Vince on Sky Ruling: This should be the end of the matter

Not going to lie, it was good to see that the Competition and Markets Authority provisionally blocked the Murdoch bid to take over those bits of Sky they don’t already own. The decision was made on the grounds that it would give the Murdoch family too much influence across UK media. This isn’t over yet. A final report will be submitted to the Government by May.

Vince Cable, who has a bit of form on Murdoch, it has to be said. was adamant that this should be final