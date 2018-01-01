It has to be about more than just Brexit in 2018

2018 is, for the optimists, the year when the wheels come off of the Brexit chariot for once and for all. The process of negotiating “the best possible deal for the United Kingdom” obliges the Government to face up to the brutal reality that the European Union has to hold together at all costs, and that means an outcome for us that is less good than the current arrangements. Then, as rational people, Conservative MPs will look into the abyss and realise how bad things might be.
I’m not so sure. Remember, most of them campaigned, with various levels of enthusiasm, for a Remain vote. Since then, they’ve been rather quiet, voting through each step on the basis of “the will of the people”. And yes, the people did vote to leave the European Union. What it was that they expected to happen after that is somewhat confused, in that some voted to keep foreigners out, some voted to regain sovereignty, and some voted against the monolithic bureaucracy that is (they allege) the European Union. Some probably combined two or more of those justifications. And yes, they are, to varying degrees, contradictory.
But the noisier end of the “will of the people” lobby have some heavyweight backing, in the shape of the media, particularly the written press. And they’ve been very effective, operating in slogans and picking out the weakest elements of the argument for staying in. There is always something that’s easy to rabble rouse about, and if there isn’t, as Boris Johnson proved so elegantly when he was a Brussels correspondent, you can just make things up, quoting an obscure MEP who says something “blue sky” on a subject likely to cause Daily Telegraph readers to choke on their morning piece of toast.
And, given the Labour stance of “a Brexit for jobs”, whatever that means, there are insufficient votes in the Commons to change the current direction of travel. The House of Lords may delay, it may even amend, but it will, ultimately, yield to the will of the democratically elected House.
No, the best theoretical hope for the Remain camp is for the experts to be right, for jobs to start to be lost, for the economy to slow and, perhaps grind to a halt. If house prices start to fall, and the looming crisis that is household debt levels finally comes home to roost, then the Conservatives will become unpopular, and even a Corbyn Government will begin to look (relatively) attractive. Under such circumstances, Labour MPs might wonder if revoking the Article 50 letter is a better option to stabilise the economy.
The catch is that it will involve ruining a lot of people in the process, hardly an attractive scenario in which to form an administration.
So, if you’re a liberal, what might you do? My thought is that we address the root causes of public alienation. Our public services are a mess, under-resourced and badly organised. We need more doctors and nurses, we need more facilities, better schools, and these need to be valued. That means providing an incentive for our young people to enter into the public services, to train as doctors and nurses, as teachers, which in turn means undoing some of the damage done by decisions taken by this administration and, if we’re honest, by the Coalition and the preceding Labour Government.
It means tackling the core problems for the young – such as building houses for them to rent or buy that are genuinely affordable, allowing local councils to invest in new homes that they aren’t obliged to sell at a discount. It means paying a competitive salary to public officials so that we get some of our brightest and best back into public service. It means investing in digitalisation so as to reduce the cost of administration relative to the amount invested in providing services. It also means understanding that contracting out public services is not a universal panacea, given that the State is, ultimately, always the provider of last resort.
As Liberal Democrats, these are things that we believe in and will be relevant regardless of what happens with Brexit – they are, if you like, part of the public good. So, perhaps, whilst we talk about the positives of co-operation with our neighbours, and about freedom and opportunity, we should start focusing on how we make society work better for all of our people.
In short, we need to talk about our aspirations for a liberal, tolerant society, where people have the means to be free and a choice as to how they live their lives, where the State empowers rather than determines.
Fair enough, but irrespective of anything to do with Lib Dems, Brexit will overwhelmingly dominate everything in UK politics over the next year and beyond.
All the worthwhile issues you mention are tarred by Brexit. Brexit will continue to deplete government revenues, hamper investment and deplete the caring services.
I completely agree with the main headline, and the majority of what Mark says, that it must be about more than Brexit in 2018. Meaning for me that politics, and in particular, Lib-Dem politics, must develop a wider perspective on the issues that matter to most people in the future.
