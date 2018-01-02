Where there’s a will, there may or may not be a way forward

In December 2017, a report entitled “The Million Dollar Be-Question” by Laura Gardiner was published by the Resolution Foundation [Intergenerational Commission]. It is a report worth examining and heeding by both individual citizens and political parties.
Below is the site from which you can download this report which takes less than 25 pages of A4 paper. 10 sides will give you the introduction and “Executive Summary” from which all quotations are taken and paraphrases, questions and comments derived.
http://www.resolutionfoundation.org/publications/the-million-dollar-be-question-inheritances-gifts-and-their-implications-for-generational-living-standards/
Millennials are poorer than their generational predecessors as shown by home ownership and wider wealth accumulation. They are half as likely to own their own home as baby boomers of the equivalent age and all cohorts born after 1955 are poorer than their predecessors at the same age. [p.1]
In other words, succeeding generations, over all, are getting poorer. Besides being disturbing news in itself it raises the question of how long this decline will continue and its management, future direction and individual and societal impacts.
This report provides recommendations, with reasons, for addressing the increasing and increasingly extreme wealth differences in our society. “This means thinking about investment in both public and private infrastructure, levels of national debt, the build-up of human capital through the education system, and the condition of the environment.”
This is a remarkable and clear call for a deep and wide review of our policies, practices and national expectations. It is significant and needs careful consideration. It seems to say that even if all the wealth in the “third generation” were to be distributed evenly, there would not be enough wealth in the “everyday systems” to maintain, let alone raise, the already declined, younger generational living standards.
The GDP is higher than it was post WW2, yet living standards generally, for the younger generations are declining. Why? Who gains? Who loses? Who breaks even?
“The real value of estates passing on death has more than doubled in the past 20 years.” “The total value of inheritances is set to double over the next 20 years”. These quotations indicate that large proportions of individual and national wealth are being spent in ways which are not productive activities which encourage profitable, regularly recurrent functions and profits but which put up the cost of living.
The underlying and severe socio-economic problems faced in and by our society are indicated by the conclusion that those who will get bequest money will get it too late for socio-economic efficiency because they “will inherit too late —to support living standards during the expensive child-rearing stage.”
Even the release of wealth from the “third generation” to younger generations will cause problems for our current society.
“The transfer of parental property wealth to 20-35 year olds would vastly increase absolute wealth differences within this group, making it harder still for individuals to earn their way towards being wealthy, as opposed to getting there on the basis of their parents’ wealth.”
This report outlines many of our Nation’s problems clearly and quickly. It offers some “sketch map” solutions.
It is well worth reading!
* Steve Trevathan is chairperson of Lyme Regis and Marshwood Vale Liberal Democrats.
Thanks for this Steve. I’m going to take slight issue with one point. It is said in the report that bequests are increasing absolute differences of income and wealth, because the top fifth by income are inheriting more than the bottom fifth, though they are inheriting less in proportion to their income than the bottom fifth.
This is described: “increasing the absolute difference” … “However, inheritances are more equally spread across the current income and wealth distributions than income and wealth themselves”
I think this is a little bit confused. The notion of absolute difference whereby if you double everbody’s income the absolute difference is doubled is fairly meaningless. Measures of inequality must depend on how the income or wealth pie is divided, and not be changed if the whole pie is scaled up or down.
Clearly the take-away and surprising point here is that the effect of inheritance is a progressive one. I understand you can’t state such a thing bluntly in a report, because it sounds like you’re saying that something is OK, and that would upset people.
Can you point us to the ‘sketch map’ solutions, because I didn’t find them in my glance through? Thanks.
Steve this is a good article and yet bothersome to me.
Very many is the number of times I have shared my example of how someone can lose a house and credit rating through no fault of one’s own, only to feel as though nobody cares and nothing changes.
My situation is , like many, indicative of a socially conservative society.
A socialist one would be no different. Maybe less precarious.
I advance the proposition that every individual is different, most in their own world.
I could be running things now and starting things up and reaching to parts that other people and projects don’t. but for a few thousand quid, or a few hundred at first.
Banks given bailouts are destroying my finances at worst , doing nothing to help at best.
I am a member of a party and groups in that , who are indifferent at worst , sluggish at best.
I was born a little after 1955 and don’t know anyone in that group who is poorer than their parents, most are much wealthier both in terms of net assets and lifestyle. Most had no help from rich parents and started with almost nothing but admittedly got “rich” in the Thatcher years. Huge sums have been paid in income tax and NI, somewhat balanced by house price wealth so no real reason to take their wealth off them, at least until they die.
The internet generation have unprecedented ways to get rich, so someone with a little talent and drive will do even better than in the Thatcher years. They are going to pay a lot less in income tax and NI as well (it took a while before the top rate of tax came down from 60 percent in the Thatcher years) plus tax credits to help them in the early years.
Yes, the big downside is lack of cheap accommodation combined with tear-watering transport costs (nothing new in that in London, though), the UK does not do low cost, high quality accommodation – never has – unlike many Continental countries, so a vast waste of effort and enterprise getting on the housing ladder. I think the only way to do it is to have a government dedicate ninety percent of its time to it for five years, using govn and council land combined with a money-grab from the benefits pot to fund it.
There is a tendency to turn all this into cash, whereas the reality may be yet another old sofa.
Thanks for the comments!
I don’t understand all of it yet but it seems to be worth heeding overall!
The bit about infrastructure investment, debt levels, the education system and the environment seems to be an OK+ start to policy planning.
Bailing out the banks with no apparent significant consequences damaged “capitalism” seriously, especially in conjunction with “all debts must be paid”. Perhaps they, like housing, need some “effective for all in the transactions” regulation enforced by appropriately informed and relaxed “regulation cops”. Appropriate policy purposes appear to be that the vast majority have decent living and self improvement circumstances and the accounts come second [just].
How much of the “successes” of “Thatcherism”were made possible by “Atleeism” and “One Nation Conservatism?
As the “market” has not yet functioned efficiently by itself, perhaps we need to accept that it does not/won’t and openly discuss what we do about it.
Did the economic approach prior to the current one deliver more for more people?