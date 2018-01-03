The pointless question is….

No not the quiz programme. I am asking about the Liberal Democrats – a minor, centrist political party in the United Kingdom. A Party that for 86 years has espoused a fairer and more representative voting system but for some inexplicable reason in 2017 it lost all enthusiasm for coalition government.
Our current leader said during the last election campaign “I would be astonished if he (Tim Farron) countenanced any kind of coalition with Labour or the Conservatives.” So here is the very big SO – why bother voting for us, after all there was no chance that we would be forming a Government. If we weren’t going to countenance a coalition with either of the two main parties how were we going to bring our influence to bear in securing a second referendum, for instance.
This was a denial of our long standing, honourable and rational argument for a fairer voting system that more reflects the diverse views of the electorate. An argument first made by the Liberal Party in their 1931 General Election manifesto.
The conditions of the present Election are one more proof of the imperative need of a reform in the electoral system if the real wishes of the voters are to be truly expressed at the polls.
The purpose being that
It asks that the electorate shall use its power to ensure that liberal ideas shall have a powerful expression and an effective influence both in the Government and in the coming Parliament.
In 2017, by ruling out coalition we denied ourselves the opportunity to “…have a powerful expression and an effective influence both in the Government and in the coming Parliament.” What is more the electorate knew it and voted accordingly. We can have the best and most desirable values and policies in the world but unless the electorate believe that we can bring those policies and values to bear what is the point in voting for us.
The time has come for us to eat real humble pie, take two or three steps back and embrace coalition governance with a real enthusiasm and clarity. We could be building a “coalition in Parliament” for a penny on income tax to fund the NHS instead of our focus on a second referendum which will only resonate when Project Fear becomes Project Reality.
Most of all we should be bringing coherence back to the Party by recognising that the whole point of proportional representation is to establish consensus across political parties in the interest of the country. Long live Coalition Government.
* Following a career in the Royal Navy Steve has worked at a senior level within health, local government, criminal justice and voluntary sectors. Wilts County Councillor (1989) and NW Leicestershire District Councillor (1995)
We went into coalition with 57 MPs, came out the other end with 8. The reason we ruled out going into coalition with what was only likely to be 20-odd tops and turned out to be 12 MPs should be obvious.
You really think it would be obvious Glenn. It’s simply astounding some people can’t quite see why deciding against coalition this time around wasn’t ‘inexplicable’.
The whole point about proportional representation is that we haven’t got it, must strongly campaign to get it, but until the country has it, small parties tend to be squeezed out as the two main parties go head to head. As Glenn Andrews says, we suffered greatly from the last Coalition Government, and were right to beware of another. Surely nobody thinks it would be good for us to be in the place of the DUP now, upholding this appalling present government.
There will be coalition governments in the future, I feel sure, but meantime a useful new response has arisen to the feared doorstep complaint of voting for us being pointless. We can point out that some, perhaps many, will have voted for Labour because they were assured that there was no danger of Jeremy Corbyn ever leading that party to victory and becoming PM.
Even with 57 MPs, involvement in government meant that a far too high proportion were associated with the government payroll. With fewer MPs it is not possible to both be in government and for there to be enough MPs that are independent and therefore able to criticise and vote against the government.
The party can still, as I think it does, say it would be open for discussion in the event of another No Overall Control outcome, but it is hard to see much resolution.
Technocratically the coalition was a success, it demonstrated that coalitions can function effectively for a full term, however the political cost was far too high. The actions of both Conservatives and Labour, in their won ways and particularly on electoral reform, ensured this high price. If ever a question of coalition came up again, neither of the two large parties would be able compromise sufficiently to meet this high price (which would have to include STV proportional representation).
You are right to claim that smaller parties will be squeezed out under first past the post elections. However the next election is bound to be mainly about Brexit and your policies should be directed towards providing the electorate with a clear alternative to the main parties.
Somehow one feels you are not promoting yourselves as clearly as you should. With a positive outlook
you could be the Government in waiting.
Katharine Pindar writes “Surely nobody thinks it would be good for us to be in the place of the DUP now, upholding this appalling present government”. As a thought experiment I would ask people to imagine an opinion poll with the question ‘To provide a government with a working majority would you rather the Conservative Party: (A) paid a billion pounds of your money to the DUP or (B) agreed that it would apply to the EU to be a member of the Customs Union and Single Market post-Brexit to secure the support of the Liberal Democrats?
