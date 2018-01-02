NewsHound

Former Conservative Camden Council Deputy Leader joins Liberal Democrats

Welcome, Andrew Marshall.

Andrew, who is still a Councillor in Camden but who resigned from the Tories last year, explained his reasons to the Ham and High

I left the Conservative Party after four decades last year – largely, but certainly not only, over Europe. I find that my values are now best reflected in the Liberal Democrats: moderate, inclusive economics to broaden opportunity, reform of our political system, a robust approach to sustainability and an internationalist, pro-European ethos.

Veteran Lib Dem Councillor Flick Rea welcomed him:

I’m delighted that Andrew and I will now be Liberal Democrat colleagues on the Council.

Like Andrew, the Lib Dems passionately believe that Camden benefits from EU membership. I know that many other liberal minded Camden residents who have previously supported the Conservatives are dismayed by the Government’s hard Brexit agenda.

