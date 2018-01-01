Welcome to my day – 1 January 2018: a (day) editorial thought for a New Year…

By | Mon 1st January 2018 - 8:00 am

One of the unexpected advantages of being the Day Editor on New Year’s Day is that you can, perhaps, make a resolution for the year ahead. And nobody can stop you…

Mwah, hah, hah, hah…

And it dawns on me that, as the person technically responsible for moderation today, I have the tools at my disposal to actually change a small corner of the Internet, and make it a better place, if only for a little while. Call it “taking a stand for decency”, if you like. Or, as someone is bound to say, “censorship”… (you’re wrong, in the nicest possible way, because this is a liberal, rather than libertarian, website).

So, let’s lay down some ground rules for today. Firstly, treat fellow commenters with respect, even if you don’t agree with them. I am the judge of whether or not you’re showing sufficient respect and, as the Day Editor, my word is law. If you don’t like that, go somewhere else, at least for today. You aren’t being censored, as I have no control over anything you say anywhere else, you’re just being managed.

Secondly, try to make a positive case for whatever it is you believe in. You’re trying to persuade people as to the virtues of your argument, not trying to browbeat them into submission. You probably won’t succeed in the latter here anyway, and all you achieve is to ratchet up the level of unpleasantness. And, frankly, it’s all a bit tedious. As my mother might have asked, “How old are you? Five?”.

Thirdly, and this isn’t a rule but merely a suggestion, sarcasm and irony work relatively well when there’s body language to read. Here, there isn’t any. So, why not consider how your witty barb might read sans context before you post it? And, if in doubt, think again.

Unhappy? Get in touch with me via [email protected] I’m five hours behind you, and whilst I am on holiday (it’s very cold, and thank you for asking), I’ll answer as quickly as I can. Remember, I’m on holiday, so you are not my uppermost priority, but I’m a courteous soul at heart. Oh, and yes, my fellow editorial team members are celebrating New Year as well, so cut us all some slack, if you’d be so kind.

And so, on with the medley… Have fun, and be careful out there…

16 Comments

  • Mick Taylor 1st Jan '18 - 8:22am

    Happy New Year Mark.

    I do wish you’d apply these New Year’s Day rules every day. It would make LDV a much better place.

  • Andrew Tampion 1st Jan '18 - 9:06am

    A suggestion. The benefit of the doubt to be given to those who post under their real full name and against those who don’t without good reason.

  • LibDemer 1st Jan '18 - 9:34am

    It worth remembering some do not give their full names because they do not want their boss, work colleagues or clients to know they are supporters of the Lib Dems.
    Happy New Year to all !!!

  • Mark Pack 1st Jan '18 - 9:36am

    Thanks for all you do Mark, and happy new year!

  • paul barker 1st Jan '18 - 9:42am

    I would agree with all the above & add a restriction on private conversations between commenters : everyone is allowed one comment on another comment & the original commentor is allowed one reply. Nothing derails a thread faster than arguments between 2 or 3 people , often about what they meant or didnt.

  • Tony Dawson 1st Jan '18 - 9:48am

    Paul Barker is right (there, I’ve said it for 2018!) ;-). What any modern blog needs (especially one which has threads which get participatory interest) is a threading system. Not rocket science.

    Happy New Year to all Tories and Socialists as well as Lib Dems. Especially, goodwill to all women.

  • Nonconformistradical 1st Jan '18 - 9:49am

    “I do wish you’d apply these New Year’s Day rules every day. It would make LDV a much better place.”

    Seconded.

    And on LibDemer’s comment on Andrew Tampion’s posting – some might be in politically restricted jobs.

  • Andrew Tampion 1st Jan '18 - 10:07am

    May I respectfully point out that I did not suggest that anonymous posters should be barred: only that the moderator should exercise any discretion in favour of those who use their full name and against those who do not.
    Also my post does specifically refer to posters who use pseudonym without good reason.
    Finally the true identity of posters should be known or at least available to the moderator. To prevent people commenting on their own article if nothing else.

  • expats 1st Jan '18 - 10:43am

    I use a pseudonym and I am on the left of this party….
    I do not use personal insults or unpleasant language and yet my posts are usually moderated and often removed…Is that not already LDV ‘discretion’?

    What does today’s special ‘discretion and ‘benefit of the doubt’ mean?

  • expats 1st Jan '18 - 12:28pm

    Mark Valladares 1st Jan ’18 – 12:10pm…

    Thank you for your response; especially as you are on holiday…’Snarky’? I’d prefer ”Sparky’ or even ‘Passionate’….

    Anyway, enjoy your holiday and, as a New Year Resolution, I’ll endeavour to read through my posts and try to remove ‘extra’ adjectives..

    Best wishes Mark, and to all on here, no matter what shade of LibDem you are… ‘

  • Yeovil Yokel 1st Jan '18 - 12:44pm

    Mark Valladares – thanks to you and the other moderators for the work that you do on this site, it is much appreciated.
    You Tube has a valuable feature in that you can to post a comment and then subsequently edit or remove it – is there any way of doing this on LDV? It would enable contributors: (1) to tidy up poor presentation and therefore to make posts clearer, & (2) to reflect on a comment – made possibly in the heat of the moment – and then to alter it.

  • Sean Hyland 1st Jan '18 - 1:30pm

    Unsure of what principles surround moderation on LDV. 4 times attempted to comment on the former leaders reward and each time they failed to make the cut. As far as I am aware I was not offensive but can only assume it was because I was criticising the decision.
    Didn’t feel this was particularly liberal and pointed that out in the follow up posts. If this is going to be the way then think it is time to end my interest in this site. Just seems to confirm a personal perception that there some that don’t live up to their claim to be liberal.
    There are some excellent posters on here and some stimulating debates. I don’t even mind frankies unicorns.

