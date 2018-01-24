How to prevent a repeat of the Carillion catastrophe

Whenever a rather technical public policy question pokes its nose out into the wide world of mass public interest a vacuum is created, a vacuum quickly filled with a gamut on nonsense and conspiracy theory.
The collapse of the Carillion has prompted just such fits of hysteria, but while I don’t particularly care that a private company has gone out of business, the issue of the pension fund liabilities is one that will recur many more times for policy makers in the UK as a direct consequence of economic policies pursued since 2007.
Firstly, let’s debunk a couple of myths about pension fund deficits. They are not the result of people being dishonest and illegally extracting money from the pension fund, and secondly, the cash amounts quoted for pension fund deficits are as meaningless as a Tory election manifesto.
The reason many companies’ pension funds have these deficits is low bond yields. Because the priority for pension fund managers is to not lose money, they primarily invest in the lowest volatility income paying asset, that is, UK and US government bonds.
The policy of quantitative easing has pushed the interest rates on all bonds, including government bonds, to record low levels. The pension deficit is the result of a decade of the income going into the pension fund not being as high as was forecast.
And the numbers quoted for pension fund deficits are projections, looking decades into the future based on today’s bond price. But the bond price will definitely move from today’s level over the next decade, and the direction is likely to be upwards, so the number quoted today is not the real size of the deficit.
So what’s the solution?
Well the hysterics have proposed that companies with pension deficits be forbidden from paying dividends to shareholders until the deficit is cleared.
The problem with this argument is that all of the biggest investors on the stock market are pension funds, in addition to buying bonds they buy some equities. So the recipients of the dividends are often other pension funds, cancelling the dividends of a company because it has a notional pension deficit simply creates a contagion effect, with pension funds throughout the system drifting into deficit, and, typical of what happens when policy is made in a fog of hysteria, it would achieve the opposite of what is intended.
A better idea, but more technical, is to change how pension funds must be treated by the government. At present, if a company goes bust, the first entity to be paid is the administrator, then the taxman, then the secured creditors, often banks, then the unsecured creditors, which includes the pension fund, and finally, the shareholders.
In this corporate structure, the power is in practice with the secured creditors(the taxman only becomes involved when they dont get paid, the banks can be engaged regularly with the company), so policy makers should act to ensure that all existing pension funds of UK-listed companies are treated as secured creditors, with at least the same seniority as the banks, this would give the trustees of the pension funds far more influence over how the capital generated by the company is distributed before there is a major problem, and put the hard working pensioners much nearer the front of the queue if the company in question turns into another Carillion.
* David Thorpe was the Liberal Democrat Prospective Parliamentary Candidate for East Ham in the 2015 General Election
Bond yields rising is not the answer, because a rising bond yield means a reduction in the value of the bond, so bond holders are then faced with losses of capital that they have to make up. The real problem is that company pension funds are over-invested in bonds and under-invested in equities, and that I think is a result of government pressure back in the first decade of this century when they brought in the Pension Protection Fund in 2004.
I agree that making the company pension fund a secured creditor would be an improvement; perhaps you should run this past Vince.
David Thorpe you say, ” but while I don’t particularly care that a private company has gone out of business,”
If you were one of the many thousand of Carillion employees or sub contractors and their employees you most certainly would !!
Would you like to re-phrase that sentence ?
Buying bonds is essentially intended to freeze the existing balance between assets and liabilities. Undoubtedly it was originally driven by rising bond prices increasing liabilities at a time when most assets were equities whose price movements were not so strongly correlated with liabilities. Companies and pension trustees were then faced with the dilemma as to whether the pension fund should continue to see liabilities rise without a corresponding increase in assets, or cut their losses and switch out of equities into bonds. This is what most of them have done. However it is now very difficult to reverse this strategy unless you are dealing with companies which are financially outstandingly secure. Few fit into this category. Changing the priority in the event of liquidation might have some marginal impact on the situation, and would probably make the banks more supportive of struggling companies with pension scheme deficits, but it won’t fundamentally change the fact that most private sector pension schemes will remain in deficit simply because few companies are so financially strong to enable their pension schemes to break out of the current situation. As long as companies continue to make reasonable profits this situation can continue indefinitely with pensioners continuing to receive the benefits they expected. However once a company sustains huge ongoing losses the whole edifice collapses.
