How to prevent a repeat of the Carillion catastrophe

Whenever a rather technical public policy question pokes its nose out into the wide world of mass public interest a vacuum is created, a vacuum quickly filled with a gamut on nonsense and conspiracy theory.

The collapse of the Carillion has prompted just such fits of hysteria, but while I don’t particularly care that a private company has gone out of business, the issue of the pension fund liabilities is one that will recur many more times for policy makers in the UK as a direct consequence of economic policies pursued since 2007.

Firstly, let’s debunk a couple of myths about pension fund deficits. They are not the result of people being dishonest and illegally extracting money from the pension fund, and secondly, the cash amounts quoted for pension fund deficits are as meaningless as a Tory election manifesto.

The reason many companies’ pension funds have these deficits is low bond yields. Because the priority for pension fund managers is to not lose money, they primarily invest in the lowest volatility income paying asset, that is, UK and US government bonds.

The policy of quantitative easing has pushed the interest rates on all bonds, including government bonds, to record low levels. The pension deficit is the result of a decade of the income going into the pension fund not being as high as was forecast.

And the numbers quoted for pension fund deficits are projections, looking decades into the future based on today’s bond price. But the bond price will definitely move from today’s level over the next decade, and the direction is likely to be upwards, so the number quoted today is not the real size of the deficit.

So what’s the solution?

Well the hysterics have proposed that companies with pension deficits be forbidden from paying dividends to shareholders until the deficit is cleared.

The problem with this argument is that all of the biggest investors on the stock market are pension funds, in addition to buying bonds they buy some equities. So the recipients of the dividends are often other pension funds, cancelling the dividends of a company because it has a notional pension deficit simply creates a contagion effect, with pension funds throughout the system drifting into deficit, and, typical of what happens when policy is made in a fog of hysteria, it would achieve the opposite of what is intended.

A better idea, but more technical, is to change how pension funds must be treated by the government. At present, if a company goes bust, the first entity to be paid is the administrator, then the taxman, then the secured creditors, often banks, then the unsecured creditors, which includes the pension fund, and finally, the shareholders.

In this corporate structure, the power is in practice with the secured creditors(the taxman only becomes involved when they dont get paid, the banks can be engaged regularly with the company), so policy makers should act to ensure that all existing pension funds of UK-listed companies are treated as secured creditors, with at least the same seniority as the banks, this would give the trustees of the pension funds far more influence over how the capital generated by the company is distributed before there is a major problem, and put the hard working pensioners much nearer the front of the queue if the company in question turns into another Carillion.

* David Thorpe was the Liberal Democrat Prospective Parliamentary Candidate for East Ham in the 2015 General Election