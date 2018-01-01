It has to be about more than just Brexit in 2018

2018 is, for the optimists, the year when the wheels come off of the Brexit chariot for once and for all. The process of negotiating “the best possible deal for the United Kingdom” obliges the Government to face up to the brutal reality that the European Union has to hold together at all costs, and that means an outcome for us that is less good than the current arrangements. Then, as rational people, Conservative MPs will look into the abyss and realise how bad things might be.

I’m not so sure. Remember, most of them campaigned, with various levels of enthusiasm, for a Remain vote. Since then, they’ve been rather quiet, voting through each step on the basis of “the will of the people”. And yes, the people did vote to leave the European Union. What it was that they expected to happen after that is somewhat confused, in that some voted to keep foreigners out, some voted to regain sovereignty, and some voted against the monolithic bureaucracy that is (they allege) the European Union. Some probably combined two or more of those justifications. And yes, they are, to varying degrees, contradictory.

But the noisier end of the “will of the people” lobby have some heavyweight backing, in the shape of the media, particularly the written press. And they’ve been very effective, operating in slogans and picking out the weakest elements of the argument for staying in. There is always something that’s easy to rabble rouse about, and if there isn’t, as Boris Johnson proved so elegantly when he was a Brussels correspondent, you can just make things up, quoting an obscure MEP who says something “blue sky” on a subject likely to cause Daily Telegraph readers to choke on their morning piece of toast.

And, given the Labour stance of “a Brexit for jobs”, whatever that means, there are insufficient votes in the Commons to change the current direction of travel. The House of Lords may delay, it may even amend, but it will, ultimately, yield to the will of the democratically elected House.

No, the best theoretical hope for the Remain camp is for the experts to be right, for jobs to start to be lost, for the economy to slow and, perhaps grind to a halt. If house prices start to fall, and the looming crisis that is household debt levels finally comes home to roost, then the Conservatives will become unpopular, and even a Corbyn Government will begin to look (relatively) attractive. Under such circumstances, Labour MPs might wonder if revoking the Article 50 letter is a better option to stabilise the economy.

The catch is that it will involve ruining a lot of people in the process, hardly an attractive scenario in which to form an administration.

So, if you’re a liberal, what might you do? My thought is that we address the root causes of public alienation. Our public services are a mess, under-resourced and badly organised. We need more doctors and nurses, we need more facilities, better schools, and these need to be valued. That means providing an incentive for our young people to enter into the public services, to train as doctors and nurses, as teachers, which in turn means undoing some of the damage done by decisions taken by this administration and, if we’re honest, by the Coalition and the preceding Labour Government.

It means tackling the core problems for the young – such as building houses for them to rent or buy that are genuinely affordable, allowing local councils to invest in new homes that they aren’t obliged to sell at a discount. It means paying a competitive salary to public officials so that we get some of our brightest and best back into public service. It means investing in digitalisation so as to reduce the cost of administration relative to the amount invested in providing services. It also means understanding that contracting out public services is not a universal panacea, given that the State is, ultimately, always the provider of last resort.

As Liberal Democrats, these are things that we believe in and will be relevant regardless of what happens with Brexit – they are, if you like, part of the public good. So, perhaps, whilst we talk about the positives of co-operation with our neighbours, and about freedom and opportunity, we should start focusing on how we make society work better for all of our people.

In short, we need to talk about our aspirations for a liberal, tolerant society, where people have the means to be free and a choice as to how they live their lives, where the State empowers rather than determines.