Incidentally, one way out of the situation would be for the Government to follow the example of what happened when the Post Office, and earlier the Coal Board, were privatised and for the Government to take over the liabilities in return for receiving the assets. Governments who have control of their currency cannot in theory go bust. However what they can do is renege on promises previously made, as has happened time and time again when it comes to state pensions.
Would you like to re-phrase that sentence ?
I don’t see why. Private companies go out of business all the time: it’s a natural part of the economy. No company lasts forever, and nor should they; if a company is badly run, or inefficient (and Carillion seems to have been both), then its going out of business is a good thing and allows better-run, more -efficient rivals to take its place.
You can’t care about every private company that goes out of business any more than you can care about every prey animal that is killed and eaten by a predator in an ecosystem.
Dav, if you can answer David Raw’s question by reference to the other part of his comment i.e. the many thousand of Carillion employees or sub contractors and their employees, you might just change your emphasis.
On the other hand, if you also come out with an “I don’t particularly care …” we will understand better your philosophy.
if you can answer David Raw’s question by reference to the other part of his comment i.e. the many thousand of Carillion employees or sub contractors and their employees, you might just change your emphasis
I’m not sure of the relevance? Private companies go out of business all the time; they all have employees or sub contractors; what is so special about the ones employed by or sub-contracted to Carillion that they should be more special than any of the thousands of other employees and sub-contractors of the many other private companies that go bust every day, but whose companies don’t make the national news?
Thanks Dav. If you are not sure of the relevance and just return to “It’s what happens to companies” and “what is so special about people?” I think it tells us all we need to know.
David Raw and other long standing Liberals like me will continue to have concern and sympathy and try to help those people affected by things like collapse of a business, because to us all people are special, and particularly need our care and help when they are adversely affected by matters outside their control.
You know, when people in Kendal got flooded I didn’t say “Floods happen”, or “What is so special about floods in Kendal?” I got stuck in and helped them. And so did lots of people from places all over the country.
@ David Evans, Many thanks, David, for trying to explain ‘People Matter’ and ‘People Count’ used to be Liberal Party slogans back in the pre-Thatcher days.
@ Dav I’m really sorry you don’t care about the victims, their families and the social consequences to them and to the public purse. Presumably your liberalism (if you are a liberal ?) is a some form of Darwinian selection of the fittest.
I’m afraid I can’t compete, or even comprehend, with such a sophisticated utilitarian philosophy. I thought it had died out with Jeremy Bentham in 1832.
Whether pension funds invest other people’s money in equities, gilts, bonds or antique buttons, it is the amount of realisable money in the fund that matters. Let me state again that pensions are merely deferred wages.
They belong to the workers, not the bosses.
It is up to the employers, through the main board directors, to ensure that the fund is close to the sum that its professional actuaries say is required. If they fail to do so, and fall below, say, 90 or 85 per cent of that sum, then they must make up the difference.
If not, all directors are responsible and could be prosecuted under the Theft Act. the sight of a few top NEDs in prison gear should encourage the others to take their jobs seriously, check the levels of their pension funds and pay up if necessary.
And be aware that such get-out excuses as the wrong kind of investments on the line won’t wash.
PS. Have watched the Carillion debate on the Parliament Channel for the last couple of hours.
I noticed the worthy Jamie Stone sitting alone on the Liberal Democrat bench – no sign of the former Business Secretary, our Leader, though. Has he nothing to say ? The Leader of the Opposition was there for most of the debate, so come on, Vincent, shake a Leg !!.
Another interesting point to emerge is that 13 of the Carillion sub-contractors are based in off shore tax havens – meaning they take from the public purse but don’t contribute to it. What a state the country has got into.
@ Jonathan Hunt Pensions,emerged from the debate , apparently Carillion paid out over £ 500 million in dividends when they were failing to maintain their pension funding levels.
Are Pension fund deficits other than debts?
“All debts have to be paid?”
Greece?