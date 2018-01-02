The loss of Adonis is a second blow to the county’s growth plans. Who will replace him?

Few voters will notice the resignation of Andrew Adonis as chair of the National Infrastructure Commission (NIC). Not many will know what NIC did. More people will have heard of Lord Heseltine, though outside Manchester and Liverpool, few may understand how important he has been to regeneration of urban areas. He was sacked for disobeying Theresa May over Brexit. Adonis resigned over Brexit and his disillusionment wit May’s government.
This country is rapidly running out of expert champions for regeneration, building infrastructure and growing the economy.
Surely the needs for regeneration and housing should rise above day-to-day political infighting?
When he was sacked after voting against the government on Brexit last March, Tory grandee Michael Heseltine was chair of the Thames Estuary 2050 Growth Commission. Afterwards, the commission drifted rudderless for six months. Just before Christmas, the commission announced its priorities under its new chair, Sir John Armitt, the man who built the Olympic Park. These priorities have no punch. They talk of centres of excellence, skills, transport infrastructure and housing. These are motherhood and apple pie issues. An undergraduate could have written them. The commission has not made a significant step forward since it issued a call for ideas under Heseltine in July 2016. It has become an administrative rather than visionary body.
Heseltine had vision. That’s why he did so well in Liverpool and Manchester.
Lord Adonis is of the opposite political persuasion to Heseltine, though not over Brexit. He shares the same vision for providing the housing we need and the same enthusiasm for infrastructure. Adonis can be proud of the achievements of the Commission on the East West Arc between Oxford and Cambridge.
At the age of 84, Heseltine is a Conservative grandee. No one would blame him for taking a back seat in public life but that doesn’t seem to be his style. It is perhaps time that someone else stood in his shoes but we have not found that champion. Adonis is thirty years younger but he now seems to be on the infrastructural sidelines. Who will replace him?
The government is briefing that Adonis quit before he was pushed. That may well be true. He had become a vocal critic of the government’s performance in the north, the way that transport secretary Chris Grayling and his predecessors have handled the East Coast rail franchise and, of course, of the EU Withdrawal Bill and Brexit.
If it is true that Adonis was about to be sacked, it is likely that Adonis’s successor is already known. There is no prospect of a return of Heseltine, with several MPs demanding that he lose the Tory whip after he claimed having Jeremy Corbyn in Downing Street would be less damaging than Brexit. We also now know, if we did not before, that Theresa May’s government is intolerant of dissenters, even in so-called independent bodies like the National Infrastructure Commission.
Sir John Armitt is the deputy chair of the NIC. He would be an obvious choice after the success of the Olympics. He is a champion of innovation. But he has yet to make headway on the Thames Estuary project.
Waiting in the wings perhaps is Sir Howard Davies. A man with an impeccable economic pedigree, he chaired the Airports Commission towards its destiny of recommending a third runway at Heathrow. His role on the commission attracted controversy as he also sat on the board of an insurance giant that stood to benefit from expansion of the airport.
Davies could bring analytical skills to the task of building infrastructure in the way that Adonis has. He does not have the political gravitas of Heseltine but he is sure footed and astute in operating in difficult political contexts.
If we are to build enough housing and connect enough places, we need strong leadership. That can’t come from here today, gone tomorrow ministers. Or civil servants with little experience of the realities of planning and construction.
The public will barely notice who the next chair of NIC will be. But it will be one of the most important appointments if we are to build the infrastructure and housing we need. The successor to Adonis must work in the political sphere, as well understanding the contortions of the planning system and the increasingly overstretched construction sector.
Theresa May, currently on the brink of a cabinet reshuffle, has shown herself not to be wise in her choice of advisers, two of whom were sacked after the election, and cabinet ministers, three of whom have resigned after scandals.
The danger is that we will no longer have any champions that can grasp the broader picture of infrastructure development across the UK. If we are to have development, and we need it, it should be led with vision and implemented with innovation.
* Andy Boddington is a Lib Dem living in Shropshire, and a former editor for Lib Dem Voice
isnt the logic of your comment: “Surely the needs for regeneration and housing should rise above day-to-day political infighting” , that Adonis should have stayed on rather than quit over brexit ?
Adonis did not quit over Brexit. He saw the writing on the wall and timed his departure appropriately at a slow news time when he would get a bit more impact than otherwise.
The issue ought to be: “How come the government is so un-committed to co-ordinated infrastructure investment and development that it sidelines the issue under a come-day, go-day ‘independent’ person, however able?” It ought to be a direct responsibility of a Secretary of State, accountable every six months or so to a Select Committee of the House of Commons.
Appointments are made on the basis of blind faith and loyalty rather than competence and likely effectiveness. A sad state of affairs.
” Theresa May’s government is intolerant of dissenters”. True, but nothing new there.
ISBN 0 333 782190 9 pages 465 – 480. WSC had experience of a wide range of government posts, but was ignored on the threat from Hitler, such as the treaty breach in 1936 about the demilitarised zone in the Rhineland.
Michael Heseltine has a track record as a businessman and entrepreneur which ought to be respected by Tory MPs.
Fear not they are bringing in Toby Young
The former journalist and free school advocate Toby Young is among a group of business executives who are to help head the government’s drive to apply market forces to higher education in England, as new laws come into force that will regulate universities in the same way as water or gas utilities, according to ministers.
https://www.theguardian.com/education/2018/jan/01/toby-young-universities-regulator-office-for-students
Comment as they say is superfluous.
I’m afraid I shed few tears for Andrew Adonis – an unelected national politician of fluctuating loyalties : Labour, SDP, Liberal Democrat, ‘New’ Labour – all in fairly rapid succession.
His activities in setting up Academies under Blair was a grievous blow which undermined democratically elected local government…….. as it seems did his rumoured successor Toby Young with his free schools
Correction – Young is not Adonis’s successor.
@Christopher Curtis : “appointments are made on the basis of blind faith and loyalty rather than competence and likely effectiveness. A sad state of affairs.”
Doesnt the appointment of Adonis show this not to be the case ?
@Frankie – can you explain why you think Toby Young is unsuitable ?
Adonis wants us to build a £60 billion railway which will almost certainly be a permanent burden on the taxpayers because the sort of fares needed to cover its costs, let alone make a profit would ensure few people used it. Much of the Today programme was devoted to a 3.4% railway fare increase despite the fact that outside the London commuter area only 2% of travel is by rail yet a 50% increase in the cost of butter was barely mentioned although I suspect a large percentage of the population use butter.
Before building more railways we should ensure that the existing lines are fit for purpose which the users claim they are not because the public sector Network Rail cannot cope with the work. How are they going to cope with building another line ?
Brexit or no Brexit I cannot bring myself to lament the apparent demise of two political insiders.
Adonis was fast tracked by Blair and did very little in a failing New Labour administration.
Heseltine a Minister in both the Thatcher and Major administrations gleefully contributed to creating an industrial wasteland in our country,
Maybe the problem is the old boys network itself.
No wonder the wider electorate are turned off by politics.
Simon,
http://metro.co.uk/2018/01/01/backlash-appointment-tory-cheerleader-toby-young-university-watchdog-7195812/
My personal favorite quote of his
‘Inclusive,’ he wrote. ‘It’s one of those ghastly, politically correct words that has survived the demise of New Labour. Schools have got to be “inclusive” these days
‘That means wheelchair ramps, the complete works of Alice Walker in the school library (though no Mark Twain) and a Special Educational Needs Department that can cope with everything from dyslexia to Munchausen Syndrome by Proxy.’
Having dyslexic children as you might guess I’m not a fan of his.
P.S https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Toby_Young may provide further clues too my dislike of him.