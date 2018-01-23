Work and Pensions Secretary agrees with Lib Dem pension proposal

This week, the government agreed to bring forward plans to review the current rules concerning the priority of pensioners when a company fails following pressure from the Liberal Democrats.

Responding to calls from Stephen Lloyd, our Spokesperson for the Department for Work & Pensions, new DWP Secretary of State Esther McVey agreed that a review into the current rules – past and current – after companies go bust is “something that needs to be brought forward”.

Stephen said:

Under current rules, pension obligations are unsecured – meaning that insolvent companies only fund their pension schemes once they have compensated their other supposedly more ‘important’ secured creditors. Today I urged the new Secretary of State to review the rules and provide further protection for employees with private pensions by giving them greater priority when companies fail. I was delighted to hear the Minister agree that this is something ‘which needs to be brought forward’. Then and only then will employees with private pensions be wholly protected when large companies collapse. I will be making sure that the Minister sticks to her word on this.

You can watch Stephen’s question here.

Now, warm words in the Commons Chamber doesn’t necessarily translate into action from the Government, but you can bet your life that Stephen will be pursuing this.

We probably all know somebody whose pension has been affected when a company fails. When people have been paying into a scheme for their working lives, they deserve to see the fruits of that investment.