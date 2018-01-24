Poverty and homelessness figures show how children are being let down

The End Child Poverty Coalition reveals in a report today that in some parts of the country, more than half our children are living in poverty. What a way to treat the next generation!

Lib Dem Education Spokesperson Layla Moran said:

This is an appalling indictment of a Tory Party that are failing to protect the most vulnerable in society. The gulf between children born in the richest and poorest families is widening, but Theresa May is more preoccupied with the gulf in her cabinet over Brexit. When we fail our children like this we fail as a society. The government must take action.

Cuts to social security, benefits for people in and out of work and low pay push more and more families into poverty. The roll-out of Universal Credit sees the poorest families lose over a four-figure sum every year. And let’s not forget the benefits freeze – effectively cutting benefits as prices increase. The Benefit Cap was a bad enough idea when it was introduced under the Coalition but the minute we were off the scene the Tories cut it even further. And what is even more terrible about that is that it’s applied directly to the housing cost so that people fall into rent arrears and face eviction and homelessness.

That would explain why figures in Scotland showed that 10% more children were in temporary accommodation last year than the year before. It is absolutely heartbreaking to think of those young lives in turmoil.

Imagine being 8 and being made homeless and having to stay in temporary accommodation, maybe a Bed and Breakfast, with lots of strangers around, with your entire family in one room which is unlikely to be in great shape.

Imagine how you’d feel being moved at a moment’s notice to another temporary room and again and again with little prospect of a permanent home for months or even years. What’s that going to do to your life chances? To your sense of security? To your education? Somewhere safe to live should be a right.

We need to show how seriously angry we are about this and how much we care. We have policies to increase social housing, to increase benefits, to increase childcare, to tackle in-work poverty, to ensure that people are paid the minimum wage. We want to end the exploitation of young people who are often forced in retail and hospitality to work “trial shifts” without being paid. But lists of things that would make things better aren’t going to change minds. People need to see that a liberal society is one were poverty and inequality simply are not tolerated. That bar in our constitution – that no-one shall be enslaved by poverty, ignorance and conformity, is a high one, but it is one that drives us to change the world.

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings