* Newshound: bringing you the best Lib Dem commentary published in print or online.

Read more by or more about , , or .
This entry was posted in News.
Advert

4 Comments

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • User AvatarRuth Bright 23rd Jan - 8:43pm
    As long as they aren't the most handsy
  • User AvatarEddie Sammon 23rd Jan - 8:41pm
    I think the site should be for members, supporters and people with an interest in liberal politics. We don't want trolls commenting but I wouldn't...
  • User AvatarGlenn 23rd Jan - 8:33pm
    Frankie The clues is in the name NATIONAL Heath Service. It's a national institution. The product of a nation state. Like the police or parliament....
  • User AvatarMark Valladares 23rd Jan - 8:20pm
    Dear All, Thank you for these comments, and they are all being read and pondered upon. And, whilst I can’t speak for my colleagues -...
  • User AvatarOnceALibDem 23rd Jan - 8:03pm
    All that said this is actually a pretty well run and civil place to debate politics. I've not really found one that is more welcoming....
  • User AvatarOnceALibDem 23rd Jan - 8:03pm
    "Well, I see Liberal Democrat Voice as a conduit for the Party to communicate. We’ve established ourselves as a means for senior Party figures to...