However the comments which state, “No, the best theoretical hope for the Remain camp is for the experts to be right, for jobs to start to be lost, for the economy to slow and, perhaps grind to a halt. If house prices start to fall, and the looming crisis that is household debt levels finally comes home to roost…..” shows why our party must move away from appearing to wish for all these things, in the vain hope that in the unlikely event of another referendum, people will reject any deal agreed.
When I speak to friends inside the Lib-Dem bubble, they often repeat the party line that this is not what we are about and that we are on the right track, but when I talk to many, many more friends and colleagues outside our party bubble, it is clear that this is exactly what most of them believe, or think we are now hoping for.
It may not make for a pleasant New Year task, but Vince and those at the top of the party need to begin to listen to a wider audience (those who are not yet supporting us) and start to understand that their view of how we are seen by our own loyal members and supporters is a country mile away from how the majority (over 90%) of the population perceive us. I happen to agree with the other 90% that we are on the wrong track on a number of issues I will not detail here.
To add that “The catch is that it will involve ruining a lot of people in the process, hardly an attractive scenario in which to form an administration.” No, it is not a “catch”, it is a real danger for us, as there is a serious risk that our party is now closely associated with this as our preferred outcome. It is not what I want to see and is why moving on to more than Brexit is essential in 2018 if we are to grow as an alternative to the two party system, which now dominates much of UK politics.
Brexit will undoubtedly go ahead unless people like me pull out their lethargy and stop sitting on their butts whinging about Brexit.
The case for a third referendum has been comprehensively lost and does not seem likely to surface again in the House of Commons and even if the Lords voted to put it in the bill it would be swept away in the Commons.
So what to do? Contrary to some posts on LDV the Lib Dems have not really been wholehearted in their opposition to Brexit, preferring to bleat on about a referendum on the facts. Whilst we must continue to hammer home Liberal Democrat themes on Housing NHS, Social Care and all the rest, now is the time to fight every election – and I mean every election – on a clear anti Brexit platform. Only when anti Brexit candidates start to win elections in big numbers will the remainer majority in the HoC feel able to come out and oppose Brexit.
So that’s my challenge to all of you. I’m up for it. Will you join me?
Just one more thought. Brexiteers have spent 40 years undermining our country and the EU. We owe them nothing.
Brexit just makes things more difficult, UK is too big to fail so some kind of deal will be stitched together, the only big losers Uk citizens who will lose right to work and retire to EU whilst companies carry on regardless. Country is pretty much taxed out and overall debt is mind-boggling so any new government will not have the room to increase salaries, more likely have to cap them at much lower levels and govn needs to be slimmed down to a more sustainable level whilst still keeping the NHS and benefits for those unable to look after themselves going. With the next, much deeper, crash due within the next two years you are probably looking at a decrease of 20-30 percent in govn income and no room to borrow or print any more money unless you want to end up like Zimbabwe. So LibDems need to get their heads around less govn and council is better.
German-style federalism is one very liberal policy which can go a long way. We’re always talking about more devolution but we’ve never committed to it properly through policy. I really like the idea of a North-West state, a North-East state etc. Only taxation and foreign policy should be decided by Westminster.
“If house prices start to fall……”
“It means tackling the core problems for the young – such as building houses for them to rent or buy that are genuinely affordable…..”
Presumably it is meant that the fall in the price of houses is a bad thing? But supplying houses that “are genuinely affordable” is a good thing?
Isn’t there some contradiction here? Are you trying to be all things to all people?
Look, if house prices are unaffordable they have to come down generally to become affordable. The bubble in house prices has occurred while the UK has been a member of the EU so its not particularly a Brexit problem. Either the bubble deflates, causing some pain to those who have overextended their borrowing, or it doesn’t deflate causing even more pain to young families who can’t afford decent housing.
There’s no escape from some harsh economic realities.
I tried your link and could not find the article. However, using the link I found something important:
‘Inspired by this Professor’s message, interracial couples from all over are sharing their stories of love’.
It has made my hopes for the future, positive once more. I regret that I can’t send positive reinforcement to the contributors who are posting on Twitter. I already have too many bad habits and joining Twitter would add another.
A happy new year to you .