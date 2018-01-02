Former Conservative Camden Council Deputy Leader joins Liberal Democrats

Welcome, Andrew Marshall.

I’ve joined the Liberal Democrats. An open, tolerant country. Social market economics. Broadening opportunity. Britain in Europe. Constitutional reform. Internationalist, concerned for our planet. @LibDems @CamdenLibDems — Andrew Marshall (@AndrewIMarshall) January 1, 2018

Andrew, who is still a Councillor in Camden but who resigned from the Tories last year, explained his reasons to the Ham and High

I left the Conservative Party after four decades last year – largely, but certainly not only, over Europe. I find that my values are now best reflected in the Liberal Democrats: moderate, inclusive economics to broaden opportunity, reform of our political system, a robust approach to sustainability and an internationalist, pro-European ethos.

Veteran Lib Dem Councillor Flick Rea welcomed him:

I’m delighted that Andrew and I will now be Liberal Democrat colleagues on the Council. Like Andrew, the Lib Dems passionately believe that Camden benefits from EU membership. I know that many other liberal minded Camden residents who have previously supported the Conservatives are dismayed by the Government’s hard Brexit agenda.

