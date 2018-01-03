The pointless question is….

No not the quiz programme. I am asking about the Liberal Democrats – a minor, centrist political party in the United Kingdom. A Party that for 86 years has espoused a fairer and more representative voting system but for some inexplicable reason in 2017 it lost all enthusiasm for coalition government.

Our current leader said during the last election campaign “I would be astonished if he (Tim Farron) countenanced any kind of coalition with Labour or the Conservatives.” So here is the very big SO – why bother voting for us, after all there was no chance that we would be forming a Government. If we weren’t going to countenance a coalition with either of the two main parties how were we going to bring our influence to bear in securing a second referendum, for instance.

This was a denial of our long standing, honourable and rational argument for a fairer voting system that more reflects the diverse views of the electorate. An argument first made by the Liberal Party in their 1931 General Election manifesto.

The conditions of the present Election are one more proof of the imperative need of a reform in the electoral system if the real wishes of the voters are to be truly expressed at the polls.

The purpose being that

It asks that the electorate shall use its power to ensure that liberal ideas shall have a powerful expression and an effective influence both in the Government and in the coming Parliament.

In 2017, by ruling out coalition we denied ourselves the opportunity to “…have a powerful expression and an effective influence both in the Government and in the coming Parliament.” What is more the electorate knew it and voted accordingly. We can have the best and most desirable values and policies in the world but unless the electorate believe that we can bring those policies and values to bear what is the point in voting for us.

The time has come for us to eat real humble pie, take two or three steps back and embrace coalition governance with a real enthusiasm and clarity. We could be building a “coalition in Parliament” for a penny on income tax to fund the NHS instead of our focus on a second referendum which will only resonate when Project Fear becomes Project Reality.

Most of all we should be bringing coherence back to the Party by recognising that the whole point of proportional representation is to establish consensus across political parties in the interest of the country. Long live Coalition Government.

* Following a career in the Royal Navy Steve has worked at a senior level within health, local government, criminal justice and voluntary sectors. Wilts County Councillor (1989) and NW Leicestershire District Councillor (1995)