Spot on Steve! Unfortunately when I wrote something similar for LDV a few months a go I was shot down in flames, the appetite to make a difference seems to have deserted many.
Lib Dems should know politics is a long game.
We have core principles about what is good for the country which include:
Coalition Government
Proportional Representation
An outgoing cooperative approach to foreign relations (eg with our European neighbours)
Better Education
Less inequality
etc ( with perhaps two or three more core beliefs.)
If we ditch any core belief when the going gets tough, you can’t be surprised if voters and the media
a) Get confused.
b) Don’t know what we stand for
c) Decide we are pointless.
d) Ignore us.
Policy details may change, our political focus may change.
Our political core should not.
To say that the electorate are cynical about politics and politicians is very much a given. But proportional representation is yet another tool by which unscrupulous politicians can ‘mug’ their electorate.
Whilst the reasoning is that proportional representation allows ‘more diverse’ governance representing the electorate, the truth is that politicians duplicitously *pretend* to be different and diverse a few days before an election to garner votes, but deceitfully revert to type in the days after an election.
A case in point: A (so called) Liberal tells the electorate there will be “no more broken promises”, and the electorate believe him. Days after the election we see a coalition of not one, but two ‘Tory boys’ in the rose garden.
In the words of The Who, ‘Won’t get fooled again !!’
The British prefer their more direct Hire ‘n’ Fire approach to politics and with good reason. So forget proportional representation which is yet another tool for deceitful politicians.
What we the electorate really need to ensure that we get real voter representation is a true Power of Recall. If a representative MP goes ‘off piste’, we need the opportunity to bring him/her back to face their constituents and explain themselves or face an exit from their post.
The electorate need more power over their ‘representatives’, not less.
Glenn Andrews 3rd Jan ’18 – 9:29am………….We went into coalition with 57 MPs, came out the other end with 8. The reason we ruled out going into coalition with what was only likely to be 20-odd tops and turned out to be 12 MPs should be obvious………..
“It’s not what you do; it’s the way that you do it” goes the old song…
We entered, meekly, into an ‘abusive relationship’ and seemed, not just to accept it, but to relish it…Imagine us, 7 years ago, being led by someone like Arlene Foster (her strength of character; not her politics) Cameron would’ve been hiding under the table..
It is the core of the argument, Steve. Liberal Democrats stand for a fair voting system and proportional representation in Parliament. The Labour party grew out of a recognition that the working man could never get a fair deal without having their own representatives taking part in making the laws we all live by.
A century ago the Liberal Party won a landslide election on a single issue – Tariff Reform. We stood for free trade against Joe Chamberlain’s protectionist policies of fortress empire. Today we argue for fortress Europe while the Conservatives champion free trade. We should be arguing for remaining in a reformed EU on the basis that the UK and Germany are the only countries that can make the EU work effectively as an open and comnpetitive trading bloc.
Richard’s comment goes to the heartof the issue:
What would be the outcome of an opinion poll with the question ‘To provide a government with a working majority would you rather the Conservative Party: (A) paid a billion pounds of your money to the DUP or (B) agreed that it would apply to the EU to be a member of the Customs Union and Single Market post-Brexit to secure the support of the Liberal Democrats?
Martin is of course right to say “Technocratically the coalition was a success, it demonstrated that coalitions can function effectively for a full term, however the political cost was far too high.”
The challenge for Libdems is not to abandon coalition government, but how to make a political success of it. Many Libdem councillors have experience of working in coalition at local government level and in devolved administrations. It is by drawing on these experiences that a successful coalition approach can be found.
Won’t get fooled again
This.
A good challenging piece, better comments, as a response.
Katharine spot on, very definite, we do not have pr.
Expats , very good description, but Nick is nicer than Arlene in personality, makes friends well, coalition means colleagues, means friends also. And so therefore and thus, no coalition, no close relationships. Many of that government were good people, Anna Soubry said in government, she likes the Liberal Democrats. Sir Joh Major was advocate for an ongoing agreement , such was his liking for the moderate influence.
We need to emphasise us, and pr.