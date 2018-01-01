Welcome to my day – 1 January 2018: a (day) editorial thought for a New Year…

One of the unexpected advantages of being the Day Editor on New Year’s Day is that you can, perhaps, make a resolution for the year ahead. And nobody can stop you…
Mwah, hah, hah, hah…
And it dawns on me that, as the person technically responsible for moderation today, I have the tools at my disposal to actually change a small corner of the Internet, and make it a better place, if only for a little while. Call it “taking a stand for decency”, if you like. Or, as someone is bound to say, “censorship”… (you’re wrong, in the nicest possible way, because this is a liberal, rather than libertarian, website).
So, let’s lay down some ground rules for today. Firstly, treat fellow commenters with respect, even if you don’t agree with them. I am the judge of whether or not you’re showing sufficient respect and, as the Day Editor, my word is law. If you don’t like that, go somewhere else, at least for today. You aren’t being censored, as I have no control over anything you say anywhere else, you’re just being managed.
Secondly, try to make a positive case for whatever it is you believe in. You’re trying to persuade people as to the virtues of your argument, not trying to browbeat them into submission. You probably won’t succeed in the latter here anyway, and all you achieve is to ratchet up the level of unpleasantness. And, frankly, it’s all a bit tedious. As my mother might have asked, “How old are you? Five?”.
Thirdly, and this isn’t a rule but merely a suggestion, sarcasm and irony work relatively well when there’s body language to read. Here, there isn’t any. So, why not consider how your witty barb might read sans context before you post it? And, if in doubt, think again.
Unhappy? Get in touch with me via [email protected] I’m five hours behind you, and whilst I am on holiday (it’s very cold, and thank you for asking), I’ll answer as quickly as I can. Remember, I’m on holiday, so you are not my uppermost priority, but I’m a courteous soul at heart. Oh, and yes, my fellow editorial team members are celebrating New Year as well, so cut us all some slack, if you’d be so kind.
And so, on with the medley… Have fun, and be careful out there…
Happy New Year Mark.
I do wish you’d apply these New Year’s Day rules every day. It would make LDV a much better place.
A suggestion. The benefit of the doubt to be given to those who post under their real full name and against those who don’t without good reason.
It worth remembering some do not give their full names because they do not want their boss, work colleagues or clients to know they are supporters of the Lib Dems.
Happy New Year to all !!!
Thanks for all you do Mark, and happy new year!
I would agree with all the above & add a restriction on private conversations between commenters : everyone is allowed one comment on another comment & the original commentor is allowed one reply. Nothing derails a thread faster than arguments between 2 or 3 people , often about what they meant or didnt.
Paul Barker is right (there, I’ve said it for 2018!) ;-). What any modern blog needs (especially one which has threads which get participatory interest) is a threading system. Not rocket science.
Happy New Year to all Tories and Socialists as well as Lib Dems. Especially, goodwill to all women.
“I do wish you’d apply these New Year’s Day rules every day. It would make LDV a much better place.”
Seconded.
And on LibDemer’s comment on Andrew Tampion’s posting – some might be in politically restricted jobs.
May I respectfully point out that I did not suggest that anonymous posters should be barred: only that the moderator should exercise any discretion in favour of those who use their full name and against those who do not.
Also my post does specifically refer to posters who use pseudonym without good reason.
Finally the true identity of posters should be known or at least available to the moderator. To prevent people commenting on their own article if nothing else.
Dear All,
Good morning, and a Happy New Year to you all!
I suspect that there is a philosophical bias in favour of posters using a ‘real name’, as readers may well know them from having met each other in the past – my sense is that, if you know someone, you might put their use of humour/irony into more accurate context, for example.
And yet, there are those who, through a series of comments over time, establish an online personality – their style becomes familiar and readers may develop a sense of the person behind the pseudonym. I wouldn’t want to discourage that, especially where there are respectable grounds for anonymity.
The test for any editor is how to deal with marginal cases. Is a comment inappropriate, or just hurried and poorly phrased? To some extent, that decision will depend on the sensitivities of the day editor, and perhaps on the amount of time available – a quick decision may be more cautious than one where there is scope for reflection.
It is, I suppose, an art rather than a science, although technology does provide a useful, if occasionally blunt, tool.
I use a pseudonym and I am on the left of this party….
I do not use personal insults or unpleasant language and yet my posts are usually moderated and often removed…Is that not already LDV ‘discretion’?
What does today’s special ‘discretion and ‘benefit of the doubt’ mean?
expats,
One interesting aspect of being a day editor is that you can draw upon the archive, and a glance at it indicates that you aren’t anywhere near as hard done by as you suggest – you will note that I use the word ‘indicates’ as I’m not minded to carry out a more complete analysis at 7 a.m. on New Year’s morning. I have found in the past though that some of our more ‘challenging’ customers tend to focus on the rejections rather more than the approvals.
Your online personality does come across as gratuitously snarky sometimes, and I do wonder if that’s your intention. If it is, why? If not, perhaps you might want to temper your approach from time to time?
It is, ultimately, the Editorial team’s right to impose a style of discourse upon the site. That will sit well with some, less well with others, but like all actions, it comes with consequences. Rejection of comments that offend the sensitivities of the editor is one of those consequences, I fear.
Mark Valladares 1st Jan ’18 – 12:10pm…
Thank you for your response; especially as you are on holiday…’Snarky’? I’d prefer ”Sparky’ or even ‘Passionate’….
Anyway, enjoy your holiday and, as a New Year Resolution, I’ll endeavour to read through my posts and try to remove ‘extra’ adjectives..
Best wishes Mark, and to all on here, no matter what shade of LibDem you are… ‘
Mark Valladares – thanks to you and the other moderators for the work that you do on this site, it is much appreciated.
You Tube has a valuable feature in that you can to post a comment and then subsequently edit or remove it – is there any way of doing this on LDV? It would enable contributors: (1) to tidy up poor presentation and therefore to make posts clearer, & (2) to reflect on a comment – made possibly in the heat of the moment – and then to alter it.
expats,
I can see that, and it is often in the eyes of the beholder, so to speak.
But thank you, and to nearly all of our readers, contributors and commenters, for helping to make this site what it has become over more than a decade.
Unsure of what principles surround moderation on LDV. 4 times attempted to comment on the former leaders reward and each time they failed to make the cut. As far as I am aware I was not offensive but can only assume it was because I was criticising the decision.
Didn’t feel this was particularly liberal and pointed that out in the follow up posts. If this is going to be the way then think it is time to end my interest in this site. Just seems to confirm a personal perception that there some that don’t live up to their claim to be liberal.
There are some excellent posters on here and some stimulating debates. I don’t even mind frankies unicorns.
Sean,
Criticism is acceptable, but you do sometimes stray over the line in terms of unpleasantness.
In general terms, a good point is a good point is a good point, even if it challenges the orthodoxy. It is not aided by throwing in a gratuitous cheap shot, tempting though it may be.
And whilst I’m here, in a more general point to our readers, using the comments box to question or critique moderation is unhelpful – do read our comments policy (it does seem to be neglected by some of you) as it outlines how best to question our judgement in such matters.