Where there’s a will, there may or may not be a way forward

In December 2017, a report entitled “The Million Dollar Be-Question” by Laura Gardiner was published by the Resolution Foundation [Intergenerational Commission]. It is a report worth examining and heeding by both individual citizens and political parties.

Below is the site from which you can download this report which takes less than 25 pages of A4 paper. 10 sides will give you the introduction and “Executive Summary” from which all quotations are taken and paraphrases, questions and comments derived.



http://www.resolutionfoundation.org/publications/the-million-dollar-be-question-inheritances-gifts-and-their-implications-for-generational-living-standards/

Millennials are poorer than their generational predecessors as shown by home ownership and wider wealth accumulation. They are half as likely to own their own home as baby boomers of the equivalent age and all cohorts born after 1955 are poorer than their predecessors at the same age. [p.1]

In other words, succeeding generations, over all, are getting poorer. Besides being disturbing news in itself it raises the question of how long this decline will continue and its management, future direction and individual and societal impacts.

This report provides recommendations, with reasons, for addressing the increasing and increasingly extreme wealth differences in our society. “This means thinking about investment in both public and private infrastructure, levels of national debt, the build-up of human capital through the education system, and the condition of the environment.”

This is a remarkable and clear call for a deep and wide review of our policies, practices and national expectations. It is significant and needs careful consideration. It seems to say that even if all the wealth in the “third generation” were to be distributed evenly, there would not be enough wealth in the “everyday systems” to maintain, let alone raise, the already declined, younger generational living standards.

The GDP is higher than it was post WW2, yet living standards generally, for the younger generations are declining. Why? Who gains? Who loses? Who breaks even?

“The real value of estates passing on death has more than doubled in the past 20 years.” “The total value of inheritances is set to double over the next 20 years”. These quotations indicate that large proportions of individual and national wealth are being spent in ways which are not productive activities which encourage profitable, regularly recurrent functions and profits but which put up the cost of living.

The underlying and severe socio-economic problems faced in and by our society are indicated by the conclusion that those who will get bequest money will get it too late for socio-economic efficiency because they “will inherit too late —to support living standards during the expensive child-rearing stage.”

Even the release of wealth from the “third generation” to younger generations will cause problems for our current society.

“The transfer of parental property wealth to 20-35 year olds would vastly increase absolute wealth differences within this group, making it harder still for individuals to earn their way towards being wealthy, as opposed to getting there on the basis of their parents’ wealth.”

This report outlines many of our Nation’s problems clearly and quickly. It offers some “sketch map” solutions.

It is well worth reading!

* Steve Trevathan is chairperson of Lyme Regis and Marshwood Vale Liberal Democrats.